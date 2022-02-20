Home / India News / Breaking News: Tripura bans political programmes on school premises
Breaking News: Tripura bans political programmes on school premises

Breaking news updates February 20, 2022:
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Breaking news updates February 20, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 20, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    Tripura bans political programmes on school premises 

    Tripura's Education department has issued an order putting restrictions on political rallies,  and programmes on School premises during School hours, reports ANI. 

india news

Tamil Nadu records 1,051 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

The cumulative recoveries increased to 33,87,839. The total active cases, including isolation, were 18,164, according to a bulletin.
Chennai: A health worker prepares an 'oxygen triage facility' for Covid-19 patients at Omandurar Government hospital in Chennai.(PTI/File)
Chennai: A health worker prepares an 'oxygen triage facility' for Covid-19 patients at Omandurar Government hospital in Chennai.(PTI/File)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 06:45 AM IST
PTI |
India-China relations going through ‘very difficult phase’, says S Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has arisen due to the violation of agreements by China and noted that Beijing's actions have become an issue of "legitimate concern" for the entire international community.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany.(REUTERS)
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 06:43 AM IST
PTI | , Munich
Watch: Video of Air India flights landing in London amid Storm Eunice goes viral

As the Air India flight made its descent, the commentator of the viral video said, "...looks like he's got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there."
An Air India flight landing at Heathrow amid strong winds of Storm Eunice has gone viral.&nbsp;
An Air India flight landing at Heathrow amid strong winds of Storm Eunice has gone viral. 
Published on Feb 20, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindi national language, says HC as it rejects bail petition in NDPS case

  • Reddy was booked in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Mumbai Police.
The HC rejected the bail plea, which has now been challenged before the Supreme Court.(HT/ File photo)
The HC rejected the bail plea, which has now been challenged before the Supreme Court.(HT/ File photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 04:42 AM IST
Agencies |
SP has links with kin of Gujarat serial blasts case convict: Thakur

  • The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also accused the SP of being “antisocial” and “friends of minority appeasement”.
Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. (HT File Photo)
Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 04:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Modi launches 100 agricultural drones across the country

The drone blitz is said to be, by far, the largest collective agricultural drone exercise in the country. The prime minister said new technologies would bring a “world of opportunities for farmers and youth”.
The drone blitz is said to be, by far, the largest collective agricultural drone exercise in the country. (ANI)
The drone blitz is said to be, by far, the largest collective agricultural drone exercise in the country. (ANI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
One has to look at ways of reconciling, says Jaishankar on Ukraine situation

The EAM said, ‘it’s very different. We are far more globalized, inter-penetrable.. situation calls for a very different kind of approach... At the end of the day, diplomacy is the answer. One has to look at ways of reconciling’
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the current situation was different from the Cold War. (ANI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the current situation was different from the Cold War. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByAgencies, New Delhi
Political circles abuzz after Nitish meets Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from the JD (U) for his anti-party stance in 2020, met with Nitish Kumar for close to two hours at the chief minister’s official residence in the capital.
Both Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar called it a courtesy meeting.
Both Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar called it a courtesy meeting.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 04:13 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop
Haryana: Four held for links with Khalistani groups; arms recovered

SP Sharma said that the Sonepat crime investigation agency (CIA) team received inputs regarding Sagar’s links with Khalistani terrorists, and conducted a raid at his residence in Junaon Saturday.
A preliminary probe revealed that the illegal weapons were provided by the Khalistani terrorists and lakhs of rupees were deposited into their bank accounts, the SP said.
A preliminary probe revealed that the illegal weapons were provided by the Khalistani terrorists and lakhs of rupees were deposited into their bank accounts, the SP said.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Illegal constructions on Kaziranga animal corridors still remain

On November 3 last year, Assam had sought three months’ time from Supreme Court’s central empowered committee to remove the encroachments and constructions from the animal corridors. But it failed to keep to the deadline.
One-horned rhinos inside the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district. (PTI)
One-horned rhinos inside the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
Report wary of large-scale switch to zero-budget natural farming

A 16-member expert committee of the state-run Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which was mandated to look into various aspects of ZBNF in 2019, submitted its report recently, the panel’s head Praveen Rao Velchala said.
ZBNF, a technique of farming developed by Padma awardee Subhash Palekar of Maharashtra, aims to bring down input costs by making farmers rely on natural inputs, shifting away from agricultural chemicals, which has degraded soils heavily in states such as Punjab.
ZBNF, a technique of farming developed by Padma awardee Subhash Palekar of Maharashtra, aims to bring down input costs by making farmers rely on natural inputs, shifting away from agricultural chemicals, which has degraded soils heavily in states such as Punjab.
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByZia Haq
Modi unveils India’s largest Bio-CNG plant

The plant, set up on 15 acres of land in Devguradiya through a public-private partnership, is expected to produce 17,000 tonnes of biogas in a day from 550 tonnes of organic household waste such as fruit and vegetable peels and leaves generated in Indore city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts of sanitation workers to keep India’s cities clean. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts of sanitation workers to keep India’s cities clean. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Nitish Kumar meets poll strategist Prashant Kishor; both call it a ‘courtesy meeting’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the media in New Delhi on Saturday that no political meaning should be construed from the meeting.
Prashant Kishor met Bihar chief Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on Friday night amid speculations in political circles. (PTI PHOTO.)
Prashant Kishor met Bihar chief Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on Friday night amid speculations in political circles. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByVijay Swaroop
Shopian gunfight: Two soldiers, terrorist killed

The Army identified the deceased soldiers as sepoys Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji of 1 Rashtriya Rifles.
Security personnel approach near an encounter site, in Shopian on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Imran Nissar)
Security personnel approach near an encounter site, in Shopian on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Imran Nissar)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Received nod to hold Covaxin clinical trials in US: Bharat Biotech

In October 2021 Ocugen, the US partner of the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker, submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA to conduct clinical trials.
On February 2 last year, Ocugen had also announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Bharat Biotech to obtain exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise Covaxin in the US. (HT File)
On February 2 last year, Ocugen had also announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Bharat Biotech to obtain exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise Covaxin in the US. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
