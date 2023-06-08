Live
LIVE: Two held with cannabis worth ₹1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh
Published on Jun 08, 2023 05:52 AM IST
- Jun 08, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Two held with cannabis worth ₹1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh
The police have arrested two persons who allegedly indulged in cannabis peddling and recovered contraband to the tune of around ₹1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.
Battle for inauguration: Delhi L-G, Kejriwal govt lock horns over GGSIPU campus
Published on Jun 08, 2023 06:07 AM IST
An invitation by the varsity stated that Lt Governor V K Saxena will inaugurate the campus at 11 am on Thursday.
Sanjeev Maheshwari: Gangster whose life in crime was bookended by violence
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 05:28 AM IST
Notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari was killed in a dramatic shooting inside a courtroom in Lucknow.
, MeerutS Raju
From Australia to UK, negotiations on 3 key trade agreements to mark June
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 01:36 AM IST
After operationalising the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with Australia last December, the two partners are pursuing the next level of the deal.
Gyanvapi mosque petitioner writes to President, seeks approval for euthanasia
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 05:05 AM IST
On May 23, the Varanasi district court ordered that all 7 cases related to the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case be consolidated and heard together.
Justice will be served: IIT-Kharagpur student’s kin over order on murder charge
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 01:30 AM IST
On Tuesday, the Calcutta HC directed police to include murder charges in its FIR linked to the death of a 23-year-old IIT-Kharagpur student last year.
, SilcharBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Andhra Pradesh govt to give 50%of last drawn salary as pension
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 12:56 AM IST
The new pension scheme would ensure gradual growth of the dearness allowance (DA) for the government employees, that would ensure payment of 50% pension after retirement.
Odisha train accident: Avoid shortcuts, report near misses, Railways tell staff
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 01:01 AM IST
The CRB has asked all zonal railways to not undertake maintenance work without railway blocks.
Army starts operation to rescue girl from borewell in Madhya Pradesh
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 12:54 AM IST
The girl identified as Shrishti Kumari fell in the borewell on Tuesday while playing on a farmland of Mungawali village of the district.
Air India flight heads to Russia to ferry stranded passengers
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 03:01 AM IST
According to Air India officials, the ferry flight is expected to reach Sokol airport in Magadan by around midnight
Odisha train accident: CBI seizes mobile phones of six railway employees
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 12:58 AM IST
CBI sleuths and a team of forensic experts spent 45 minutes at Bahanaga Bazar railway station – where the accident took place.
, Bhubaneswar:Debabrata Mohanty
Won’t accept prescriptive messages on climate goals: India at Bonn talks
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 05:09 AM IST
India intervened during a technical dialogue on the Global Stocktake on Tuesday to make its point.
Airfares on 5 routes register significant dip: Civil aviation minister Scindia
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 03:06 AM IST
On Monday, the Union minister held a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group on the increased airfares on certain air routes.
2024 Lok Sabha elections: Opposition meet on June 23, Congress brass to take part
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 12:50 AM IST
The much-anticipated strategy meeting of Opposition parties for 2024 will take place in Patna on June 23, Bihar’s ruling grand alliance leaders announced on Wednesday. It was earlier scheduled for June 12.
After Odisha train accident, a quest to pick up pieces, document by document
Updated on Jun 08, 2023 01:08 AM IST
Odisha train accident: Balasore district collector Datta Shinde said the administration will go out of its way to help those who have lost their documents.
, BalasoreDebabrata Mohanty