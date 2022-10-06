Breaking Live: ISRO's heaviest launcher LVM3 to enter global commercial launch service market in Oct
Oct 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Kerala: 9 dead, 38 injured after tourist bus crashes into state road transportation bus in Palakkad
Nine people died while 38 were injured after a tourist bus crashed into Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district, news agency ANI reported quoting state minister MB Rajesh.
Oct 06, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Elon Musk and Twitter agree to postpone Musk's Thursday deposition: Sources
Elon Musk and Twitter have agreed to postpone former's Thursday deposition, sources familiar with the litigation were quoted as saying by Reuters.
Oct 06, 2022 07:03 AM IST
ISRO's heaviest launcher LVM3 to enter global commercial launch service market in Oct
Oct 06, 2022 06:45 AM IST
DRDO tests 3 remotely controlled unmanned, weaponised boats in Pune
DRDO has tested three remotely controlled unmanned, weaponised boats in Pune, ahead of Defence Expo -2022. Video feed will be transferred to ground control station which will be useful for surveillance, Group Director PM Naik, Research& Development Establishment, DRDO was quoted as saying by ANI.
Oct 06, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Ban Adipurush, demands Ayodhya Ram Temple head priest; ‘Making film not crime…’
Amid the ongoing row over the teaser of Bollywood movie Adipurush over the alleged wrong depiction of Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana, the head priest of the Ram temple of Ayodhya on Wednesday demanded an immediate ban on the movie…read more.