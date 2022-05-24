Home / India News / BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well
BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well

  Breaking news LIVE - May 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Published on May 24, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • May 24, 2022 05:56 AM IST

    Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again

    Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.

Published on May 24, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

YSRCP lawmaker accused of driver’s murder surrenders before Andhra police

“Ananta Babu voluntarily surrendered before the police in the afternoon. After questioning him in the case, he was produced before the local court after medical examination at the Kakinada government hospital and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” additional superintendent of police P Srinivas told reporters.
YSR Congress party lawmaker Ananta Udaya Bhakar alias Ananta Babu, the prime accused in the murder of a 24-year-old car driver V Subrahmanyam at Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh last Friday, surrendered to the police on Monday.
YSR Congress party lawmaker Ananta Udaya Bhakar alias Ananta Babu, the prime accused in the murder of a 24-year-old car driver V Subrahmanyam at Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh last Friday, surrendered to the police on Monday. (Representative use)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:45 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Telangana encounter: High court to take up matter in first week of June

A Supreme Court bench, comprising chief justice N V Ramana and justice Hima Kohli, last Friday refused to pass any judgement on the report submitted by the three-member commission of inquiry headed by Justice V S Sirpurkar, which described the encounter as fake
The Telangana high court is likely to take up the hearing on the Sirpurkar Commission report on the killing of four persons in an alleged encounter with the police at Chatanpalli village near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on December 6, 2019 in the first week of June, people aware of the developments said on Monday.
The Telangana high court is likely to take up the hearing on the Sirpurkar Commission report on the killing of four persons in an alleged encounter with the police at Chatanpalli village near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on December 6, 2019 in the first week of June, people aware of the developments said on Monday.
Published on May 24, 2022 03:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Jagan woos investors at WEF, boasts of Andhra govt’s Covid management in Davos

Participating in the group discussion on Future-proofing Health Systems at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy showed a presentation on healthcare being implemented and Covid management in Andhra Pradesh.
Despite having several constraints, Andhra Pradesh did a commendable job in containing the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the mortality rate low during the pandemic, thanks to the robust delivery mechanism, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in Davos.
Despite having several constraints, Andhra Pradesh did a commendable job in containing the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the mortality rate low during the pandemic, thanks to the robust delivery mechanism, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in Davos. (HT Photo)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:39 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

ASHA workers at forefront of ensuring healthy India: PM Modi

India's ten lakh all-women ASHA volunteers were honoured by the WHO on Sunday for their crucial role in providing direct access to healthcare facilities in rural areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:36 AM IST
PTI |
india news

Police book PFI over video of boy raising hate slogans in rally

The PFI organised a meeting called ‘Save Republic Rally’ in Alappuzha on Saturday, in which hate slogans were raised by the boy, and others were seen lauding him. Police have registered a case against the PFI and the parents of the boy under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A video showing a minor boy sitting on the shoulders of a man during a rally of the Popular Front of India (PFI) raising inflammatory slogans against other communities surfaced on social media on Monday.
A video showing a minor boy sitting on the shoulders of a man during a rally of the Popular Front of India (PFI) raising inflammatory slogans against other communities surfaced on social media on Monday. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Kerala high court grants pre-arrest bail to former Congress leader P C George

A single-judge Kerala high court bench of Justice P Gopinath imposed a bail condition that former Congress leader George should not make any controversial or communal remarks.
The Kerala high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former legislator and Kerala Congress leader P C George in a hate speech case.
The Kerala high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former legislator and Kerala Congress leader P C George in a hate speech case. (HT File)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Modi to visit Hyderabad on may 26 to attend 20th ISB anniversary

ISB dean Prof Madan Pillutla said as many as 930 students from the ISB campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali would take part in the first-ever joint graduation ceremony, which would be addressed by the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Hyderabad on May 26 to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Hyderabad on May 26 to attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) (ANI)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:28 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Delhi assembly panel pulls up top MCD official over ‘growing landfills’

It is baffling that despite getting funds year on year from Delhi government in the name of solid waste management the BJP ruled MCD has completely failed at its primary job,” Atishi, who is the chairperson of the panel, said in a statement on Monday.
Ghazipur landfill
Ghazipur landfill (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

How cotton built the Canara Union

A different generation had come of age in a similar way in March 1980, when a handsome, lanky 25-year-old with the most amazing wristwork became the first Indian to win the All-England Championships. In Bengaluru, the celebrations then were particularly joyous in Malleswaram, for the new champion, Prakash Padukone, had trained for many years at the courts of the legendary Canara Union, on 8th Main.
Roopa Pai
Roopa Pai
Published on May 24, 2022 03:24 AM IST
ByRoopa Pai
india news

Newborn declared dead, buried; found alive after one hour

The miraculous survival of the baby triggered protests by her relatives against the government.
Jammu police (Representational photo)
Jammu police (Representational photo)
Published on May 24, 2022 02:30 AM IST
PTI |
india news

PM Modi to attend Quad summit today, hold key bilateral talks

The Quad summit is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations – US, Australia, India, Japan – and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo.(BJP/Twitter)
Published on May 24, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

FIR lodged against 2 ruling BJD leaders after Nabarangpur court order

Nabarangpur sessions court ordered the police to register the case on a complaint by BJP leader Gauri Shankar Majhi about the alleged incident in February 2021
The alleged assault and misbehaviour took place at an event over a farm protest over procurement of paddy
The alleged assault and misbehaviour took place at an event over a farm protest over procurement of paddy
Published on May 24, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Parents cannot strike a compromise in minor’s rape: Punjab and Haryana HC

Chandigarh: Parents of minor children who are victims of sexual crimes cannot arrive at a compromise with the perpetrator, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled
The Punjab and Haryana high court was hearing a plea from a Sirsa man booked in January 2019.
The Punjab and Haryana high court was hearing a plea from a Sirsa man booked in January 2019. (Archive)
Updated on May 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST
BySurender Sharma
india news

Govt likely to revise midday meals’ daily cooking cost

The cost of cooking the midday meal was last revised in 2020. It was increased from 4.48 to 4.97 per student per school day for primary classes between 1 and 5, and 6.71 to 7.45 for upper primary classes between 6 and 8.
The midday meal scheme covers at least 118 million students enroled in classes 1-8 across 1.1 million schools.
The midday meal scheme covers at least 118 million students enroled in classes 1-8 across 1.1 million schools. (Representational image)
Updated on May 24, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
