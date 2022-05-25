LIVE: PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail
- Breaking news LIVE - May 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 25, 2022 03:13 PM IST
NIA demands death penalty for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ahead of court verdict
The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought death penalty for convicted Kashmiri separatist and chief of banned Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, news agency PTI reported. Read more
-
May 25, 2022 03:04 PM IST
PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail
PDP youth wing leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested in 2020 for alleged militant links was granted bail on Wednesday.
-
May 25, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Gyanvapi mosque case update
Varanasi civil court transfers plea seeking permission to worship Shivling claimed to be found in Gyanvapi mosque to fast track court.
-
May 25, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Weather department predicts rain in these states during next 5 days
The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over several parts during the next 48 hours and will cause light to moderate rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and parts of other states in the adjoining area. Heavy rainfall will continue to lash flood-battered parts of northeast India till May 29, the weather department has predicted in its forecast.
-
May 25, 2022 01:03 PM IST
‘Important to be independent voice’, says Kapil Sibal after filing RS papers
Kapil Sibal said Tuesday he had 'tendered my resignation from the Congress on May 16', shortly after he filed nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent candidate with support from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. "It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in the opposition, we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government," he told reporters after filing his papers.
-
May 25, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Cong's Kapil Sibal files RS nomination from SP ticket
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha on Samajwadi Party ticket. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the SP national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav accompanied Sibal at the nomination process.
-
May 25, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Indian Navy – Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise
The third edition of the Indian Navy – Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise ‘Bongosagar’ commenced at Port Mongla, Bangladesh today. The Harbour Phase of exercise is scheduled from 24-25 May which will be followed by a Sea Phase in the Northern Bay of Bengal from 26-27 May.
-
May 25, 2022 11:32 AM IST
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla, 1 police personnel dies in action, says IGP Kashmir.
-
May 25, 2022 11:31 AM IST
2 die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar, 70 held
Two people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district on Tuesday. As per the preliminary information received, the liquor was brought to the state from Jharkhand. A total of 70 persons have been arrested so far in this connection.
-
May 25, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Sri Lankan PM to double as finance minister: Report
Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will double up as finance minister leading bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
-
May 25, 2022 09:26 AM IST
Ransomware attack on SpiceJet systems delays flight departures
Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now: SpiceJet Spokesperson
-
May 25, 2022 09:11 AM IST
India reports 2,124 news cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the 2,000-mark again as 2,124 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
May 25, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Bharat Bandh today: expected impact of the strike
While it is being reported that the national capital is likely to see less impact of the strike, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may see some disruptions. Closure of shops and public transport is expected, due to which the general public may have to face trouble.
-
May 25, 2022 07:45 AM IST
US flag to fly at half-mast after Texas school shooting
s a mark of respect for the victims killed in the Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday that the flags will fly at half-mast at the White House and other public places until Saturday.
"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022," President Joe Biden said in a press release.
-
May 25, 2022 07:09 AM IST
N Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile: Seoul
North Korea fired a "suspected intercontinental ballistic missile" as part of a volley of missile tests early Wednesday, Seoul's military says as per news agency AFP.
-
May 25, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Biden on gun restrictions: 'We have to act'
President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
After MNS threat, Maharashtra tightens security around Afzal Khan's grave
PDP leader Waheed Parra, who was jailed for alleged terror links, gets bail
NIA demands death penalty for separatist Yasin Malik ahead of court verdict
No heatwave for next 5 days, rain in these states: Weather update
- Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 29 and over Assam and Meghalaya on May 26, 28 and 29.
Congress fails to stem exodus as Sibal quits: Leaders who left the party in 2022
- Senior leaders like Jitin Prasada and Jyotiraditya Scindia, besides former Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and P C Chacko, have quit in the recent past.
J&K: Parts of Srinagar observe shutdown ahead of court verdict on Yasin Malik
Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP’s backing, says quit Congress last week
4 things Kapil Sibal said after filing Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support
2022 Honda City e:HEV deliveries start in India
- Honda has commenced the deliveries of the City e:HEV sedan in the Indian market.
'Many coming together for 2024': Sibal after filing RS papers with SP support
Afternoon brief: Tharoor's observations after row over Rahul-Jeremy Corbyn meet
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Kapil Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support, says already left Cong
‘What if man marries another man…': asks Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar
Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla; policeman martyred
- The encounter took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of Baramulla.
'Are we in Andhra Pradesh or Pak?': BJP leader wants Jinnah Tower renamed
- After a meeting of the party's youth wing BJYM, the BJP leaders and workers tried to take out a protest march to Jinnah Tower but police foiled it and detained them.