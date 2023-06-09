Home / India News / BREAKING: Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents probe
Live

BREAKING: Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents probe

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 06:25 AM IST

Breaking news, June 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 09, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    Donald Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents probe

    In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse Tuesday in Miami.

  • Jun 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST

    Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married in intimate ceremony

    In a simple ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi got married in her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday

  • Jun 09, 2023 05:24 AM IST

    5 dead, dozens missing after 3 shipwrecks of migrant boats off Tunisian coast, reports AP

    At least five people were dead dead, and dozens are believed to be missing after 3 shipwrecks of migrant boats off Tunisian coast, reported AP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'Nitish will do same to Modi': Tejashwi's big claim ahead of Lok Sabha polls

india news
Published on Jun 09, 2023 06:05 AM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP last year, has since been calling for a "united opposition" to take on the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk

‘Bollywood responsible for religious conversions’: IAS officer Niyaz Khan

india news
Published on Jun 09, 2023 05:53 AM IST

“Bollywood is tarnishing the culture of our country and negatively influencing the children,” Khan told news agency ANI.

IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Niyaz Khan.
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

BREAKING: Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents probe

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 06:25 AM IST

Breaking news, June 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Ladakh

india news
Published on Jun 09, 2023 04:16 AM IST

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:22 pm. (Representative Image)
ANI |

Cong to halt 2 irrigation projects approved by BJP, say officials

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Karnataka Congress government has decided to halt two irrigation projects approved by former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi citing corruption

(Wikimedia Commons)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

J&K: Students say denied entry to schools for wearing abaya

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The students of Vishwa Bharti Girls Higher Secondary School in Rainawari area alleged the administration was forcing them to remove the Abaya before entering the premises

Family members of students protest for allegedly not allowing students to enter the school premises wearing 'Abaya', in Srinagar. (ANI)
ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar

Manipur: Almost all arms of Kuki militants still intact in camps, says army

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 05:32 AM IST

At least 102 people have been killed, over 300 injured and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3.

Locals at a medical camp organised by the Assam Rifles for people of violence-hit areas in Manipur. (PTI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati:

Punjab to extend legal aid to students facing deportation in Canada

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 04:38 AM IST

Authorities in Canada have found nearly 700 Indian students, using fake “admission offer letters” to educational institutions to enter the country.

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said that the state government will provide free legal assistance to around 700 students facing deportation from Canada. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh:

No normalisation of ties without peace on LAC: EAM Jaishankar tells China

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 04:58 AM IST

Jaishankar’s pointed comments put into sharp relief the worst slide in India-China relations in six decades because of the military standoff.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar delivered a blunt message to China on the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) (ANI)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

Bengal panchayat polls to be held in single phase on July 8: State election body

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 04:44 AM IST

Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8 and nominations for the elections will begin immediately.

The results will be announced tentatively on July 11.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

Odisha train tragedy: A week on, identifying bodies still a task

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 04:58 AM IST

Odisha state government officials said that 206 of 288 bodies have been identified.

Railway maintenance teams clearing the tracks after the debris of the trains were scattered all around due to the accident. (HT Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar

Jaishankar slams Rahul Gandhi over his comments during US visit

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 04:25 AM IST

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing a special media briefing on foreign policy during nine years of the Modi government

S Jaishankar countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government during a visit to the US (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Girls used to give birth at 17, read Manusmriti: Gujarat HC

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 03:08 AM IST

Manusmriti is an ancient Hindu text, authored by Manu, which codifies laws and rules of societal conduct.

Girls would, in the past, get married aged 14 or 15 and become mothers by 17, the Gujarat high court told a minor rape survivor. (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent

PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince review ties with focus on connectivity and defence

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 02:01 AM IST

This was the first contact between top leaders of the two countries since China brokered a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman(File)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

National Exit (NExT) exam for medical graduates likely from 2024

india news
Updated on Jun 09, 2023 02:52 AM IST

The combined NExT exam will also serve as the mandatory licentiate examination for undergraduate medical students to practice modern medicine in India.

The National Exit examination will be introduced next year, according to a senior government functionary. (HT)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out