BREAKING: Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv, reports AFP

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 10, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv, reports AFP

    Three people were wounded by a gunman in Tel Aviv on Thursday, an Israeli police spokesman told AFP.

israel

BREAKING: Three wounded after gunman opens fire in Israel's Tel Aviv

ByHT News Desk

Was offered hefty sum to settle the case, says Suresh

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 01:49 AM IST

Main accused in Kerala gold smuggling and Life Mission cases Swapna Suresh on Thursday alleged that an emissary who took the name of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan approached her recently in Bengaluru with an offer of ₹30 crore to hand over all details regarding chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members and settle the case forever

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
India, Australia committed to open and inclusive Indo-Pacific: Albanese

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday called India a top-tier security partner for his country while announcing that Australia will host this year’s Malabar exercise for the first time even as he stressed that the Indian Ocean was key to the security and prosperity of both countries, which are committed to upholding the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese aboard INS Vikrant off the Mumbai coast on Thursday. (ANI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Stalin singles out BJP in Tamil Nadu migrant clips row

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:27 AM IST

Stalin’s comments come at a time when the state police have booked several people linked to the BJP, and is camping in multiple cities to detain them

HT Image
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Bhiwani killings: How pride intertwines with fear, ‘gau raksha’ in Haryana

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 04:30 AM IST

From grainy videos of high-speed chases to pitched gun battles, from villages that take pride in enforcing a controversial law to villages living in fear of being targeted: Inside the politics of cow protection in the state.

Outside Monu Manesar’s house in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
ByLeena Dhankar and Dipankar Ghose, Manesar/nuh/gurugram
Atishi to be Delhi’s new education ministry, Saurabh gets health dept

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:24 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were on Thursday inducted into the Delhi cabinet, with the two senior leaders set to head crucial ministries and slot into the positions vacated by incarcerated senior ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both of whom resigned from their positions in the council of ministers last week

HT Image
ByAlok KN Mishra, New Delhi
AIADMK says no trouble in alliance with BJP

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:03 AM IST

The tension between the allies began on Sunday when BJP’s IT-wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar blamed party president K Annamalai and joined the AIADMK.

CTR Nirmal Kumar who quit BJP, joined AIADMK in the presence of interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in Chennai. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Kochi fire: A week on, smoke yet to settle

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The fire that broke out at the solid waste dump yard last Thursday was controlled by Sunday but there was no let up in smoke emanating from it that had spread over 30km radius.

Fire and rescue personnel at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, in Kochi. (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Kochi fire: Corruption and nepotism charges fly thick and fast

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 12:49 AM IST

They said a Bengaluru-based firm (Zonta Infratech Private Limited) being run by the son-in-law of a senior CPI(M) leader was awarded ₹54 crore bio- mining contract “flouting experience requirements and other norms”.

Fire and rescue personnel at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, in Kochi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Gyan Chaturvedi to be awarded Vyas Samman 2022 for ‘Pagalkhana’

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 03:30 AM IST

Instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991, the annual Vyas Samman is given to an outstanding Hindi literary work by an Indian citizen published during the last 10 years.

Noted Hindi writer Dr Gyan Chaturvedi’s 2018 satirical novel, Pagalkhana, has been selected for the 32nd Vyas Samman, 2022. (File)
ByHT Correspondent
Colonel Geeta Rana is first woman to lead army unit near China border in Ladakh

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 02:58 AM IST

Colonel Geeta Rana is from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME).

Colonel Geeta Rana has taken charge of an independent field workshop in a forward and remote location in eastern Ladakh.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
‘Knowledgeable people…’: V-P Dhankhar defends attaching staff to committees

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 02:50 AM IST

The Vice President said he had got inputs ahead of the March 7 decision from a number of members and chairpersons for parliamentary panels.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with former Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh at the release of the book ‘Mundaka Upanishad: The Bridge to Immortality’ authored by the latter, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Cricketdiplomacy back as Modi, Albanese meet

india news
Published on Mar 10, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Both leaders were welcomed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and presented portraits of themselves

HT Image
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/ahmedabad
Number theory: How did Corporate India perform in the December 2022 quarter?

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 04:43 AM IST

There are 2,109 non-financial companies in the Prowess database for which December quarter results are available along with quarterly results for the last five years.

A normal year-on-year comparison shows that the inflation adjusted sales of companies grew by 9% in the quarter ending December 2022.
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
Nagaland to hold urban local body polls after 2 decades with 33% quota for women

india news
Updated on Mar 10, 2023 04:53 AM IST

The announcement came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s directive to the state’s poll panel to complete the ULB election process by the end of May.

The notification for the Nagaland civil polls comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s March 14 deadline. (Representative/ANI)
ByAlice Yhoshü
