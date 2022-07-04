16 people, including some school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu: PTI cites officials
- Breaking news highlights, July 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 10:02 AM
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
16 people, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, PTI reports quoting officials. Read more
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 09:33 AM
India sees marginal rise in daily Covid cases with 16,135 fresh infections; 24 deaths in a day
India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the health ministry data on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities.
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 08:10 AM
China Covid outbreaks widen as mass testing finds more cases
China’s virus cases continued to climb over the weekend with hundreds of infections detected in Anhui province, where two counties were already in lockdown. Read more
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 07:07 AM
Sydney flooded, evacuation orders for thousands; officials warn of more rain
Heavy rain has flooded Australia's largest city - Sydney - causing what the authorities call “life-threatening emergencies” with urgent warnings of evacuations being issued for those living in the suburbs. More rain is expected over the next 12 hours, officials warned as they issued fresh evacuation orders for thousands of residents on Monday as relentless rain caused flooding in the suburbs. Read more
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 05:42 AM
Hearing on Gyanvapi case resumes today in Varanasi court
The hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex will resume in the Varanasi district court on Monday. Read more
-
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 05:40 AM
3 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at Denmark mall
A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.
A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.