Live
BREAKING: Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv, reports AFP
Published on Mar 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Breaking news, March 10, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv, reports AFP
Three people were wounded by a gunman in Tel Aviv on Thursday, an Israeli police spokesman told AFP.
Topics
BREAKING: Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv
Published on Mar 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST
Breaking news, March 10, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Was offered hefty sum to settle the case, says Suresh
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 01:49 AM IST
Main accused in Kerala gold smuggling and Life Mission cases Swapna Suresh on Thursday alleged that an emissary who took the name of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan approached her recently in Bengaluru with an offer of ₹30 crore to hand over all details regarding chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members and settle the case forever
India, Australia committed to open and inclusive Indo-Pacific: Albanese
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:28 AM IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday called India a top-tier security partner for his country while announcing that Australia will host this year’s Malabar exercise for the first time even as he stressed that the Indian Ocean was key to the security and prosperity of both countries, which are committed to upholding the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific
, New DelhiRahul Singh
Stalin singles out BJP in Tamil Nadu migrant clips row
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:27 AM IST
Stalin’s comments come at a time when the state police have booked several people linked to the BJP, and is camping in multiple cities to detain them
Bhiwani killings: How pride intertwines with fear, ‘gau raksha’ in Haryana
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 04:30 AM IST
From grainy videos of high-speed chases to pitched gun battles, from villages that take pride in enforcing a controversial law to villages living in fear of being targeted: Inside the politics of cow protection in the state.
, Manesar/nuh/gurugramLeena Dhankar and Dipankar Ghose
Atishi to be Delhi’s new education ministry, Saurabh gets health dept
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:24 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were on Thursday inducted into the Delhi cabinet, with the two senior leaders set to head crucial ministries and slot into the positions vacated by incarcerated senior ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom resigned from their positions in the council of ministers last week
, New DelhiAlok KN Mishra
AIADMK says no trouble in alliance with BJP
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:03 AM IST
The tension between the allies began on Sunday when BJP’s IT-wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar blamed party president K Annamalai and joined the AIADMK.
Kochi fire: A week on, smoke yet to settle
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 12:52 AM IST
The fire that broke out at the solid waste dump yard last Thursday was controlled by Sunday but there was no let up in smoke emanating from it that had spread over 30km radius.
Kochi fire: Corruption and nepotism charges fly thick and fast
Published on Mar 10, 2023 12:49 AM IST
They said a Bengaluru-based firm (Zonta Infratech Private Limited) being run by the son-in-law of a senior CPI(M) leader was awarded ₹54 crore bio- mining contract “flouting experience requirements and other norms”.
Gyan Chaturvedi to be awarded Vyas Samman 2022 for ‘Pagalkhana’
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 03:30 AM IST
Instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991, the annual Vyas Samman is given to an outstanding Hindi literary work by an Indian citizen published during the last 10 years.
Colonel Geeta Rana is first woman to lead army unit near China border in Ladakh
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 02:58 AM IST
Colonel Geeta Rana is from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME).
‘Knowledgeable people…’: V-P Dhankhar defends attaching staff to committees
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 02:50 AM IST
The Vice President said he had got inputs ahead of the March 7 decision from a number of members and chairpersons for parliamentary panels.
Cricketdiplomacy back as Modi, Albanese meet
Published on Mar 10, 2023 12:25 AM IST
Both leaders were welcomed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and presented portraits of themselves
Number theory: How did Corporate India perform in the December 2022 quarter?
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 04:43 AM IST
There are 2,109 non-financial companies in the Prowess database for which December quarter results are available along with quarterly results for the last five years.
Nagaland to hold urban local body polls after 2 decades with 33% quota for women
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 04:53 AM IST