Home / India News / LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy to maintain its intensity in Rajasthan in next 12 hours
Live

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy to maintain its intensity in Rajasthan in next 12 hours

Jun 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST
OPEN APP

Breaking news live updates June 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Nearly 500 still missing after boat carrying migrants capsized in Greece

    In all, 104 survivors were rescued and 78 bodies retrieved, all on Wednesday after a deadly shipwreck off southwestern Greece. If the estimates of 700-750 migrants on board are accurate, more than 500 people are missing, and the chances that anyone else will be found alive are rapidly diminishing.

  • Jun 19, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy likely to maintain intensity in Rajasthan in next 12 hours

    The remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy which created a depression over central parts of East Rajasthan is likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places.

  • Jun 19, 2023 05:26 AM IST

    5 people killed after bus, truck collided in Japan

    At least five people died in the collision between a bus and a truck on a national road in a town of Japan's Hokkaido, on Sunday, The Japan Times reported.

    Among the five were the drivers of both the bus and the truck as well as passengers on the bus.

    The intercity highway bus was carrying 15 passengers and the driver from Sapporo to a hot spring resort in the city of Hakodate, according to its operator. All were taken to a hospital, according to The Japan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy to maintain its intensity in Rajasthan in next 12 hours

india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST

Breaking news live updates June 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Kodagu police get rock climbing training to fight natural disasters

The Kodagu district police have begun providing rock climbing training to police personnel to conduct rescue operations more effectively during natural calamities, officials said.

Police personnel are being trained in a 120ft deep quarry.
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 01:13 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Can consider tunnel roads to ease traffic in Bengaluru: Shivakumar

The state government is mulling construction of tunnel roads crisscrossing the city, to ease out traffic congestions in Bengaluru, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 01:12 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 to be conferred on Gita Press: Govt

The award carries a cash prize of Rs1 crore and a citation. The Congress criticised the decision, calling it a "travesty".

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 02:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK aiming to win all 39 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says EPS

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami says AIADMK is aiming to win 39 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami says AIADMK is aiming to win 39 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Sikkim continues to face rain fury, rescue operations pick up

On Sunday morning, the army rescued 300 tourists from places such as Lachen and Lachung, taking the number of tourists evacuated since Saturday to 2,413.

Indian Army personnel during a rescue operation in North Sikkim on Sunday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 03:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Basmati rice favoured by exporters to be replaced by ‘improved’ variety

The new variety will require much less agrochemicals and will save farmers as much as ₹3,000 per acreon pesticides, said an official

India exports some <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 crore worth of basmati every year to North America, Europe and the Middle East. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber

Can opposition unity defeat the BJP in 2024?

Opposition parties are trying to build an argument that the best way to defeat BJP in 2024 is to ensure the opposition fields just one candidate against the BJP

india news
Published on Jun 19, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByNishant Ranjan

Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign for upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district along with his party colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 05:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Grand Tamasha: Caste debate in US varsities, cities roils Indian diaspora

The freelance journalist Sonia Paul spoke about America’s caste battles on last week’s episode of Grand Tamasha, a weekly podcast on Indian politics and policy co-produced by HT and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Based on her reporting in the United States, Sonia told Grand Tamasha host Milan Vaishnav that even having to identify or self-identify as Dalit is perceived by some Dalits in America to be a form of discrimination.
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

RSS calls for dialogue to end Manipur clashes

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described the ongoing violence in Manipur as “painful” and “worrisome”

Tyres and construction materials set on fire by miscreants amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Imphal East district, Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:39 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

‘CM or pilot?’: Shah takes dig at Mann as he targets AAP govt

Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, the senior BJP leader said the AAP government was ignoring the needs of the people of the state

Amit Shah (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:37 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Sunil Rahar, Gurdaspur/ Rohtak

Bengal BJP worker killed as political tussle heats up

The body of BJP worker Shambhu Das was found with multiple stab wounds in a jute plantation in the district’s Dinhata area, police said

Security personnel fire teargas shells amid violence in Bhangar during the filing of nominations for West Bengal Panchayat elections, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Isro to set up satellite terminals on fishing boats in 13 coastal states

The system will be powered by India’s own navigation satellite system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), which was launched by Isro last month

The move is being done to establish better communication with vessels in sea and monitor Indian waters more efficiently. (Representational image)
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 12:33 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai

‘Equation has changed, US also keen to work with India,’ says Indiaspora founder

The visit, Rangaswami said, will see India recognised as a global power and is driven by strategic convergence between Delhi and Washington on global issues.

M R Rangaswami, the founder of Indiaspora, said the India-US ties are primarily being led by what’s happening in general geopolitically.
india news
Updated on Jun 19, 2023 05:00 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out