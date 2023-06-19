LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy to maintain its intensity in Rajasthan in next 12 hours
- Jun 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Nearly 500 still missing after boat carrying migrants capsized in Greece
In all, 104 survivors were rescued and 78 bodies retrieved, all on Wednesday after a deadly shipwreck off southwestern Greece. If the estimates of 700-750 migrants on board are accurate, more than 500 people are missing, and the chances that anyone else will be found alive are rapidly diminishing.
- Jun 19, 2023 05:31 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to maintain intensity in Rajasthan in next 12 hours
The remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy which created a depression over central parts of East Rajasthan is likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places.
- Jun 19, 2023 05:26 AM IST
5 people killed after bus, truck collided in Japan
At least five people died in the collision between a bus and a truck on a national road in a town of Japan's Hokkaido, on Sunday, The Japan Times reported.
Among the five were the drivers of both the bus and the truck as well as passengers on the bus.
The intercity highway bus was carrying 15 passengers and the driver from Sapporo to a hot spring resort in the city of Hakodate, according to its operator. All were taken to a hospital, according to The Japan Times.