BREAKING: US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children

Breaking news live updates July 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 23, 2022 07:02 AM IST

    US health officials weigh emergency declaration over monkeypox

    The Biden administration is considering whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as cases in the US rise.

  • Jul 23, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children

    Cases of the viral disease monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a US resident. Read more

breaking news
india news

On Margaret Alva, TMC says Cong must view it as equal; ‘20 minutes before…’

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said the decision that Margaret Alva will be the opposition's vice presidential candidate was conveyed to the Trinamool 20 minutes before the press conference in which her name was announced. 
Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said the party has the highest regard for Margaret Alva.&nbsp;
Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said the party has the highest regard for Margaret Alva. 
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Rajasthan's Chambal river flowing above danger level; IMD issues orange alert

According to the weather department, the monsoon is likely to remain active in several parts of the state over the weekend due to the activity of two new western disturbances.
Rajasthan's Chambal river flowing above danger level(ANI)
Rajasthan's Chambal river flowing above danger level(ANI)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:16 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Who is Arpita Mukherjee with 20 cr stashed at home? BJP posts pic with Mamata

The Trinamool has distanced from the money recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence and said the money has no connection with the party. 
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari posted purported photos of Arpita Mukherjee with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.&nbsp;
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari posted purported photos of Arpita Mukherjee with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. 
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

india news

Stunning drone visuals of new floating solar power plant in Visakhapatnam. Watch

  • The commissioning comes weeks after India's largest floating solar power project became fully operational at Ramagundam in Telangana.
Floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation at Meghadri Gedda reservoir.(via ANI)
Floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation at Meghadri Gedda reservoir.(via ANI)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Kerala orders probe into ‘custodial’ death of man, 3 cops suspended

The Kerala government on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into suspected custodial torture of a 42-year-old man who later collapsed and died on way to hospital in Vadakara in north Kerala in the early hours of Friday
Kerala police suspended three police officers including the sub-inspector of Vadakara police station in connection with the alleged custodial death. The state human rights commission has also registered a case. (HT Archives)
Kerala police suspended three police officers including the sub-inspector of Vadakara police station in connection with the alleged custodial death. The state human rights commission has also registered a case. (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

6 held in Telangana for trafficking; 2 Bangladesh nationals among rescued

The Rachakonda police in Telangana on Friday busted an inter-country human trafficking racket and arrested six persons
The police rescued a 21-year-old woman Bangladeshi women and her 15-year-old sister, who were forced into flesh trade by the accused, police said.
The police rescued a 21-year-old woman Bangladeshi women and her 15-year-old sister, who were forced into flesh trade by the accused, police said.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Centenarian Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter national flag designer, passes away

Seetha Mahalakshmi’s mortal remains were cremated on Friday afternoon with full state honours. Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Palnadu collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and senior officials attended the cremation.
Seetha Mahalakshmi turned 100 years in December 2021 and had been staying at the residence of her son G V Narasimha Rao at Priyadarshi Colony in Macherla town
Seetha Mahalakshmi turned 100 years in December 2021 and had been staying at the residence of her son G V Narasimha Rao at Priyadarshi Colony in Macherla town
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 12:14 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Kallakurichi student death: JIPMER doctors to examine autopsies

The parents have alleged foul play in the 17-year old girl’s death on the hostel premises of the private residential school in Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district
The Madras high court directed the child’s father to inform it when the family would take her body, to which the parents responded that they would do so on Saturday morning (REUTERS)
The Madras high court directed the child’s father to inform it when the family would take her body, to which the parents responded that they would do so on Saturday morning (REUTERS)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Kerala reports India’s 3rd case of monkeypox; contacts in isolation

Kerala health minister Veena George said the 35-year-old man with monkeypox returned to the country on July 6 and after three days, he developed a fever. The minister said he was rushed to Manjeri medical college hospital on July 15 after he showed symptoms and all his contacts were quarantined after he was found to be infected.
Kerala reported the country’s third case of zoonotic viral disease monkeypox on Friday after a resident of Malappuram who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was found to be infected. (Agencies/Representative use)
Kerala reported the country’s third case of zoonotic viral disease monkeypox on Friday after a resident of Malappuram who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was found to be infected. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Telangana, Centre spar over flood relief

Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday reacted strongly to the criticism from the TRS leaders, particularly party working president and state industries minister K T Rama Rao that Telangana had not received a single rupee from the Centre under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) since 2018.
A 4-member Central govt team, led by deputy secretary of the Union ministry of finance Parthiban P Manoharan, visited the flood-ravaged areas of Bhadrachalam and interacted with the affected people and district officials.
A 4-member Central govt team, led by deputy secretary of the Union ministry of finance Parthiban P Manoharan, visited the flood-ravaged areas of Bhadrachalam and interacted with the affected people and district officials.
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 01:55 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
india news

Sasikala backs Panneerselvam’s son, hits out at Palaniswami

Chennai: Ousted AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala, who is still trying to reclaim the party, came out in support of expelled leader O Panneerselvam’s son and MP O Ravindranath who was also removed from the party
V K Sasikala slammed new interim general secretary Palaniswami for placing his “selfish interests” over the AIADMK and told the cadre that the party will be restored to its past glory soon. (PTI)
V K Sasikala slammed new interim general secretary Palaniswami for placing his “selfish interests” over the AIADMK and told the cadre that the party will be restored to its past glory soon. (PTI)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Yediyurappa vacates BJP seat for son, fans retirement buzz

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Yediyurappa “neither retires nor is tired”.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday that his second son, BY Vijayendra, will contest from his bastion Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, casting doubts over his future in active politics. (ANI)
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday that his second son, BY Vijayendra, will contest from his bastion Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, casting doubts over his future in active politics. (ANI)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka bolsters checks on monkeypox cases

The circular in this regard by the commissioner of health and family welfare comes following a second case of Monkeypox being reported from Kannur district of Kerala on July 18 in which there was a history of contact with a case of disease in UAE.
In the wake of confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government has decided to speed up surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil in the state. (REUTERS)
In the wake of confirmed cases of Monkeypox disease in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government has decided to speed up surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil in the state. (REUTERS)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Narco test on PSI scam accused cop key: CID petition

The Karnataka criminal investigation department (CID) that has filed a petition before a Bengaluru court last week to conduct a narco-analysis test on suspended additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul on Friday reiterated that the test holds key to solve anomalies in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment case.
Additional director general of police Amrit Paul was arrested on June 4 on charges of allowing malpractice in the recruitment of police sub-inspector posts. (ANI)
Additional director general of police Amrit Paul was arrested on June 4 on charges of allowing malpractice in the recruitment of police sub-inspector posts. (ANI)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
