Bombay HC grants bail to Sushant Singh Rajput’s former roommate in drugs case
The Bombay high court on Monday granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, former roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide in 2020. Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the agency’s probe into the drug angle to the late actor’s death.
Pithani was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 for drug trafficking. He had approached the high court after his bail application was rejected by the special NDPS court.
A single judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre which heard Pithani’s bail application through advocate Advait Tamhankar was informed that there was no evidence to show that he was involved in illicit trafficking of drugs.
However, the NCB through special public prosecutor Shreeram Shirsat had opposed the application claiming that there were videos and other evidence on the mobile, laptop and banking transactions which showed that the contraband had been purchased.
Pithani was arrested on May 28, 2021 from Hyderabad for allegedly procuring drugs and helping the late actor get narcotics. He was introduced to Rajput in 2017 by a friend of the late actor. In 2019, he arrived in Mumbai and stayed with Rajput for some time and also worked on the actor’s Dreams-150 project.
Pithani was one of those who had reportedly found the actor’s body on June 14, 2020. When the HC was informed by Tamhankar that section 27 (A) was wrongly applied to his client, the NCB argued that the same grounds had been raised in the earlier bail applications as well, but were rejected and he had not challenged the same in the HC.
After hearing the arguments, the bench directed Pithani to be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000.
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
