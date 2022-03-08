LIVE: SP workers protest outside EVM strong room in UP's Varanasi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 08, 2022 09:59 PM IST
SP workers protest outside EVM strong room in Varanasi
Samajwadi Party workers staged a protest outside an EVM strong room in Varanasi's Pahariya Mandi area following party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging earlier in the day that Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without informing local candidates.
-
Mar 08, 2022 08:19 PM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says Varanasi DM transporting EVMs
Ahead of March 10 counting of assembly election votes day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Varanasi DM is “transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates”. "[The] EC should look into it,” he added at a press conference. Read more.
-
Mar 08, 2022 06:12 PM IST
At least 4 security personnel killed in a blast in Pakistan
At least four security personnel were killed and more than 20 injured in a blast near Thandi Sarak in district Sibi of Balochistan in Pakistan, ANI reported citing Pakistan media.
-
Mar 08, 2022 05:35 PM IST
India to resume regular international flight ops from March 27
India on Tuesday announced that it will resume international commercial flight operations from March 27 onwards in wake of increased vaccination coverage against Covid-19 worldwide and also after consultations with stakeholders. Read more
-
Mar 08, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Shiv Sena lodges FIR against Jitendra Navlani and 4 ED officials for extortion
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that the party has lodged an FIR with Mumbai Police against Jitendra Navlani and four ED officials for extortion. “Mumbai police is beginning the probe from today. Mark my words some Enforcement Directorate officials will be behind bars,” he added.
Raut said that Navlani works for the federal agency and there are records on crores of rupees getting transferred to seven of his companies from real estate firms soon after the ED began probing them. “This is extortion money of ED officers. Besides digital transfers, there are cash transactions,” the Shiv Sena leader added.
-
Mar 08, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Delhi HC refuses to stay govt’s move to withdraw discounts on price of liquor
Delhi high court has refused to stay the Union territory (UT) government's decision to withdraw discounts on price of liquor. Several pleas had been filed by liquor license holders against the move, saying that their sales have dropped owing to the discount removal. The court has kept the matter for March 25.
-
Mar 08, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Jay Prakash Majumdar appointed one of TMC's vice presidents
Newly inducted TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar has been appointed as one of the vice-presidents of the party. He joined the party today after being suspended from the BJP in January.
-
Mar 08, 2022 02:28 PM IST
India and China to hold 15th round of military talks on March 11
India and China to hold 15th round of military talks on March 11.
-
Mar 08, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Jay Prakash Majumdar, suspended BJP leader, joins TMC in Mamata's presence
-
Mar 08, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Budget session of Odisha Assembly will begin from March 25
-
Mar 08, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Fire breaks out at a scrap godown near HP petrol pump in Maharashtra
-
Mar 08, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Watch: Congress MLA Amba Prasad rides a horse to Jharkhand Assembly on International Women's day
-
Mar 08, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar proposes over ₹1.77 lakh crore state budget
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday presented the state’s budget of ₹1.77 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-2023, reports ANI.
-
Mar 08, 2022 11:50 AM IST
HC rejects Malayalam star Dileep's plea against fresh probe in actor sexual assault case
The Kerala high court on Tuesday turned down Malayalam star Dileep's plea to quash fresh investigation against him in the 2017 sexual assault case of an actor.
-
Mar 08, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board files FIR against fake chopper booking websites
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has filed an FIR with the Jammu and Kashmir police cyber department against fake websites for duping devotees in the garb of providing tickets for chopper bookings, reports ANI.
-
Mar 08, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Govt of Telangana declares holiday for women employees on the occasion of International Women's Day
The government of Telangana has declared a special holiday for all women employees on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women's Day, reports news agency IANS.
-
Mar 08, 2022 09:09 AM IST
India adds 3,993 new Covid-19 infections, 108 deaths; active caseload falls below 50,000
India reports 3,993 new cases of Covid-19, and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases now stand at 49948, according to Union health ministry.
-
Mar 08, 2022 08:44 AM IST
International Women’s Day: Women troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh
-
Mar 08, 2022 07:48 AM IST
Mizoram reported 839 new Covid-19 cases and 664 deaths
-
Mar 08, 2022 07:00 AM IST
Sitharaman interacts with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held an interaction with leading entrepreneurs of IT/BT, Startups and Semiconductor sectors on Monday, reports news agency ANI.
-
Mar 08, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Delhi: Satyendar Jain inaugurates polyclinic at Jwala Nagar, Shahdara
-
Mar 08, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Schools in Ladakh reopens for students after almost two years
Tourism minister Kishan Reddy scolds ASI officials for poor cleanliness at Gwalior Fort
Daily brief: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says exit polls create ‘mental pressure’
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Next humanitarian corridor uncertain', says govt, urges Indians to leave
Nearly 18,000 Indians brought back from Ukraine by special flights, says Centre
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day
- Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for Himachal Pradesh police department, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
Mamata cabinet gets new woman finance minister in reallocation
BJP will make Tripura number one state if voted back to power in 2023: Amit Shah
Covid-19: After 2 years, India to resume regular int’l flights from Mar 27
1962 war veteran moves court over denial of access to canteen
BJP's departure from UP is certain: Tejashwi Yadav on Exit polls
India to resume regular int'l flight operations from March 27 after two years
- In a statement, the DGCA said that the current suspension of international flight operations will stay in effect till 11.59pm of March 26.