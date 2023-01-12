Home / India News / BREAKING highlights: Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75, says daughter in Facebook post

BREAKING highlights: Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75, says daughter in Facebook post

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 04:40 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, January 12, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 12, 2023 11:15 PM IST

    Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75, says daughter

    Former Union minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75, says daughter.

  • Jan 12, 2023 09:52 PM IST

    Biden says 'cooperating fully' with classified documents review

    US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "cooperating fully" with a Justice Department review after classified documents were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, AFP reported.

  • Jan 12, 2023 09:28 PM IST

    Kanjhawala horror: Section 302 against accused; Delhi cops to be suspended, say sources

    The ministry of home affairs (MHA), after receiving a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident case, has asked the Delhi Police to invoke Section 302 of the IPC against the accused persons and immediately suspend the cops deployed in three PCR vans and two police pickets, and conduct an enquiry on disciplinary action in a time frame manner, government officials said.

  • Jan 12, 2023 08:25 PM IST

    Kanjhawala horror: Centre suggests suspension of Delhi cops

    Kanjhawala horror: Centre suggests suspension of Delhi cops deployed in PCRs, at police pickets.

  • Jan 12, 2023 08:08 PM IST

    Pune-bound Spicejet flight being checked at Delhi airport

    Pune-bound Spicejet flight being checked at Delhi airport after call claims bomb on plane, reports ANI.

  • Jan 12, 2023 06:59 PM IST

    ‘No security breach’: Police after youth runs to PM Modi's car in Hubballi

    The Hubballi‑Dharwad Police denied that there was a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security cover during a roadshow on Thursday, ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival in Karnataka city.

  • Jan 12, 2023 06:32 PM IST

    Amit Shah holds review meet with 4 Cabinet ministers on Joshimath situation

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took stock of the situation in Joshimath where cracks have been witnessed in buildings and other structures, officials said.

  • Jan 12, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December

    Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in November: Govt data.

  • Jan 12, 2023 05:08 PM IST

    CBI raids premises of ex-Union finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in alleged corruption case

    CBI says raids are underway against former union finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in Delhi and Jaipur in a corruption case.

  • Jan 12, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    Security breach during PM Modi roadshow in Karnataka 

    A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi.

  • Jan 12, 2023 04:31 PM IST

     Authorities begin demolition of hotel Malari Inn in Joshimath

    Authorities in Joshimath have started the process for the demolition of hotel Malari Inn - one of the two badly damaged hotels amid heavy police deployment.

  • Jan 12, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    PM Modi holds roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka.

  • Jan 12, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    Joshimath crises: Demolition to soon begin for hotel Malari In

    Authorities in Joshimath will soon begin the demolition of hotel Malari Inn - one of the two badly damaged hotels.

  • Jan 12, 2023 03:21 PM IST

    Mini bus skids off road in J-K, 15 injured

    Fifteen pilgrims were injured when a mini bus skidded off the the road and rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, PTI reported.

  • Jan 12, 2023 03:12 PM IST

    Avalanches strike Kashmir's Ganderbal; 1 dead, another feared missing

    Two persons are feared dead in Sarbal, Ganderbal after a snow avalanche hit the region. Officials have so far recovered body of one person.

  • Jan 12, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    Bajrang Dal activist found dead in Netravati river in Karnataka

    The body of a Bajrang Dal activist was found in the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, PTI reported. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 02:38 PM IST

    Kanjhawala horror: Delhi's Rohini court denies bail to accused Ashutosh

    Delhi Rohini Court has denied bail to Ashutosh, one of the accused in the Kanjhawala woman's dragging death case. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 02:19 PM IST

    Centre says 18,600 toys seized pan-India from retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies for lack of BIS quality mark

    Centre has said that 18,600 toys were seized pan-India from retail stores, including Hamleys and Archies, for lack of BIS quality mark.

    Consumer protection regulator has issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for alleged sale of toys without BIS quality mark, PTI reported.

