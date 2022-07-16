Home / India News / BREAKING: Musk demands delay in trial in Twitter lawsuit, cities ‘complexities’
BREAKING: Musk demands delay in trial in Twitter lawsuit, cities ‘complexities’

Breaking news live updates July 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 16, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    US, Saudi Arabia agree on stopping Iran getting nuclear weapons

    The United states and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon", during a visit by US president Joe Biden.

  • Jul 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST

    Musk demands delay in trial in Twitter lawsuit, cities ‘complexities’

    Tesla chief Elon Musk asked a Delaware court Friday to reject a bid by Twitter to put their $44 billion merger lawsuit on trial in September, and asked to delay it until next year.

Published on Jul 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

Amid Namaz row, Lucknow LuLu Mall puts up new notice boards

LuLu Mall namaz row: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Shishir Chaturvedi claimed 70% of the mall staff are Muslim and called the mall ‘LuLu Masjid’.
LuLu Mall Lucknow put up notices regarding the ban on religious prayers.(PTI)
LuLu Mall Lucknow put up notices regarding the ban on religious prayers.(PTI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

NIRF India Rankings 2022: ‘IIT-M becoming institute of global recognition'

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti spoke with Hindustan Times after the institute retained its top ranking in the ‘Overall’ category for the fourth consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings 2022.
IIT-M director professor V Kamakoti (HT Photo/File)
IIT-M director professor V Kamakoti (HT Photo/File)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 03:38 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

IIT-M again tops NIRF rankings, IISc second

The institute was followed in the overall ranking by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in the seventh edition of the rankings released on Friday.
IIT Madras (File Photo)
IIT Madras (File Photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 03:29 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar
india news

Full emergency in Kochi airport over plane snag

Kochi A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said
The Cochin International Airport Limited said Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport (PTI)
The Cochin International Airport Limited said Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport (PTI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Police cannot summon a person, open rowdy sheets without due process of law: Andhra HC

The judge said the police cannot carry out intrusive or obtrusive surveillance, open rowdy sheets to brand persons as “rowdies” and collect or display their photos, as it amounts to a “direct infringement of the right to privacy.”
A single bench judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court delivered the judgement after prolonged hearing into a batch of petitions filed by several persons questioning the opening and continuation of rowdy sheets against them by the state police. (HT Archives)
A single bench judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court delivered the judgement after prolonged hearing into a batch of petitions filed by several persons questioning the opening and continuation of rowdy sheets against them by the state police. (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:30 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Let AIADMK HQ remain under lock and seal: OPS tells HC

The inspector attached to Royapettah police station also filed his counter, as directed by the judge, substantiating the need to affix the seal.
O Panneerselvam (PTI)
O Panneerselvam (PTI)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

10 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs miss meet on Presidential election

Former state ministers and senior leaders such as Jitu Patwari, Tarun Bhanot, Arif Aqueel and Sanjay Yadav were among the absentees, party leaders said.
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. (HT file)
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. (HT file)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
india news

Anti-defection law amendment panel to include legal experts: LS Speaker

The anti-defection law or the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution has frequently come under scrutiny, following defection of lawmakers that led to toppling of elected governments. The law provides for disqualification of legislators for anti-party activities.
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives for a meeting with presiding officers of Legislative Bodies of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI07_15_2022_000060B) (PTI)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives for a meeting with presiding officers of Legislative Bodies of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI07_15_2022_000060B) (PTI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:26 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji
india news

Question about caste at Periyar univ triggers row

As a copy of the question paper, seen by HT, went viral on social media, netizens slammed authorities for asking such a question to students of a university that is named after Periyar E V Ramasamy, who fought for eradication of caste and is known as ‘Father of the Dravidian movement.
The controversial question, which appeared in a second semester MA history exam paper on Thursday and was part of 15 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each, provided four options and asked which among them was a lower caste in the state. (HT Photo)
The controversial question, which appeared in a second semester MA history exam paper on Thursday and was part of 15 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each, provided four options and asked which among them was a lower caste in the state. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam sign pact to resolve border dispute

Allegations of residents of one state encroaching land on the other have led to disputes and violence. A suit has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989 on the issue.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu during a meeting, in Namsai on Friday. (PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu during a meeting, in Namsai on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
india news

BJP slams Hamid Ansari, releases photo with Pakistan journalist

The former Vice President and the Congress have both categorically denied the allegations. The BJP accused the Congress of compromising the country’s security during its tenure.
BJP slams Ansari, releases photo with Pakistan journalist
BJP slams Ansari, releases photo with Pakistan journalist
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Teesta got 30 lakh from Ahmed Patel to destabilise Gujarat govt: SIT

In its affidavit in the Ahmedabad civil sessions court on Friday, challenging Setalvad’s bail plea, the SIT cited statements of a witness and said the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
Activist Teesta Setalvad. (HT photo)
Activist Teesta Setalvad. (HT photo)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 04:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

Bhadrachalam battles flooding after 32 years

The water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam already crossed the last danger mark of 53.9 feet on July 11 and has been steadily increasing since then. The temple town was cut off from the rest of Telangana, with the district authorities suspending transport on the bridge connecting the town with Sarapaka on the western side.
After a gap of nearly 32 years, the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been marooned in flood waters, as the water level in the Godavari river touched 70 ft by Friday evening. (HT Photo)
After a gap of nearly 32 years, the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been marooned in flood waters, as the water level in the Godavari river touched 70 ft by Friday evening. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Floods damage Kaleshwaram pumping stations in Telangana

Advisor to the Telangana government on lift irrigation schemes K Penta Reddy on Friday said it was “once in 100 years flooding in Godavari river.”
According to irrigation department officials, the Kannepalli pump house at Medigadda village of Mahadevpur block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was completely flooded by Thursday evening. (HT Photo)
According to irrigation department officials, the Kannepalli pump house at Medigadda village of Mahadevpur block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district was completely flooded by Thursday evening. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:17 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
