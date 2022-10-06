Home / India News / Breaking Live: ISRO's heaviest launcher LVM3 to enter global commercial launch service market in Oct
Breaking Live: ISRO's heaviest launcher LVM3 to enter global commercial launch service market in Oct

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  Oct 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    Kerala: 9 dead, 38 injured after tourist bus crashes into state road transportation bus in Palakkad

    Nine people died while 38 were injured after a tourist bus crashed into Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district, news agency ANI reported quoting state minister MB Rajesh.

  Oct 06, 2022 07:31 AM IST

    Elon Musk and Twitter agree to postpone Musk's Thursday deposition: Sources

    Elon Musk and Twitter have agreed to postpone former's Thursday deposition, sources familiar with the litigation were quoted as saying by Reuters.

  Oct 06, 2022 07:03 AM IST

    ISRO's heaviest launcher LVM3 to enter global commercial launch service market in Oct

  Oct 06, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    DRDO tests 3 remotely controlled unmanned, weaponised boats in Pune

    DRDO has tested three remotely controlled unmanned, weaponised boats in Pune, ahead of Defence Expo -2022. Video feed will be transferred to ground control station which will be useful for surveillance, Group Director PM Naik, Research& Development Establishment, DRDO was quoted as saying by ANI.

  Oct 06, 2022 06:15 AM IST

    Ban Adipurush, demands Ayodhya Ram Temple head priest; 'Making film not crime…'

    Amid the ongoing row over the teaser of Bollywood movie Adipurush over the alleged wrong depiction of Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana, the head priest of the Ram temple of Ayodhya on Wednesday demanded an immediate ban on the movie…read more.

13 dead, several missing during Durga idols immersion in 3 separate incidents

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 07:15 AM IST

Similar incidents were also reported during the Ganesh visarjan that took place on September 9. At least 20 lives were lost across Maharashtra, and eight people died in Haryana.

People take idols of Goddess Durga for immersion into the river Ganga on the final day of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI File Photo)
People take idols of Goddess Durga for immersion into the river Ganga on the final day of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI File Photo)
ByIshika Yadav
WHO yet to provide ‘one to one causal relation’ in cough syrup case: Report

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 07:01 AM IST

The CDSCO responded to WHO withing 1.5 hours after WHO alerted India about 4 cough syrups which are suspected to be one of the contributing factors to the death of 66 children in the Gambia.

WHO is yet to provide India's drug controller with the details of labels and products that have been linked with the death in the Gambia.&nbsp;
WHO is yet to provide India's drug controller with the details of labels and products that have been linked with the death in the Gambia. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Live: ISRO's LVM3 launcher to enter global commercial launch service market

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Ban Adipurush, demands Ayodhya Ram Temple head priest; ‘Making film not crime…’

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 06:18 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Kesav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have condemned Adipurush teaser for hurting Hindu sentiments. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra warned of legal action if the objectionable scenes are not deleted.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has objected to the 1.46-minute teaser of director Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan among others.&nbsp;
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has objected to the 1.46-minute teaser of director Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan among others. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
India to hoist Tricolour taller than Pakistani flag at Attari border

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 07:08 AM IST

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to install the country’s tallest Tricolour, 418-ft high, on the Attari border, a move that may result in an intensified flag war with Pakistan.

The present 360-feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5-crore. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan hoisted a taller flag (400 feet) adjacent to the Wagah check post on the opposite side in August that year. The new Tricolour will be 18 ft long as compared to the Pakistani flag. (HT File Photo)
The present 360-feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of 3.5-crore. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan hoisted a taller flag (400 feet) adjacent to the Wagah check post on the opposite side in August that year. The new Tricolour will be 18 ft long as compared to the Pakistani flag. (HT File Photo)
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar
‘It happened in seconds’: Survivors recount Uttarakhand avalanche horror

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 07:00 AM IST

A 41-member group from NIM, including 34 trainees and seven instructors, were hit by an avalanche around 8.45 am on Tuesday while returning from high-altitude navigation from the Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak (5,670 metres).

NDRF personnel shift the body of a victim during a search and rescue operation after a bus carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge, in Pauri Garhwal district, Wednesday. (PTI)
NDRF personnel shift the body of a victim during a search and rescue operation after a bus carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge, in Pauri Garhwal district, Wednesday. (PTI)
ByAmit Bathla
Uttarakhand accident toll increases to 30

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 01:35 AM IST

Following an alert, SDRF teams were rushed to the spot from Srinagar, Kotdwar, Satpuli, and Rudrapur camps, said SDRF in-charge, Lalita Negi.

