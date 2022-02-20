Live
Breaking News: Tripura bans political programmes on school premises
Breaking news updates February 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 07:30 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Breaking news updates February 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 20, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Tripura bans political programmes on school premises
Tripura's Education department has issued an order putting restrictions on political rallies, and programmes on School premises during School hours, reports ANI.
Topics
Tamil Nadu records 1,051 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths
The cumulative recoveries increased to 33,87,839. The total active cases, including isolation, were 18,164, according to a bulletin.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 06:45 AM IST
PTI |
India-China relations going through ‘very difficult phase’, says S Jaishankar
Jaishankar said that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has arisen due to the violation of agreements by China and noted that Beijing's actions have become an issue of "legitimate concern" for the entire international community.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 06:43 AM IST
PTI | , Munich
Watch: Video of Air India flights landing in London amid Storm Eunice goes viral
As the Air India flight made its descent, the commentator of the viral video said, "...looks like he's got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there."
Published on Feb 20, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Hindi national language, says HC as it rejects bail petition in NDPS case
- Reddy was booked in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Mumbai Police.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 04:42 AM IST
Agencies |
SP has links with kin of Gujarat serial blasts case convict: Thakur
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also accused the SP of being “antisocial” and “friends of minority appeasement”.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 04:24 AM IST
Modi launches 100 agricultural drones across the country
The drone blitz is said to be, by far, the largest collective agricultural drone exercise in the country. The prime minister said new technologies would bring a “world of opportunities for farmers and youth”.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:51 PM IST
One has to look at ways of reconciling, says Jaishankar on Ukraine situation
The EAM said, ‘it’s very different. We are far more globalized, inter-penetrable.. situation calls for a very different kind of approach... At the end of the day, diplomacy is the answer. One has to look at ways of reconciling’
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:28 AM IST
, New DelhiAgencies
Political circles abuzz after Nitish meets Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from the JD (U) for his anti-party stance in 2020, met with Nitish Kumar for close to two hours at the chief minister’s official residence in the capital.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 04:13 AM IST
Haryana: Four held for links with Khalistani groups; arms recovered
SP Sharma said that the Sonepat crime investigation agency (CIA) team received inputs regarding Sagar’s links with Khalistani terrorists, and conducted a raid at his residence in Junaon Saturday.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Illegal constructions on Kaziranga animal corridors still remain
On November 3 last year, Assam had sought three months’ time from Supreme Court’s central empowered committee to remove the encroachments and constructions from the animal corridors. But it failed to keep to the deadline.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Report wary of large-scale switch to zero-budget natural farming
A 16-member expert committee of the state-run Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which was mandated to look into various aspects of ZBNF in 2019, submitted its report recently, the panel’s head Praveen Rao Velchala said.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Modi unveils India’s largest Bio-CNG plant
The plant, set up on 15 acres of land in Devguradiya through a public-private partnership, is expected to produce 17,000 tonnes of biogas in a day from 550 tonnes of organic household waste such as fruit and vegetable peels and leaves generated in Indore city.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Nitish Kumar meets poll strategist Prashant Kishor; both call it a ‘courtesy meeting’
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the media in New Delhi on Saturday that no political meaning should be construed from the meeting.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:35 PM IST
Shopian gunfight: Two soldiers, terrorist killed
The Army identified the deceased soldiers as sepoys Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji of 1 Rashtriya Rifles.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Received nod to hold Covaxin clinical trials in US: Bharat Biotech
In October 2021 Ocugen, the US partner of the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA to conduct clinical trials.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:52 AM IST