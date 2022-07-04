Imran Khan's party apologised to US over foreign conspiracy charge, claims Pak minister
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's allegations of a foreign conspiracy to overthrow his government is not new. The cricketer-turned-politician had even named a US diplomat named Donald Lu for being allegedly involved in a conspiracy to remove him from the post of prime minister.
Now, a senior minister in the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government has claimed that Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has apologised to the said American diplomat. He even claimed that Imran Khan sent a message to Washington DC that he wanted to ‘fix things and relationship with the superpower’.
In an interview to Geo News, Pakistan defence minister Khwaja Asif claimed the PTI had apologised to Lu, the US assistant secretary for south and central Asian affairs over the party chief's allegations against him.
The minister claimed that the Sharif regime had obtained all records regarding Imran Khan-led party's apology to the diplomat. The minister claimed that the PTI leaders held a meeting with the US government officials where they apologised.
“The American conspiracy was drowned out in the audio of Shorbegam Sahib. The fact is that now America's prayers have started regularly. The prayer is going on. The formula is the same with institutions inside and outside the country,” Asif later tweeted.
During a meeting in Islamabad before he was ousted from office, Imran Khan had alleged that Lu was involved in the foreign conspiracy to topple his government. The PTI chief had even claimed about Lu warning the Pakistan's ambassador to US Asad Majeed of implications if the then prime minister survived the no-confidence motion.
After Asif's claims of an apology to US by Team Imran exploded, PTI vice president and former minister Fawad Chaudhry hit out at the Pakistan defence minister.
Chaudhry asked whether the defence minister had gone deaf when Imran gave his policy statement in front of thousands of people at the Parade Ground in Islamabad last Saturday, Dawn reported.
"Did you have cotton in your ears that you could not understand what Imran was saying?" Chaudhary said, adding that his party wanted good relations with countries but won't allow any nation to decide who would rule Pakistan.
