Home / India News / LIVE: PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail
Live

LIVE: PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail

  • Breaking news LIVE - May 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 25, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 25, 2022 03:13 PM IST

    NIA demands death penalty for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ahead of court verdict

    The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought death penalty for convicted Kashmiri separatist and chief of banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, news agency PTI reported. Read more

  • May 25, 2022 03:04 PM IST

    PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail

    PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested in 2020 for alleged militant links was granted bail on Wednesday.

  • May 25, 2022 02:42 PM IST

    Gyanvapi mosque case update

    Varanasi civil court transfers plea seeking permission to worship Shivling claimed to be found in Gyanvapi mosque to fast track court.

  • May 25, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    Weather department predicts rain in these states during next 5 days

    The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over several parts during the next 48 hours and will cause light to moderate rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and parts of other states in the adjoining area. Heavy rainfall will continue to lash flood-battered parts of northeast India till May 29, the weather department has predicted in its forecast.

  • May 25, 2022 01:03 PM IST

    ‘Important to be independent voice’, says Kapil Sibal after filing RS papers

    Kapil Sibal said Tuesday he had 'tendered my resignation from the Congress on May 16', shortly after he filed nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent candidate with support from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. "It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in the opposition, we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government," he told reporters after filing his papers.

    Click here for more information

  • May 25, 2022 12:28 PM IST

    Cong's Kapil Sibal files RS nomination from SP ticket

    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha on Samajwadi Party ticket. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the SP national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav accompanied Sibal at the nomination process.

  • May 25, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    Indian Navy – Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise

    The third edition of the Indian Navy – Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise ‘Bongosagar’ commenced at Port Mongla, Bangladesh today. The Harbour Phase of exercise is scheduled from 24-25 May which will be followed by a Sea Phase in the Northern Bay of Bengal from 26-27 May.

  • May 25, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

    3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla, 1 police personnel dies in action, says IGP Kashmir.

  • May 25, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    2 die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar, 70 held

    Two people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district on Tuesday. As per the preliminary information received, the liquor was brought to the state from Jharkhand. A total of 70 persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

  • May 25, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    Sri Lankan PM to double as finance minister: Report

    Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will double up as finance minister leading bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

  • May 25, 2022 09:26 AM IST

    Ransomware attack on SpiceJet systems delays flight departures

    Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now: SpiceJet Spokesperson

  • May 25, 2022 09:11 AM IST

    India reports 2,124 news cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

    India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the 2,000-mark again as 2,124 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 

  • May 25, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh today: expected impact of the strike

    While it is being reported that the national capital is likely to see less impact of the strike, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may see some disruptions. Closure of shops and public transport is expected, due to which the general public may have to face trouble.

    Click here for more information

  • May 25, 2022 07:45 AM IST

    US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting

    s a mark of respect for the victims killed in the Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday that the flags will fly at half-mast at the White House and other public places until Saturday.

    "I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.

  • May 25, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    N Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile: Seoul

    North Korea fired a "suspected intercontinental ballistic missile" as part of a volley of missile tests early Wednesday, Seoul's military says as per news agency AFP.

  • May 25, 2022 06:51 AM IST

    Biden on gun restrictions: 'We have to act'

    President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.

    Click here for more information

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

After MNS threat, Maharashtra tightens security around Afzal Khan's grave 

The ongoing row started after AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi recently paid tributes at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad.
Security around grave of Afzal Khan in Satara.(ANI)
Security around grave of Afzal Khan in Satara.(ANI)
Updated on May 25, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

PDP leader Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail

Waheed Parra was arrested on November 25, 2020 by the National Investigation Agency after being questioned over his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.
PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra.(Twitter)
PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra.(Twitter)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
india news

NIA demands death penalty for separatist Yasin Malik ahead of court verdict

Terror funding case: The court's verdict on the quantum of sentence for Malik is expected later in the day.
JKLF chief Yasin Malik was convicted by a Delhi court in a terror funding case on Thursday. (PTI file photo)
JKLF chief Yasin Malik was convicted by a Delhi court in a terror funding case on Thursday. (PTI file photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

