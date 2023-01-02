Live
BREAKING: Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST
Jan 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST
8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed
8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train were derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am on Monday. No casualty has been reported.
Jan 02, 2023 06:14 AM IST
Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'
An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the city's military administration announced, with the mayor citing an explosion in one district that left one person injured, reported AFP.
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:14 AM IST
We're on the side of peace: Jaishankar urges to return to dialogue and diplomacy
Published on Jan 02, 2023 02:11 AM IST
India voices ‘very deep’ concern over Ukraine conflict; urges Russia, Ukraine to return to dialogue and diplomacy
NHAI starts repair work at Rishabh Pant accident site
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 04:49 AM IST
The late-night development came hours after Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma, who met the 25-year-old cricketer at Max Hospital in Dehradun, told reporters that Pant told him he was “trying to avoid a pothole” when he met with the accident on Friday morning.
Delimitation shouldn’t be done only on basis of population: Assam CM
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 02:20 AM IST
Population should not be the only criterion in delimiting constituencies, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, as the state underwent a delimitation exercise of Parliamentary and assembly seats based on the 2001 Census.
Political slugfest takes centre stage ahead of West Bengal panchayat polls
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 02:18 AM IST
While the ruling TMC has cited recent arrests of its leaders to claim it does not tolerate corruption, the BJP called it an ‘eyewash’ to save ‘big fishes’
Booked in sexual assault case, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh hands over portfolio
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:09 AM IST
Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a junior athletics coach, on Sunday handed over his portfolio to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar till a probe into the matter is over.
6.5% growth with sub-5% inflation key to $5 trillion economy: Govt paper
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 04:48 AM IST
The paper has outlined 16 key factors that will drive the economy towards the goal of surpassing the economic growth of Germany and the UK.
ED eyes software to access other agencies’ data for probe
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:50 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is working on a software named CEDOS (Core ED Operations System), through which its officers will be able to access data of other agencies to quickly identify potential financial irregularities as well as find linkages in ongoing money laundering probes.
‘Followed EC records’: Poll officer on inviting EPS, OPS
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 12:14 AM IST
The clarification on Sunday came after the AIADMK had said that the CEO should not have addressed the communication to the coordinator and joint coordinator. “I went by the documents that were provided to me by the ECI,” Sahoo said, responding to questions from reporters.
4 civilians killed in suspected terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 12:59 AM IST
At least four civilians were killed and six were injured after unidentified armed men, in a suspected terror attack, indiscriminately opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening, police said.
Arunachal Pradesh: Indigenous groups flag concerns over hydropower project study
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:01 AM IST
The Cumulative Impact and Carrying Capacity Study, which was published in July 2016 and accepted by the Union environment ministry, is guiding the Centre to take a call on the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydropower Project and 16 smaller hydro projects planned in the region
Three die in another stampede at public meeting led by Naidu
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:54 PM IST
Three people died and several others were injured in yet another stampede which broke out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu’s second public meeting in less than a week, in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur town on Sunday, police said
Nine killed in road accidents in Kerala during New Year celebrations: Police
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:53 PM IST
A student of the regional industrial training institute in Tirur (Malappuram) in Kerala died, and over 40 were injured when a tourist bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in the early hours of Sunday in Adimali in Idukki district, police said.
Car with drunk men hits woman in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, drags her 7km
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:02 AM IST
A 20-year-old woman was killed after a car hit her scooty and dragged her around for nearly seven kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri early on Sunday morning, police said.
3 workers killed, 3 injured in blaze at firecracker factory in Solapur district
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:51 PM IST