Home / India News / Breaking News: Agnipath stir spreads, govt tries to douse fire
Breaking News: Agnipath stir spreads, govt tries to douse fire

Updated on Jun 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Jun 18, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    Agnipath stir spreads, govt tries to douse fire

    A 21-year-old man was killed in police firing in Secunderabad and an unidentified passenger died in Bihar after inhaling smoke in a burning compartment on Friday as protests against the new defence recruitment scheme intensified across India with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with police. Read More

breaking news
india news

Updated on Jun 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Revamped Central Vista Avenue may open in July

The redeveloped 3km-long stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate was to be completed in December last year, but construction was delayed.
The executive enclave is the fifth segment of the Centre’s ambitious 13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project. (Photo provided by Kapil Narang)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Centre’s programme for returning expatriates showing no impact: Kerala CM Vijayan

The Kerala chief minister also accused the BJP-led Union government of ignoring his administration’s demand of granting a package worth 2,000 crore for the expatriates who had returned to the southern state after losing their jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday criticised the Centre’s ‘Swades Skill Card’ programme and said it did not make any impact among the community even two years after its announcement. (Agencies)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

National Herald case: Cong to meet President over police action during protest

A Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to complain against the alleged atrocities of the Delhi Police against the party leaders and workers.
Congress workers protests against Delhi Police over their alleged mishandling of congress leaders and workers during Wednesday's protest in New Delhi, on Thursday. (HT photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Palaniswami holds a show of strength amid AIADMK leadership row

While followers of both Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam (OPS) were engaged in backroom negotiations to mobilise the support of AIADMK functionaries for their respective leaders, parleys continued as well to resolve the bickering well ahead of the June 23 General Council meeting.
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday held a show of strength in northern Tamil Nadu, a day after party colleague and Coordinator O Panneerselvam sought to veto his camp’s single leadership proposal. (PTI)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Rajiv gandhi assassination case: Madras high court rejects Nalini’s petition for release without guv’s consent

The plea was not maintainable as the previous ones -- two writ petitions and the last one a habeas corpus petition, all on the same issue -- had been dismissed on various occasions. Nalini Sriharan’s prayer for release by the Tamil Nadu government on its own pursuant to the recommendation of the council of ministers cannot thus be directed.
The Madras high court on Friday held that the writ plea of Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and serving life term (presently on parole), to order her premature release.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Single-use plastic to be phased out by June 30: Pollution Control Board

According to a statement by the CPCB on Friday, directions have been issued at the national, state and local levels to ensure there is a complete phase-out of the listed single-use items by June 30.
According to a statement by the CPCB on Friday, directions have been issued at the national, state and local levels to ensure there is a complete phase-out of the listed single-use items by June 30. (HT photo)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Supreme Court seeks Centre, Tamil Nadu’s reply on ban on purse seine nets for fishing

The Tamil Nadu government passed an order on February 17 banning fishing using purse seine nets, a large wall of netting deployed around an entire area. A Supreme Court bench of justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath issued notices to the respondents on a plea filed by one Gnansekar and others against the decision of the state government.
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea challenging the state’s decision to ban the use of purse seine nets for fishing. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Five dead in Sikkim in accidents triggered by landslides after heavy rain

At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim
At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByPramod Giri, Siliguri
india news

Broad-based education needs to be imparted in madrasas, says Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Speaking about the importance of education at the TV9 Global Summit here, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan pointed out that India is a signatory to the UN Declaration of Human Rights and it is the “basic right of a child that till the age of 14 he or she cannot be given special education and has to be given a broad-based education.”
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday advocated broad-based education in madrasas and said “right education” needs to be given while “indoctrination” of children should not be allowed. (PTI)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Kerala covid situation: Cases rise but hospitalisations low; health dept steps up vaccination drive

Health experts said there is no need of concern as the Kerala health infrastructure is strong and almost all cases are getting reported. But they asked the government to ramp up tests and increase awareness to avert another round of pandemic.
Kerala reported 3,253fresh Covid cases and seven deaths on Friday. (Reuters)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Covaxin generates 'better immune response' in children than adults: Lancet study

Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, is safe and generates greater immune response in children than adults, show paediatric study data between age group of 2-18 years published in The Lancet.
Covaxin is one of the two anti-Covid vaccines that have largely been used to vaccinate people under the national Covid immunisation programme. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi to lead yoga day event at Mysuru Palace on June 21

Modi will join 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event, Sonowal said. The programme is being held in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass yoga event at Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Union ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

BJP sets up panel for Presidential election next month

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh have also begun the process of reaching out to opposition leaders to seek support for the NDA’s nominee who is yet to be named.
BJP chief J P Nadda. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Karnataka high court asks government to act on misuse of loudspeakers, submit report in 3 weeks

A Karnataka high court division bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justice Ashok S Kinagi directed the authorities to also carry out a drive to stop the misuse of loudspeakers, public address systems and music instruments and to submit an action taken report to the court in three weeks.
The high court of Karnataka has directed the state government to strictly implement the ban on the use of loudspeakers between 10pm and 6am anywhere, including religious places, pubs and restaurants. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Saturday, June 18, 2022
