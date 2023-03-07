Home / India News / LIVE: Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK
Live

LIVE: Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK

india news
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 05:19 AM IST

Breaking news today March 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 07, 2023 05:15 AM IST

    Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government made Hijab mandatory for female students and teachers at co-educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK

india news
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 05:19 AM IST

Breaking news today March 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

8 SFI workers surrender after barging into Asianet News office in Kochi: Report

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 04:42 AM IST

According to police, cases against the accused have been registered under sections 143, 147, 149, 447 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police Crime Branch team conducts a raid at the Asianet News office as part of an investigation over allegedly running fake news, in Kozhikode on Sunday. (ANI)
ANI |
Close Story

Kochi HC judge seeks Chief Justice’s intervention in fire incident

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:42 AM IST

In the letter, justice Ramachandran, drew his attention to the problems being faced by people and health issues related to the deteriorating air quality.

Fire and rescue personnel try to put out the fire which broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, in Kochi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Principal shooter in Umesh Pal murder killed in UP encounter

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:40 AM IST

PrayagrajUttar Pradesh Police on Monday gunned down a 27-year-old man who allegedly fired the first shot at lawyer Umesh Pal, a key witness in a high-profile murder case whose daylight killing last week sparked a political storm and concerns about law and order

HT Image
ByK Sandeep Kumar
Close Story

Andhra CID begins probe into 3,300 crore skill development scam

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:39 AM IST

An official release from the chief minister’s office said the CID had issued notices to former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Arja Srikanth, who was the managing director and chief executive officer of APSSDC in 2016.

HT Image
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Infrastructure quality to be bolstered amid climate, seismic fears

india news
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 04:36 AM IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is revamping an array of design norms and quality benchmarks, from oil pipelines to steel and concrete buildings, a move that will span all sectors of Asia’s third largest economy, several officials said.

Homes in mountains will also have stricter codes, especially in the wake of subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath. (PTI)
ByZia Haq
Close Story

30 booked for alleged attack on Dalit woman, son for entering Karnataka temple

india news
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 04:35 AM IST

According to officials, villagers were not allowing the Dalit community to enter the Basaveshwara temple in Nandi Halli village in Ranebennur taluk.

According to officials, villagers were not allowing the Dalit community to enter the Basaveshwara temple in Nandi Halli village in Ranebennur taluk as a common practice.
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Close Story

Manik Saha chosen Tripura CM, will take oath tomorrow

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:19 AM IST

The BJP on Monday staked claim to form the government in Tripura after Manik Saha was elected as the party’s legislative leader. The new lawmakers will take oath of office on Wednesday.

BJP leader Manik Saha (centre) with Tripura governor Satyadeo Narain Arya (third from left) and other BJP leaders at Raj Bhavan, in Agartala on Monday. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Close Story

T’gana guv and state spar over medical colleges’ issue

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:16 AM IST

Governor, who is constitutional head of the state, on Sunday had posted a message on Twitter, appreciating the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constructing one medical college in every district across the country under PMSSY.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Meghalaya: MDA decides cabinet berths, NPP gets most

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:14 AM IST

The National People’s Party (NPP)-led coalition in Meghalaya on Monday agreed that cabinet berths will be shared among various alliance partners in the northeastern state, which gave a fractured verdict in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Meghalaya Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Timothy D Shira administers the oath of office to NPP chief Conrad Sangma as the MLA of the State Assembly during the swearing-in ceremony, in Shillong on Monday. (ANI)
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Close Story

Women trailblazers hail army for opening new frontiers

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:12 AM IST

Several women officers, who are trailblazers in the Indian Army and serving in challenging roles, believe that the army is opening new frontiers for women at a swift pace, and grooming them to hold leadership positions in select streams on a par with their male counterparts.

Major Aaina Rana.
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

Bread talk: Goa’s traditional poi faces new challenges

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Panaji It’s three in the morning and eerily quiet in the village of Socorro not far from Goa’s capital, Panaji

HT Image
ByGerard de Souza
Close Story

Nagaland to be without opposition as all parties say they back govt

india news
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 05:01 AM IST

The NPF is willing to stay in opposition, Kikon said, but if it was invited to come together for the greater interest of pressing for an early solution to the protracted Naga political issue, it will be willing to do so.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Monday. (AN)
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Close Story

T’gana issues letter confirming setting up Foxconn plant in Hyd

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 12:59 AM IST

The Foxcon chairman visited India recently and met several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai.

In the letter, written to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, the Foxconn chairman said his company was committed to setting up a manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

No toxins found in medico’s body, says medical report

india news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 12:56 AM IST

The medico, pursuing the first year of MD in anaesthesia department, was believed to have administered herself a high dose injection of poisonous drug at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Warangal in the early hours of February 22, following alleged harassment by her senior colleague.

After conducting the autopsy, the authorities sent the parts of her viscera for examination to find out what kind of toxins she had taken to kill herself. (Representative photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out