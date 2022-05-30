Home / India News / BREAKING: PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today
BREAKING: PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today

  Breaking news LIVE - May 30, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Updated on May 30, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 30, 2022 06:00 AM IST

    PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme on Monday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

    "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th May would be releasing benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. Through this effort, we are supporting those who lost their parents to COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday evening.

    Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme, the Prime Minister's Office said.

breaking news top news
india news

BREAKING News live updates May 30

Published on May 30, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

After Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura appear to be waking up: CM Yogi

"Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were held peacefully. This was the first time that the last Friday namaz before Eid was not held on the streets. For namaz there is a place of worship, the mosques where their religious programmes can be held," he said.
Mentioning the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, he said, "You must have seen how the unnecessary noise was got rid of."(ANI)
Published on May 30, 2022 05:49 AM IST
PTI |
india news

Mother is critical, don’t tell anything to her: Kin of one of Indian flyers

The fate of Vaibhavi Tripathi, her husband Ashok Kumar Tripathi and their children children - Dhanush and Ritika - residents of Thane city adjoining Mumbai, and 18 others travelling with them in the Tara Air plane, is yet to be known.
Tara Air's DHC-6 Twin Otter, tail number 9N-AET prepares to land at the airport of Pokhara, Nepal. Picture taken April 11, 2022. (REUTERS/Nicolas Economou)
Published on May 30, 2022 05:06 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai
india news

Sidhu Moose Wala death: Oppn alleges ‘cheap politics’, AAP seeks ‘calm’

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s death is the result of the “cheap politics” of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann.
Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Updated on May 30, 2022 03:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/new Delhi
india news

Modi to release benefits under PM cares for children scheme

  • The children, along with their guardians and the district magistrate concerned, will join the event through virtual mode.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Published on May 30, 2022 02:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

UIDAI’s Aadhaar advisory withdrawn after row erupts

A press release by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) earlier cautioned Aadhaar holders against sharing their details with “unlicensed private entities” such as hotels and cinema halls.
UIDAI said under the law, if a private entity should have a valid user licence from UIDAI to demand to see a person’s Aadhaar card or seek a photocopy of the card (REUTERS)
Updated on May 30, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New delhi
india news

Bengal governor hits back at TMC on chancellor issue, Abhishek’s remark on judiciary

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was on a tour of north Bengal, was also sharply critical of the state cabinet’s May 26 decision to make the chief minister the chancellor of the 17 state-run universities, replacing the governor.
Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
Published on May 30, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Sidhu Moose Wala death: Singer-politician who was shrouded in controversy

Moose Wala, who had more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and 7 million followers on Instagram, was booked for promoting weapons through his songs and firing an Ak-47 rifle and a revolver during Covid-induced lockdown.
The young rapper, Moose Wala, who forayed into politics in the 2022 state polls in Punjab, was shot dead by unidentified assailants just two weeks before he was to turn 29.
Updated on May 30, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByNavneet Sharma, Chandigarh
india news

Andhra CM Jagan focusses on welfare schemes, more role in government to weaker sections

In the third year of the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party continued to establish its supremacy over its political rivals, particularly the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in the rural and urban local body elections and also in the by-election to Badvel assembly seat in Kadapa district, which was held in November.
YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will completi three years in office on Tuesday. (Agency)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

AAP alleges malpractice in Thrikkakara bypoll

The AAP and Twenty 20 have decided not to contest the Thrikkakara by-election, scheduled for May 31.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) created pre-recorded messages asking AAP workers to vote for Joe Joseph, the ruling party’s candidate, in the upcoming Thrikkakara by-election. (PTI)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush, darshan after over 48-hour wait

A spokesperson of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body, which manages the temple affairs, told HT that more than 100,000 pilgrims thronged the temple town Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara on Saturday, and an equal number was expected to turn up on Sunday.
The temple town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district has been witnessing an unprecedented rush of pilgrims in the last two days, taking them more than 48 hours to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara, temple authorities said on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:40 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

AIADMK opposes Tamil Nadu move to levy cess on farm produce sales

“Traders have informed that due to the levy of one per cent market cess, farmers will be affected in the first place and secondly, traders themselves during purchase of the produce and the public too will be affected,” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said in a statement.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday said the party was against the move to levy one per cent market cess by the Tamil Nadu government on sale of agriculture produce outside the regulated markets. (HT Archives)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Man dies of West Nile fever, Kerala on alert

Doctors in Thrissur said he was diagnosed with the West Nile fever only two days ago but by that time it was late.
The West Nile fever claimed the life of a 47-year-old man in Thrissur district, making him the first casualty of the year in the state, this year on Sunday. (HT Archives)
Updated on May 30, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

College student beaten up for ‘wearing skull cap’ in Karnataka

A case has been registered against seven people, including a Sub-Inspector of police and Principal of a government degree college at Teradal in the district for allegedly thrashing a student for wearing a skull cap on the premises of the institution
The police registered a case on May 24 against the sub-inspector and five other police personnel following a direction from a judicial magistrate based on a private complaint from 19-year-old student. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bagalkote
india news

Amid rally row, Kerala PFI leader held for remarks against judges

Police said Yahya Thangal, a senior leader and state executive member of the PFI, was arrested after examining the video of his speech. The PFI had carried out a protest meeting after the boy’s father was arrested on Saturday, a week after the controversial rally.
The Kerala police arrested a senior Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Yahya Thangal for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Kerala high court judges for their criticism of the provocative slogans raised by a minor boy during the outfit’s May 21 rally in Alappuzha. (HT Archives)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
