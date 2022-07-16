Live
BREAKING: Musk demands delay in trial in Twitter lawsuit, cities ‘complexities’
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 06:18 AM IST
US, Saudi Arabia agree on stopping Iran getting nuclear weapons
The United states and Saudi Arabia agreed on the importance of stopping Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon", during a visit by US president Joe Biden.
Musk demands delay in trial in Twitter lawsuit, cities ‘complexities’
Tesla chief Elon Musk asked a Delaware court Friday to reject a bid by Twitter to put their $44 billion merger lawsuit on trial in September, and asked to delay it until next year.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Amid Namaz row, Lucknow LuLu Mall puts up new notice boards
LuLu Mall namaz row: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Shishir Chaturvedi claimed 70% of the mall staff are Muslim and called the mall ‘LuLu Masjid’.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 05:57 AM IST
NIRF India Rankings 2022: ‘IIT-M becoming institute of global recognition'
IIT Madras director V Kamakoti spoke with Hindustan Times after the institute retained its top ranking in the ‘Overall’ category for the fourth consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings 2022.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 03:38 AM IST
IIT-M again tops NIRF rankings, IISc second
The institute was followed in the overall ranking by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in the seventh edition of the rankings released on Friday.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 03:29 AM IST
Full emergency in Kochi airport over plane snag
Kochi A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Police cannot summon a person, open rowdy sheets without due process of law: Andhra HC
The judge said the police cannot carry out intrusive or obtrusive surveillance, open rowdy sheets to brand persons as “rowdies” and collect or display their photos, as it amounts to a “direct infringement of the right to privacy.”
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Let AIADMK HQ remain under lock and seal: OPS tells HC
The inspector attached to Royapettah police station also filed his counter, as directed by the judge, substantiating the need to affix the seal.
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST
10 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs miss meet on Presidential election
Former state ministers and senior leaders such as Jitu Patwari, Tarun Bhanot, Arif Aqueel and Sanjay Yadav were among the absentees, party leaders said.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Anti-defection law amendment panel to include legal experts: LS Speaker
The anti-defection law or the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution has frequently come under scrutiny, following defection of lawmakers that led to toppling of elected governments. The law provides for disqualification of legislators for anti-party activities.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Question about caste at Periyar univ triggers row
As a copy of the question paper, seen by HT, went viral on social media, netizens slammed authorities for asking such a question to students of a university that is named after Periyar E V Ramasamy, who fought for eradication of caste and is known as ‘Father of the Dravidian movement.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam sign pact to resolve border dispute
Allegations of residents of one state encroaching land on the other have led to disputes and violence. A suit has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989 on the issue.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:24 AM IST
BJP slams Hamid Ansari, releases photo with Pakistan journalist
The former Vice President and the Congress have both categorically denied the allegations. The BJP accused the Congress of compromising the country’s security during its tenure.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Teesta got ₹30 lakh from Ahmed Patel to destabilise Gujarat govt: SIT
In its affidavit in the Ahmedabad civil sessions court on Friday, challenging Setalvad’s bail plea, the SIT cited statements of a witness and said the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 04:52 AM IST
Bhadrachalam battles flooding after 32 years
The water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam already crossed the last danger mark of 53.9 feet on July 11 and has been steadily increasing since then. The temple town was cut off from the rest of Telangana, with the district authorities suspending transport on the bridge connecting the town with Sarapaka on the western side.
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Floods damage Kaleshwaram pumping stations in Telangana
Advisor to the Telangana government on lift irrigation schemes K Penta Reddy on Friday said it was “once in 100 years flooding in Godavari river.”
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:17 AM IST