Five Punjab MLAs take oath as ministers in Bhagwant Mann's expanded cabinet
- With the appointment of the five ministers, the cabinet of chief minister Bhagwant Mann now has 15 members.
As many as five legislators were sworn-in as ministers in Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet on Monday.
This is the first cabinet expansion of the Mann-led government after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the border state during the Assembly elections earlier this year.
Sunam MLA Aman Arora, Amritsar South's Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Guru Harsahai's Fauja Singh Sarari, Samana's Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Mann attended the event.
Punjab can have 18 ministers, including the chief minister, as per the constitutional cap of 15 per cent of the number of members of the Assembly. With the appointment of the five ministers, the state cabinet now has 15 members.
Barring Arora, a two-time MLA from Sunam, the four others are first-time legislators. All of them took oath in Punjabi.
Of the five new faces, four MLAs are from the Malwa region and one is from the Majha region.
Last week, Mann visited Delhi to meet the party high command Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said during this meeting, there was a discussion about the cabinet expansion of Punjab and the names of the possible ministers were also mentioned.
-
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics