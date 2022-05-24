Live
BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well
Published on May 24, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again
Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.
YSRCP lawmaker accused of driver’s murder surrenders before Andhra police
“Ananta Babu voluntarily surrendered before the police in the afternoon. After questioning him in the case, he was produced before the local court after medical examination at the Kakinada government hospital and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody,” additional superintendent of police P Srinivas told reporters.
Telangana encounter: High court to take up matter in first week of June
A Supreme Court bench, comprising chief justice N V Ramana and justice Hima Kohli, last Friday refused to pass any judgement on the report submitted by the three-member commission of inquiry headed by Justice V S Sirpurkar, which described the encounter as fake
Jagan woos investors at WEF, boasts of Andhra govt’s Covid management in Davos
Participating in the group discussion on Future-proofing Health Systems at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy showed a presentation on healthcare being implemented and Covid management in Andhra Pradesh.
ASHA workers at forefront of ensuring healthy India: PM Modi
India's ten lakh all-women ASHA volunteers were honoured by the WHO on Sunday for their crucial role in providing direct access to healthcare facilities in rural areas.
Police book PFI over video of boy raising hate slogans in rally
The PFI organised a meeting called ‘Save Republic Rally’ in Alappuzha on Saturday, in which hate slogans were raised by the boy, and others were seen lauding him. Police have registered a case against the PFI and the parents of the boy under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Kerala high court grants pre-arrest bail to former Congress leader P C George
A single-judge Kerala high court bench of Justice P Gopinath imposed a bail condition that former Congress leader George should not make any controversial or communal remarks.
Modi to visit Hyderabad on may 26 to attend 20th ISB anniversary
ISB dean Prof Madan Pillutla said as many as 930 students from the ISB campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali would take part in the first-ever joint graduation ceremony, which would be addressed by the Prime Minister.
Delhi assembly panel pulls up top MCD official over ‘growing landfills’
It is baffling that despite getting funds year on year from Delhi government in the name of solid waste management the BJP ruled MCD has completely failed at its primary job,” Atishi, who is the chairperson of the panel, said in a statement on Monday.
How cotton built the Canara Union
A different generation had come of age in a similar way in March 1980, when a handsome, lanky 25-year-old with the most amazing wristwork became the first Indian to win the All-England Championships. In Bengaluru, the celebrations then were particularly joyous in Malleswaram, for the new champion, Prakash Padukone, had trained for many years at the courts of the legendary Canara Union, on 8th Main.
Newborn declared dead, buried; found alive after one hour
The miraculous survival of the baby triggered protests by her relatives against the government.
PM Modi to attend Quad summit today, hold key bilateral talks
The Quad summit is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations – US, Australia, India, Japan – and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.
FIR lodged against 2 ruling BJD leaders after Nabarangpur court order
Nabarangpur sessions court ordered the police to register the case on a complaint by BJP leader Gauri Shankar Majhi about the alleged incident in February 2021
Parents cannot strike a compromise in minor’s rape: Punjab and Haryana HC
Chandigarh: Parents of minor children who are victims of sexual crimes cannot arrive at a compromise with the perpetrator, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled
Govt likely to revise midday meals’ daily cooking cost
The cost of cooking the midday meal was last revised in 2020. It was increased from ₹4.48 to ₹4.97 per student per school day for primary classes between 1 and 5, and ₹6.71 to ₹7.45 for upper primary classes between 6 and 8.