  • Jan 12, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    Union information and broadcasting ministry busts YouTube channels spreading fake news

    Information and Broadcasting ministry cracks down on fake news peddling YouTube Channels. Busted channels are part of the fake news economy. The channels use fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV Channels to mislead: PIB 

     

    (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    Sultanpuri case: Delhi court reserves bail plea of one accused

    Delhi's Rohini court reserves order on bail plea of accused Ashutosh after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police & defence counsel. His counsel said accused wasn't in the car at the time of incident. Police said he mislead and harboured other accused persons. (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    AAP reverts to DIP for charging around 164 crore, demands ‘copies of ads'

    AAP reverts to DIP Secretary saying, "at the outset, it is submitted that demand of approx 164 crores is arbitrary, perverse & contrary to facts & provisions of law & extant policies" and to "provide the copies of those ads whose cost you seek to recover from us".

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:27 PM IST

    TN assembly unanimously adopts resolution to urge Centre regarding 'Sethusamudram Project'

    Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously adopts a resolution urging the Union Government to continue the 'Sethusamudram Project' as it helps Tamil Nadu & India's economic growth. (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    Army chief talks about situation in northern borders

    Situation is stable on northern borders but unpredictable. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels. We've enough reserves to deal with any contingency, Army chief General Manoj Pande said. (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    Sultanpuri horror: Forensic team from Gujarat visiting site, says Police

    A team of five forensic experts from National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat is visiting Sultanpuri on the request of Harendra K Singh, DCP, Outer District to investigate the case: Delhi Police (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Bidhannagar area

    The fire broke out around 6 am in FB block market of Bidhannagar near Kolkata. 12 tenders reached the spot. It has been brought under control.

  • Jan 12, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    AAP asked to pay 163.62 crore spent on ads in violation of guidelines

    The Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP) has issued a notice to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the recovery of Rs163.62 crore spent on advertisements allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines issued in 2015. It warned the AAP headquarters can also be sealed if the party does not deposit the money within 10 days. Read more

  • Jan 12, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch MV Ganga Vilas, world's longest river cruise, on January 13

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off world's longest river cruise tomorrow in Varanasi. The cruise will trave around 3,200 km in 51 days, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

  • Jan 12, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    Fog conditions improved significantly over northern India

    Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar: IMD. (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    All flights across US grounded due to glitch in aviation agency's system

    US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots & other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, US civil aviation regulator's website showed, reports Reuters. (ANI)

  • Jan 12, 2023 07:12 AM IST

    Indian Air Force nabs UP man at Ambala air base

    Security personnel of the Indian Air Force nabbed a 'suspicious' youth, trying to scale the 12-feet-high outer wall of the air base of Ambala, home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft

  • Jan 12, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    Two cancerous growths removed from US first lady Jill Biden: AFP reports

    Doctors successfully removed two cancerous growths on the US first lady, Jill Biden, and she is now considered clear of danger, AFP cited a White House physician.

  • Jan 12, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    WHO recommends not ising 2 Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan

    The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that two cough syrups made by India's Marion Biotech should not be used for children, after the products were linked to 19 deaths in Uzbekistan. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news world health organization winter united states indian air force delhi police + 4 more

Kathak dancer dismisses ‘incontinence’ claims by Shankar Mishra's lawyer

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 08:25 PM IST

The artist said Mishra is attempting to divert from the fact that he “outraged a woman's modesty”.

Padma awardee Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan,(ANI)
Padma awardee Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan,(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Close Story

NEP 2020 wants to make India a ‘global study destination’: Dharmendra Pradhan

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Pradhan said that India has always encouraged global initiatives that champagne the interests and concerns of the developing countries

UGC had released a draft guideline that will help top foreign higher education institutions to set up campuses in India. (Twitter | Dharmendra Pradhan)
UGC had released a draft guideline that will help top foreign higher education institutions to set up campuses in India. (Twitter | Dharmendra Pradhan)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

'When you Google for jobs in achche din': Congress's latest jibe at BJP

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:48 PM IST

The grand old party has hit out at the ruling party on multiple instances over its poll promises.