No heatwave for next 5 days, rain in these states: Weather update

  • Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 29 and over Assam and Meghalaya on May 26, 28 and 29.
The IMD also said no significant heat wave conditions were likely in the country over the next five days. (HT File Photo)
The IMD also said no significant heat wave conditions were likely in the country over the next five days. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story
india news

Congress fails to stem exodus as Sibal quits: Leaders who left the party in 2022

  • Senior leaders like Jitin Prasada and Jyotiraditya Scindia, besides former Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and P C Chacko, have quit in the recent past.
Congress has been unable to check exodus despite the promises of reforms.(HT Photo)
Congress has been unable to check exodus despite the promises of reforms.(HT Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story
india news

J&K: Parts of Srinagar observe shutdown ahead of court verdict on Yasin Malik

Malik, the chief of banned JKLF, was on May 19 convicted by a Delhi court under the stringent anti-terror law in a case related to funding of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, after he pleaded guilty to all charges framed against him.
A man sits outside a closed shop during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.&nbsp;(PTI)
A man sits outside a closed shop during a strike in support of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, in Srinagar, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (PTI)
Published on May 25, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP’s backing, says quit Congress last week

Congress did not immediately react to Sibal’s move but two leaders maintained it came after an indication from the party that he would not get another Rajya Sabha term
Kapil Sibal filing nomination for Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)
Kapil Sibal filing nomination for Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)
Published on May 25, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Close Story
india news

4 things Kapil Sibal said after filing Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support

Kapil Sibal's resignation comes after Sunil Jakhar and Hardik Patel also quit - on May 14 and May 18 respectively - and after the Congress held a Chintan Shivir in Udaipur on May 19.
Indian lawyer and politician Kapil Sibal.(ANI)
Indian lawyer and politician Kapil Sibal.(ANI)
Updated on May 25, 2022 03:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

2022 Honda City e:HEV deliveries start in India

  • Honda has commenced the deliveries of the City e:HEV sedan in the Indian market.
The Honda City Hybrid, under its hood, sports a 1.5-litre petrol motor with two electric motors.
The Honda City Hybrid, under its hood, sports a 1.5-litre petrol motor with two electric motors.
Published on May 25, 2022 01:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

'Many coming together for 2024': Sibal after filing RS papers with SP support

Kapil Sibal, Samajwadi Party: Kapil Sibal - who represents Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha and whose term ends in July - said he had 'tendered (his) resignation' from the Congress on May 16.
Kapil Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination papers as independent candidate with support from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (Credit: ANI)(ANI)
Kapil Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination papers as independent candidate with support from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (Credit: ANI)(ANI)
Updated on May 25, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Afternoon brief: Tharoor's observations after row over Rahul-Jeremy Corbyn meet

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File photo) &nbsp;
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File photo)  
Published on May 25, 2022 12:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Kapil Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support, says already left Cong

Kapil Sibal said he had resigned from the Congress on May 16 and is now an independent voice. He has not joined the Samajwadi Party, he clarified. 
Kapil Sibal submitting his Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Gupta)
Kapil Sibal submitting his Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Gupta)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

‘What if man marries another man…': asks Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Speaking at the occasion, the Bihar Chief Minister said," In our times there used to be no girls in the colleges. How bad it felt."
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar interacts with the media. (HT PHOTO)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar interacts with the media. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 25, 2022 12:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
india news

Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla; policeman martyred

  • The encounter took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of Baramulla.
Security personnel stand guard in Kashmir. (ANI File Photo)
Security personnel stand guard in Kashmir. (ANI File Photo)
Updated on May 25, 2022 12:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

'Are we in Andhra Pradesh or Pak?': BJP leader wants Jinnah Tower renamed

  • After a meeting of the party's youth wing BJYM, the BJP leaders and workers tried to take out a protest march to Jinnah Tower but police foiled it and detained them.
Jinnah Tower coloured with colours in the national flag (ANI)
Jinnah Tower coloured with colours in the national flag (ANI)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:09 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out