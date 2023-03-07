Live
LIVE: Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 05:19 AM IST
Mar 07, 2023 05:15 AM IST
Hijab made mandatory for female students, teachers in PoK
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government made Hijab mandatory for female students and teachers at co-educational institutions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (ANI)
8 SFI workers surrender after barging into Asianet News office in Kochi: Report
Published on Mar 07, 2023 04:42 AM IST
According to police, cases against the accused have been registered under sections 143, 147, 149, 447 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
ANI |
Kochi HC judge seeks Chief Justice’s intervention in fire incident
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:42 AM IST
In the letter, justice Ramachandran, drew his attention to the problems being faced by people and health issues related to the deteriorating air quality.
Principal shooter in Umesh Pal murder killed in UP encounter
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:40 AM IST
PrayagrajUttar Pradesh Police on Monday gunned down a 27-year-old man who allegedly fired the first shot at lawyer Umesh Pal, a key witness in a high-profile murder case whose daylight killing last week sparked a political storm and concerns about law and order
Andhra CID begins probe into ₹3,300 crore skill development scam
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:39 AM IST
An official release from the chief minister’s office said the CID had issued notices to former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Arja Srikanth, who was the managing director and chief executive officer of APSSDC in 2016.
Infrastructure quality to be bolstered amid climate, seismic fears
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 04:36 AM IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is revamping an array of design norms and quality benchmarks, from oil pipelines to steel and concrete buildings, a move that will span all sectors of Asia’s third largest economy, several officials said.
30 booked for alleged attack on Dalit woman, son for entering Karnataka temple
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 04:35 AM IST
According to officials, villagers were not allowing the Dalit community to enter the Basaveshwara temple in Nandi Halli village in Ranebennur taluk.
Manik Saha chosen Tripura CM, will take oath tomorrow
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:19 AM IST
The BJP on Monday staked claim to form the government in Tripura after Manik Saha was elected as the party’s legislative leader. The new lawmakers will take oath of office on Wednesday.
, AgartalaPriyanka Deb Barman
T’gana guv and state spar over medical colleges’ issue
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:16 AM IST
Governor, who is constitutional head of the state, on Sunday had posted a message on Twitter, appreciating the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constructing one medical college in every district across the country under PMSSY.
Meghalaya: MDA decides cabinet berths, NPP gets most
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:14 AM IST
The National People’s Party (NPP)-led coalition in Meghalaya on Monday agreed that cabinet berths will be shared among various alliance partners in the northeastern state, which gave a fractured verdict in the recently concluded assembly elections.
Women trailblazers hail army for opening new frontiers
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:12 AM IST
Several women officers, who are trailblazers in the Indian Army and serving in challenging roles, believe that the army is opening new frontiers for women at a swift pace, and grooming them to hold leadership positions in select streams on a par with their male counterparts.
, New DelhiRahul Singh
Bread talk: Goa’s traditional poi faces new challenges
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:10 AM IST
Panaji It’s three in the morning and eerily quiet in the village of Socorro not far from Goa’s capital, Panaji
Nagaland to be without opposition as all parties say they back govt
Updated on Mar 07, 2023 05:01 AM IST
The NPF is willing to stay in opposition, Kikon said, but if it was invited to come together for the greater interest of pressing for an early solution to the protracted Naga political issue, it will be willing to do so.
, KohimaAlice Yhoshü
T’gana issues letter confirming setting up Foxconn plant in Hyd
Published on Mar 07, 2023 12:59 AM IST
The Foxcon chairman visited India recently and met several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai.
No toxins found in medico’s body, says medical report