The Congress tweeted this picture on Friday.
The Congress tweeted this picture on Friday.
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story

Indian hockey’s quest for its IPL moment

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 07:20 PM IST

In spite of being hockey’s spiritual home, India have not won the World Cup since 1975, and have alternated been existing on the fringes and making emotional medal runs

Hosting the hockey World Cup for the second successive edition, Team India will look to capitalise on home advantage (ANI)
Hosting the hockey World Cup for the second successive edition, Team India will look to capitalise on home advantage (ANI)
By howindialives.com
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi visits Sharad Yadav's family: 'Learnt a lot from him'. Video

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:25 PM IST

He said Yadav was an Opposition leader and had a political fight with his grand mother Indira Gandhi but despite that both of them shared a relationship of respect and affection.

Rahul Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.(@IYC/ Twitter)
Rahul Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.(@IYC/ Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Close Story

Decision on Rajasthan leadership will only benefit party: Jairam Ramesh

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:24 PM IST

The Congress leader also released a letter by party leader Rahul Gandhi over his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

From Republic Day 2023, Congress will be embarking towards the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme. (Twitter | Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal)
From Republic Day 2023, Congress will be embarking towards the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme. (Twitter | Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal)
BySaptarshi Das
Close Story

Amid row, IshaYoga Centre's Adiyogi statue unveiling gets clearance

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 06:19 PM IST

On January 11, the court had ordered status quo following a public interest litigation against the construction alleging that it had violated various rules and laws related to forests and land acquisition.

Karataka HC on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura(PTI File Photo)
Karataka HC on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura(PTI File Photo)
PTI |
Close Story

Palpable economic crisis brewing: Rahul Gandhi in letter addressed to citizens

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:29 PM IST

The former Congress President asserted that he would be ready to fight against the “evils”, from the streets to the Parliament

Gandhi also hailed the Congress’ upcoming Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan. (Facebook | Rahul Gandhi)
Gandhi also hailed the Congress’ upcoming Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan. (Facebook | Rahul Gandhi)
ByAnish Yande
Close Story

‘Spoke the truth’: Bihar minister asserts his stand on ‘Ramcharitmanas’ remarks

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 06:08 PM IST

Doubling down on his stand, Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar said he spoke the truth for "humanity"

Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar on Friday faced with questions from reporters regarding his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas.(ANI)
Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar on Friday faced with questions from reporters regarding his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Close Story

India to push Green Development Pact to tackle climate change at G20: Jaishankar

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 05:50 PM IST

The virtual summit featured 10 sessions spread over two days devoted to issues such as international finance, trade, health, education and foreign policy

He said the G20 presidency is an opportunity for “India to articulate an agenda and for the Global South to show the way”. (Twitter | S Jaishankar)
He said the G20 presidency is an opportunity for “India to articulate an agenda and for the Global South to show the way”. (Twitter | S Jaishankar)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

Evening brief: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine's Soledar

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

India expecting investment of $58 bn in energy exploration: Hardeep Singh Puri

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 05:36 PM IST

Puri said the government is taking steps to raise domestic oil and gas production and many global energy giants have expressed interest in the sector

Puri added that oil giants such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and Total are keen to invest in India. (Twitter)
Puri added that oil giants such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and Total are keen to invest in India. (Twitter)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
Close Story

'No BF.7 protocol?': Congress MP to Health Min on Bharat Jodo letter to Rahul

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 05:56 PM IST

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began in September last year and has drawn huge crowds.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana during Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story

Kerala only Indian state in list of places to visit this year: New York Times

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 05:51 PM IST

Apart from Kerala, other places that made it to the list are London, Japan's Morioka, Kilmartin Glen in Scotland, Auckland in New Zealand, Palm Springs in California, the Kangaroo Island of Australia, Vjosa River in Albania, and Tromso in Norway.

Alleppey, Kerela: This place is also known as the Venice of the East for its breathtaking view.(Unsplash)
Alleppey, Kerela: This place is also known as the Venice of the East for its breathtaking view.(Unsplash)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Close Story

Air India case: Shankar Mishra didn’t urinate on complainant, lawyer tells court

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 05:23 PM IST

The judge after hearing the submissions of both the parties disposed of the application and allowed the Delhi police to approach the magistrate with a fresh application seeking police remand

Mishra is accused of urinating on a fellow passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26. (PTI photo)
Mishra is accused of urinating on a fellow passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26. (PTI photo)
ByDeepankar Malviya
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out