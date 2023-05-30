BREAKING highlights:10 flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi
Breaking news highlights May 30, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 30, 2023 09:21 PM IST
PM Modi meets Cambodia King Norodom Sihamoni at Rashtrapati Bhavan
-
May 30, 2023 09:00 PM IST
Fire breaks out in 28-storey building in Mumbai
Fire broke out in a room on 15th floor of a 28-storey building near R City Mall in Ghatkopar area in Mumbai on Tuesday. Five fire tenders reached the spot and no injuries reported so far.
-
May 30, 2023 08:35 PM IST
10 flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi; 9 to Jaipur, one to Lucknow
Totally 10 flights have been diverted to different airports citing to a bad weather condition in Delhi between 6.25pm to 8pm, ANI reported. Nine of them were diverted to Jaipur while one flight to Lucknow.
-
May 30, 2023 07:58 PM IST
Rain lashes parts of Delhi; Maximum temp settles at 35.9 degrees Celsius
Thunderstorms accompanied by rain hit Delhi on Tuesday evening with gusty winds blowing across the national capital sending pedestrians running for cover and affecting vehicular movement, PTI reported. The maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.
-
May 30, 2023 07:15 PM IST
Justice MS Ramachandra Rao sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC
-
May 30, 2023 06:25 PM IST
‘Great news’: Savarkar's grand son on adding chapter on Indian revolutionary in DU's political science syllabus
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grand son Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday spoke on the removal of chapter on Muhammad Iqbal and the addition of chapter on Indian revolutionary Veer Savarkar in Political Science syllabus and said, “This is very great news.” (ANI)
-
May 30, 2023 06:13 PM IST
Wrestlers reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga
Top wrestlers who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh with sexual harassment allegations have on Tuesday reached Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to immersion of medals in Ganga.
-
May 30, 2023 05:59 PM IST
Delhi Metro launches ‘WhatsApp based ticketing service’ for Airport Express Line
Delhi Metro today launched ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ for travel on Airport Express Line. Commuters on Airport Express Line will now be able to use the WhatsApp Chatbot-based QR Code tickets from their smartphones: DMRC
-
May 30, 2023 05:38 PM IST
'Accused of physical assault, why not arrest him?' : Mamata Banerjee's dig at Centre on wrestlers' protest
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the BJP-ruled Centre, expressing her concern over why WFI chief has not been arrested despite facing charges of physical assault. She extended her support and solidarity to the protesting wrestlers, as reported by ANI.
"Our wrestlers were beaten up and tortured. I talked to wrestlers and extended our support to them. We are in solidarity with them," Mamata said.
-
May 30, 2023 05:06 PM IST
'Many died, what's the situation in Manipur?': Bengal CM Mamata questions about violence-hit state amid Shah's visit
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned the central government about violence-hit Manipur saying, “So many people died, the country must be told how many people died in the state and what's the situation in Manipur?”
Sepaking about union minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur, the TMC party supremo also said that she wrote a letter seeking permission to visit Manipur and talk to the peace-loving people of Manipur. Since I wrote a letter, that's why he (Union HM Amit Shah) did that. “Despite visiting Manipur, he isn't speaking with the people of the state,” Mamata was quoted as saying by ANI.
-
May 30, 2023 04:23 PM IST
Video | Heavy rain lashes parts of Bengaluru city
-
May 30, 2023 03:50 PM IST
CPI(M) supports AAP in opposing Delhi ordinance
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday extended his party’s support to the AAP in opposing Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi, ANI reported. He also appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to support on the issue. Read more
-
May 30, 2023 03:45 PM IST
‘Accused should be given death sentence within next 6 months’: DCW chief
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday demanded that the accused in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy murder case should be given a death sentence within the next six months.
"I met with the victim's family. Her parents are in a very miserable condition right now. They have only one demand that the accused should be given a death sentence within the next six months. We also have the same demand and we will fight for her (the victim's) justice," ANI quoted Maliwal as saying after meeting with Delhi's Shahbad Dairy murder case victim's family.
-
May 30, 2023 02:26 PM IST
4,000 women to take part in Haj pilgrimage without 'mahram' (male guardian); Union minsiter Lekhi congratulates
Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday said, “Today 39 women from Delhi and around 200 women from North India are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage without 'mahram' (male guardian). This time a total of 4,000 women from across the country are going on the Haj pilgrimage. I congratulate them.” (ANI)
-
May 30, 2023 01:36 PM IST
Shahbad Dairy murder: Kejriwal announces ₹10 lakh compensation to victim's family
"It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of ₹10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment. We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family," said CM Kejriwal as reported by ANI.
-
May 30, 2023 01:05 PM IST
Elon Musk's private jet has landed in Beijing: Report
A private jet used by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters witness.
Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk had arrived in China.
Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown leaving Alaska on Tuesday morning Asia time before crossing over Japan and South Korea, according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.
-
May 30, 2023 11:50 AM IST
Delhi murder case: Accused Sahil sent to two-day police custody
“Accused Sahil was produced before a court and he was sent to police custody for 2 days. We will interrogate him and recover evidence. We've recovered some evidence and will recover more. Probe is being done,” said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Delhi, reported ANI.
-
May 30, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Manish Sisodia to move to SC against Delhi HC's decision on bail
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to move to Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's decision rejecting his bail plea, reported ANI.
-
May 30, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of Manish Sisodia
Delhi HC dismisses bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the alleged Excise policy scam being probed by the CBI. Justice Dinesh Sharma said that given the influential position, the tampering of the evidence cannot be ruled out as most of the witnesses are public servants
-
May 30, 2023 10:25 AM IST
Moscow mayor confirms drone attack on Russian capital, says two residential buildings damaged
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday morning.
Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings and that “no one has been seriously hurt," without clarifying what it means.
Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack have been evacuated, Sobyanin said, reported AP.
-
May 30, 2023 09:33 AM IST
Balu Dhanorkar, Congress's lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, dies due to kidney ailment
The Congress' lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Balu Dhanorkar, died at a private hospital in the National Capital Region Tuesday early morning, a party leader said. Read full story
-
May 30, 2023 08:44 AM IST
6 adults, 3 children injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; all in stable condition
Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.
Several of the victims were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims. Read full story
-
May 30, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Ukraine says it destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched attack on Kyiv
Ukraine air defence forces destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched overnight air attacks on Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said early on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
Calling it a "massive" attack launched in several waves, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia conducted the assault using Iranian-made Shahed drones only.
-
May 30, 2023 07:37 AM IST
10 feared dead as bus carrying pilgrims falls in gorge in J&K
10 people feared dead after a bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. The injured have been shifted to hospital, said Jammu DC.