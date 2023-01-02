Home / India News / BREAKING: Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'
Live

BREAKING: Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST

    8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed

    8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train were derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am on Monday. No casualty has been reported.

  • Jan 02, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'

    An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the city's military administration announced, with the mayor citing an explosion in one district that left one person injured, reported AFP. 

Topics
breaking news

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:14 AM IST

We're on the side of peace: Jaishankar urges to return to dialogue and diplomacy

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 02:11 AM IST

India voices ‘very deep’ concern over Ukraine conflict; urges Russia, Ukraine to return to dialogue and diplomacy

External Affiars Minister S. Jaishankar with Bulgaria President Rumen Georgiev Radev, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer before the New Year concert and other, in Vienna on Sunday.(PTI)
External Affiars Minister S. Jaishankar with Bulgaria President Rumen Georgiev Radev, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer before the New Year concert and other, in Vienna on Sunday.(PTI)

NHAI starts repair work at Rishabh Pant accident site

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 04:49 AM IST

The late-night development came hours after Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma, who met the 25-year-old cricketer at Max Hospital in Dehradun, told reporters that Pant told him he was “trying to avoid a pothole” when he met with the accident on Friday morning.

Repair work on Delhi-Haridwar highway.
Repair work on Delhi-Haridwar highway.

Delimitation shouldn’t be done only on basis of population: Assam CM

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 02:20 AM IST

Population should not be the only criterion in delimiting constituencies, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, as the state underwent a delimitation exercise of Parliamentary and assembly seats based on the 2001 Census.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

Political slugfest takes centre stage ahead of West Bengal panchayat polls

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 02:18 AM IST

While the ruling TMC has cited recent arrests of its leaders to claim it does not tolerate corruption, the BJP called it an ‘eyewash’ to save ‘big fishes’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the Bhumi Pujan for the new Trinamool Bhavan on the party's foundation day, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the Bhumi Pujan for the new Trinamool Bhavan on the party's foundation day, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

Booked in sexual assault case, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh hands over portfolio

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a junior athletics coach, on Sunday handed over his portfolio to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar till a probe into the matter is over.

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh. (PTI)
Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh. (PTI)

6.5% growth with sub-5% inflation key to $5 trillion economy: Govt paper

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 04:48 AM IST

The paper has outlined 16 key factors that will drive the economy towards the goal of surpassing the economic growth of Germany and the UK.

The paper circulated in November quoted forecasts by the International Monetary Fund that India will become a $5 trillion economy in 2027-28. (ANI)
The paper circulated in November quoted forecasts by the International Monetary Fund that India will become a $5 trillion economy in 2027-28. (ANI)

ED eyes software to access other agencies’ data for probe

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:50 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is working on a software named CEDOS (Core ED Operations System), through which its officers will be able to access data of other agencies to quickly identify potential financial irregularities as well as find linkages in ongoing money laundering probes.

CEDOS will help ED officers conduct online search on individuals, transactions, cases, supporting documents and underlying data (Archive)
CEDOS will help ED officers conduct online search on individuals, transactions, cases, supporting documents and underlying data (Archive)

‘Followed EC records’: Poll officer on inviting EPS, OPS

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The clarification on Sunday came after the AIADMK had said that the CEO should not have addressed the communication to the coordinator and joint coordinator. “I went by the documents that were provided to me by the ECI,” Sahoo said, responding to questions from reporters.

Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer invited both EPS and O Panneerselvam (OPS) as coordinator and joint coordinator of AIADMK. (Anathakrishnan L)
Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer invited both EPS and O Panneerselvam (OPS) as coordinator and joint coordinator of AIADMK. (Anathakrishnan L)

4 civilians killed in suspected terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 12:59 AM IST

At least four civilians were killed and six were injured after unidentified armed men, in a suspected terror attack, indiscriminately opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening, police said.

The attack took place at Upper Dangri village in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday. (PTI)
The attack took place at Upper Dangri village in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday. (PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh: Indigenous groups flag concerns over hydropower project study

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The Cumulative Impact and Carrying Capacity Study, which was published in July 2016 and accepted by the Union environment ministry, is guiding the Centre to take a call on the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydropower Project and 16 smaller hydro projects planned in the region

Communities living downstream of the Etalin project pointed out that the study has not assessed the impacts on Lower Dibang Valley district. (File photo)
Communities living downstream of the Etalin project pointed out that the study has not assessed the impacts on Lower Dibang Valley district. (File photo)

Three die in another stampede at public meeting led by Naidu

india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Three people died and several others were injured in yet another stampede which broke out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu’s second public meeting in less than a week, in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur town on Sunday, police said

HT Image
HT Image

Nine killed in road accidents in Kerala during New Year celebrations: Police

india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:53 PM IST

A student of the regional industrial training institute in Tirur (Malappuram) in Kerala died, and over 40 were injured when a tourist bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in the early hours of Sunday in Adimali in Idukki district, police said.

Nine people were killed in Kerala in different road accidents on New Year’s eve and the first day of the year, police said on Sunday. (Agencies/Representative use)
Nine people were killed in Kerala in different road accidents on New Year’s eve and the first day of the year, police said on Sunday. (Agencies/Representative use)

Car with drunk men hits woman in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, drags her 7km

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:02 AM IST

A 20-year-old woman was killed after a car hit her scooty and dragged her around for nearly seven kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri early on Sunday morning, police said.

(Image for representational purpose)
(Image for representational purpose)

3 workers killed, 3 injured in blaze at firecracker factory in Solapur district

india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Pune: At least three people were killed and as many others were injured after a major fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, police said

Probe revealed that the man who accidentally fired the gun would do this on every New Year, said police. (HT)
Probe revealed that the man who accidentally fired the gun would do this on every New Year, said police. (HT)
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
