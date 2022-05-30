BREAKING: PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 30, 2022 06:00 AM IST
PM Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme on Monday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.
"At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th May would be releasing benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. Through this effort, we are supporting those who lost their parents to COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday evening.
Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme, the Prime Minister's Office said.
"Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were held peacefully. This was the first time that the last Friday namaz before Eid was not held on the streets. For namaz there is a place of worship, the mosques where their religious programmes can be held," he said.
The fate of Vaibhavi Tripathi, her husband Ashok Kumar Tripathi and their children children - Dhanush and Ritika - residents of Thane city adjoining Mumbai, and 18 others travelling with them in the Tara Air plane, is yet to be known.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s death is the result of the “cheap politics” of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann.
A press release by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) earlier cautioned Aadhaar holders against sharing their details with “unlicensed private entities” such as hotels and cinema halls.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was on a tour of north Bengal, was also sharply critical of the state cabinet’s May 26 decision to make the chief minister the chancellor of the 17 state-run universities, replacing the governor.
Moose Wala, who had more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and 7 million followers on Instagram, was booked for promoting weapons through his songs and firing an Ak-47 rifle and a revolver during Covid-induced lockdown.
In the third year of the Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party continued to establish its supremacy over its political rivals, particularly the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in the rural and urban local body elections and also in the by-election to Badvel assembly seat in Kadapa district, which was held in November.
A spokesperson of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body, which manages the temple affairs, told HT that more than 100,000 pilgrims thronged the temple town Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara on Saturday, and an equal number was expected to turn up on Sunday.
“Traders have informed that due to the levy of one per cent market cess, farmers will be affected in the first place and secondly, traders themselves during purchase of the produce and the public too will be affected,” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said in a statement.
A case has been registered against seven people, including a Sub-Inspector of police and Principal of a government degree college at Teradal in the district for allegedly thrashing a student for wearing a skull cap on the premises of the institution
Police said Yahya Thangal, a senior leader and state executive member of the PFI, was arrested after examining the video of his speech. The PFI had carried out a protest meeting after the boy’s father was arrested on Saturday, a week after the controversial rally.