Live
Breaking News: Agnipath stir spreads, govt tries to douse fire
Breaking news highlights June 17, 2022:
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Jun 18, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Agnipath stir spreads, govt tries to douse fire
A 21-year-old man was killed in police firing in Secunderabad and an unidentified passenger died in Bihar after inhaling smoke in a burning compartment on Friday as protests against the new defence recruitment scheme intensified across India with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with police. Read More
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Revamped Central Vista Avenue may open in July
The redeveloped 3km-long stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate was to be completed in December last year, but construction was delayed.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 02:57 AM IST
Centre’s programme for returning expatriates showing no impact: Kerala CM Vijayan
The Kerala chief minister also accused the BJP-led Union government of ignoring his administration’s demand of granting a package worth ₹2,000 crore for the expatriates who had returned to the southern state after losing their jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:32 AM IST
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
National Herald case: Cong to meet President over police action during protest
A Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to complain against the alleged atrocities of the Delhi Police against the party leaders and workers.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Palaniswami holds a show of strength amid AIADMK leadership row
While followers of both Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam (OPS) were engaged in backroom negotiations to mobilise the support of AIADMK functionaries for their respective leaders, parleys continued as well to resolve the bickering well ahead of the June 23 General Council meeting.
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:31 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Rajiv gandhi assassination case: Madras high court rejects Nalini’s petition for release without guv’s consent
The plea was not maintainable as the previous ones -- two writ petitions and the last one a habeas corpus petition, all on the same issue -- had been dismissed on various occasions. Nalini Sriharan’s prayer for release by the Tamil Nadu government on its own pursuant to the recommendation of the council of ministers cannot thus be directed.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:29 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Single-use plastic to be phased out by June 30: Pollution Control Board
According to a statement by the CPCB on Friday, directions have been issued at the national, state and local levels to ensure there is a complete phase-out of the listed single-use items by June 30.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Supreme Court seeks Centre, Tamil Nadu’s reply on ban on purse seine nets for fishing
The Tamil Nadu government passed an order on February 17 banning fishing using purse seine nets, a large wall of netting deployed around an entire area. A Supreme Court bench of justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath issued notices to the respondents on a plea filed by one Gnansekar and others against the decision of the state government.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:27 AM IST
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Five dead in Sikkim in accidents triggered by landslides after heavy rain
At least five persons, including three policemen, were killed in accidents triggered by landslides on Friday as heavy rains lashed Sikkim
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Broad-based education needs to be imparted in madrasas, says Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Speaking about the importance of education at the TV9 Global Summit here, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan pointed out that India is a signatory to the UN Declaration of Human Rights and it is the “basic right of a child that till the age of 14 he or she cannot be given special education and has to be given a broad-based education.”
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Kerala covid situation: Cases rise but hospitalisations low; health dept steps up vaccination drive
Health experts said there is no need of concern as the Kerala health infrastructure is strong and almost all cases are getting reported. But they asked the government to ramp up tests and increase awareness to avert another round of pandemic.
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Covaxin generates 'better immune response' in children than adults: Lancet study
Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, is safe and generates greater immune response in children than adults, show paediatric study data between age group of 2-18 years published in The Lancet.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 01:00 AM IST
PM Modi to lead yoga day event at Mysuru Palace on June 21
Modi will join 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event, Sonowal said. The programme is being held in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:20 AM IST
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
BJP sets up panel for Presidential election next month
BJP chief JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh have also begun the process of reaching out to opposition leaders to seek support for the NDA’s nominee who is yet to be named.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Karnataka high court asks government to act on misuse of loudspeakers, submit report in 3 weeks
A Karnataka high court division bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justice Ashok S Kinagi directed the authorities to also carry out a drive to stop the misuse of loudspeakers, public address systems and music instruments and to submit an action taken report to the court in three weeks.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:19 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India