BREAKING: US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Jul 23, 2022 07:02 AM IST
US health officials weigh emergency declaration over monkeypox
The Biden administration is considering whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as cases in the US rise.
Jul 23, 2022 06:09 AM IST
US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children
Cases of the viral disease monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a US resident. Read more
On Margaret Alva, TMC says Cong must view it as equal; ‘20 minutes before…’
Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said the decision that Margaret Alva will be the opposition's vice presidential candidate was conveyed to the Trinamool 20 minutes before the press conference in which her name was announced.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Rajasthan's Chambal river flowing above danger level; IMD issues orange alert
According to the weather department, the monsoon is likely to remain active in several parts of the state over the weekend due to the activity of two new western disturbances.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:16 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Who is Arpita Mukherjee with ₹20 cr stashed at home? BJP posts pic with Mamata
The Trinamool has distanced from the money recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence and said the money has no connection with the party.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Stunning drone visuals of new floating solar power plant in Visakhapatnam. Watch
- The commissioning comes weeks after India's largest floating solar power project became fully operational at Ramagundam in Telangana.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Kerala orders probe into ‘custodial’ death of man, 3 cops suspended
The Kerala government on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into suspected custodial torture of a 42-year-old man who later collapsed and died on way to hospital in Vadakara in north Kerala in the early hours of Friday
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
6 held in Telangana for trafficking; 2 Bangladesh nationals among rescued
The Rachakonda police in Telangana on Friday busted an inter-country human trafficking racket and arrested six persons
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Centenarian Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter national flag designer, passes away
Seetha Mahalakshmi’s mortal remains were cremated on Friday afternoon with full state honours. Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Palnadu collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and senior officials attended the cremation.
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Kallakurichi student death: JIPMER doctors to examine autopsies
The parents have alleged foul play in the 17-year old girl’s death on the hostel premises of the private residential school in Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Kerala reports India’s 3rd case of monkeypox; contacts in isolation
Kerala health minister Veena George said the 35-year-old man with monkeypox returned to the country on July 6 and after three days, he developed a fever. The minister said he was rushed to Manjeri medical college hospital on July 15 after he showed symptoms and all his contacts were quarantined after he was found to be infected.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Telangana, Centre spar over flood relief
Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday reacted strongly to the criticism from the TRS leaders, particularly party working president and state industries minister K T Rama Rao that Telangana had not received a single rupee from the Centre under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) since 2018.
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 01:55 AM IST
Sasikala backs Panneerselvam’s son, hits out at Palaniswami
Chennai: Ousted AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala, who is still trying to reclaim the party, came out in support of expelled leader O Panneerselvam’s son and MP O Ravindranath who was also removed from the party
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Yediyurappa vacates BJP seat for son, fans retirement buzz
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Yediyurappa “neither retires nor is tired”.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Karnataka bolsters checks on monkeypox cases
The circular in this regard by the commissioner of health and family welfare comes following a second case of Monkeypox being reported from Kannur district of Kerala on July 18 in which there was a history of contact with a case of disease in UAE.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:04 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Narco test on PSI scam accused cop key: CID petition
The Karnataka criminal investigation department (CID) that has filed a petition before a Bengaluru court last week to conduct a narco-analysis test on suspended additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul on Friday reiterated that the test holds key to solve anomalies in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment case.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:03 AM IST