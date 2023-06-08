Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter gets married in small ceremony, no political leaders invited

In a simple ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi got married in her home in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday. According to media reports, the wedding was attended by close friends and relatives, and no political leaders were invited. The wedding was carried out in Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt.

Vangamayi's wedding to Prateek, who is from Gujarat, took place as per Brahmin traditions and seers from Udupi Adamaru Mutt were present to bless the bride and groom. The wedding was carried out in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt.

Vangmayi works in the Books and Culture section of Mint Lounge's features department. She used to work as a features writes in The Hindu prior to this. She has a masters degree in Journalism from Northwestern Medill School of Journalism.

During the wedding, as per viral videos, Vangmayi was seen wearing a pink saree while Prateek was wearing a white shawl and pancha. Sitharaman was seen wearing a blue saree with a bright orange blouse.