NDRF personnel shift the body of a victim during a search and rescue operation after a bus carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge, in Pauri Garhwal district, Wednesday. (PTI)
NDRF personnel shift the body of a victim during a search and rescue operation after a bus carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge, in Pauri Garhwal district, Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
Locals upset as transport body issues tickets on Maha transport paper roll

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:56 AM IST

The Karnataka Rakshna Vedike (Narayangowda faction) district president Deepak Gudaganatti said such mistakes cannot be tolerated and those behind the matter should be held responsible.

The tickets were issued to commuters between Mundaragi taluk in Gadag district to Gadag on Wednesday, drawing sharp reactions from locals. (HT Photo)
The tickets were issued to commuters between Mundaragi taluk in Gadag district to Gadag on Wednesday, drawing sharp reactions from locals. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
JD(S) joins TRS meet, backs renaming move

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:54 AM IST

This is not the first time that the JD(S) has joined hands with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led TRS.

TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar with VCK party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and JDS leader H. D. Kumaraswamy during changing of the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (PTI)
TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar with VCK party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and JDS leader H. D. Kumaraswamy during changing of the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Right wing outfits seek reinvestigation in Mesta case after CBI closure report

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:48 AM IST

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a ‘B’ report or closure report in connection with the death of 18-year-old Paresh Mesta in Karnataka, terming it as an “accident”, right-wing outfits on Wednesday demanded a reinvestigation into the case

BJP workers during a rally in 2018 in Karnataka. (HT File)
BJP workers during a rally in 2018 in Karnataka. (HT File)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
BJP calls Bharat Jodo Yatra ‘directionless’, Cong hits back

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:45 AM IST

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Thursday with interim party president Sonia Gandhi also expected to join the rally.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mysuru on Monday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mysuru on Monday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
KCR reschristens TRS with focus on national parties

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday renamed his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a move aimed at the national expansion of his outfit.

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @trspartyonline ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5, 2022** Hyderabad: TRS President and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao reads out the unanimous decision of party's General Body to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (PTI Photo)(PTI10_05_2022_000300B) (PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @trspartyonline ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5, 2022** Hyderabad: TRS President and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao reads out the unanimous decision of party's General Body to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (PTI Photo)(PTI10_05_2022_000300B) (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
DMK is not against spiritualism, but opposed to mixing religion with politics: Stalin

india news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Some people surviving on religion say his government is against religion. But it was not so, Stalin, who as president of the DMK led his alliance to a spectacular victory last year, said.

Contrary to negative narrative aimed at tarnishing its image, the DMK is not against spiritualism but is opposed to using religion for political and selfish gains, said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. (PTI)
Contrary to negative narrative aimed at tarnishing its image, the DMK is not against spiritualism but is opposed to using religion for political and selfish gains, said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Tiger that triggered terror in Munnar trapped: Kerala forest officials

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Divisional forest officer of Munnar Raju K Francis said the male tiger was about 9 years old and it was partially blind as one of the eyes was afflicted with severe cataract. He said six expert members formed as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority will take a decision on future of the animal after treatment.

A tiger that raided human habitats and killed many domestic animals in Munnar in Idukki district was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department on Tuesday night, forest officials said on Wednesday. (HT)
A tiger that raided human habitats and killed many domestic animals in Munnar in Idukki district was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department on Tuesday night, forest officials said on Wednesday. (HT)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
‘Thought this was the end’: Tamilians trapped in Myanmar return

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The following day, their ‘bosses’ took away their mobile phones and ID cards without which they could have no water or food. They had no money and they could not leave “office premises”. They had watched how their peers were assaulted. The CCTVs had been turned to focus on their rooms.

On August 15 night, 16 Indians, who had been held hostage by a fraudulent company in military governed Myanmar, complained to army personnel that they were forced to be cyber criminals and tortured if they refused to work. (ANI)
On August 15 night, 16 Indians, who had been held hostage by a fraudulent company in military governed Myanmar, complained to army personnel that they were forced to be cyber criminals and tortured if they refused to work. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
