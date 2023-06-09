BREAKING: Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents probe
- Jun 09, 2023 06:25 AM IST
Donald Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents probe
In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse Tuesday in Miami.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married in intimate ceremony
In a simple ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi got married in her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday
- Jun 09, 2023 05:24 AM IST
5 dead, dozens missing after 3 shipwrecks of migrant boats off Tunisian coast, reports AP
At least five people were dead dead, and dozens are believed to be missing after 3 shipwrecks of migrant boats off Tunisian coast, reported AP.