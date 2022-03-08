Home / India News / LIVE: SP workers protest outside EVM strong room in UP's Varanasi
LIVE: SP workers protest outside EVM strong room in UP's Varanasi

Breaking news updates March 8, 2022:
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 09:59 PM IST
New Delhi
  • Mar 08, 2022 09:59 PM IST

    SP workers protest outside EVM strong room in Varanasi

    Samajwadi Party workers staged a protest outside an EVM strong room in Varanasi's Pahariya Mandi area following party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging earlier in the day that Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without informing local candidates.

  • Mar 08, 2022 08:19 PM IST

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says Varanasi DM transporting EVMs

    Ahead of March 10 counting of assembly election votes day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Varanasi DM is “transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates”. "[The] EC should look into it,” he added at a press conference. Read more.

  • Mar 08, 2022 06:12 PM IST

    At least 4 security personnel killed in a blast in Pakistan

    At least four security personnel were killed and more than 20 injured in a blast near Thandi Sarak in district Sibi of Balochistan in Pakistan, ANI reported citing Pakistan media.

  • Mar 08, 2022 05:35 PM IST

    India to resume regular international flight ops from March 27

    India on Tuesday announced that it will resume international commercial flight operations from March 27 onwards in wake of increased vaccination coverage against Covid-19 worldwide and also after consultations with stakeholders. Read more

  • Mar 08, 2022 05:12 PM IST

    Shiv Sena lodges FIR against Jitendra Navlani and 4 ED officials for extortion

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that the party has lodged an FIR with Mumbai Police against Jitendra Navlani and four ED officials for extortion. “Mumbai police is beginning the probe from today. Mark my words some Enforcement Directorate officials will be behind bars,” he added.

    Raut said that Navlani works for the federal agency and there are records on crores of rupees getting transferred to seven of his companies from real estate firms soon after the ED began probing them. “This is extortion money of ED officers. Besides digital transfers, there are cash transactions,” the Shiv Sena leader added.

  • Mar 08, 2022 04:26 PM IST

    Delhi HC refuses to stay govt’s move to withdraw discounts on price of liquor

    Delhi high court has refused to stay the Union territory (UT) government's decision to withdraw discounts on price of liquor. Several pleas had been filed by liquor license holders against the move, saying that their sales have dropped owing to the discount removal. The court has kept the matter for March 25.

  • Mar 08, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    Jay Prakash Majumdar appointed one of TMC's vice presidents

    Newly inducted TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar has been appointed as one of the vice-presidents of the party. He joined the party today after being suspended from the BJP in January.

  • Mar 08, 2022 02:28 PM IST

    India and China to hold 15th round of military talks on March 11

    India and China to hold 15th round of military talks on March 11.

  • Mar 08, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    Jay Prakash Majumdar, suspended BJP leader, joins TMC in Mamata's presence

  • Mar 08, 2022 01:16 PM IST

    Budget session of  Odisha Assembly will begin from March 25 

  • Mar 08, 2022 01:02 PM IST

    Fire breaks out at a scrap godown near HP petrol pump in Maharashtra

  • Mar 08, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    Watch: Congress MLA Amba Prasad rides a horse to Jharkhand Assembly on International Women's day

  • Mar 08, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar proposes over 1.77 lakh crore state budget 

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday presented the state’s budget of   1.77 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-2023, reports ANI.

  • Mar 08, 2022 11:50 AM IST

    HC rejects Malayalam star Dileep's plea against fresh probe in actor sexual assault case

    The Kerala high court on Tuesday turned down Malayalam star Dileep's plea to quash fresh investigation against him in the 2017 sexual assault case of an actor.

  • Mar 08, 2022 11:27 AM IST

    Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board files FIR against fake chopper booking websites

    Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has filed an FIR with the Jammu and Kashmir police cyber department against fake websites for duping devotees in the garb of providing tickets for chopper bookings, reports ANI. 

  • Mar 08, 2022 09:35 AM IST

    Govt of Telangana declares holiday for women employees on the occasion of International Women's Day 

    The government of Telangana has declared a special holiday for all women employees on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women's Day, reports news agency IANS.

  • Mar 08, 2022 09:09 AM IST

    India adds 3,993 new Covid-19 infections, 108 deaths; active caseload falls below 50,000

    India reports 3,993 new cases of Covid-19, and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases now stand at 49948, according to Union health ministry. 

  • Mar 08, 2022 08:44 AM IST

    International Women’s Day: Women troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh

  • Mar 08, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    Mizoram reported 839 new Covid-19 cases and 664 deaths

  • Mar 08, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    Sitharaman interacts with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru 

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held an interaction with leading entrepreneurs of IT/BT, Startups and Semiconductor sectors on Monday, reports news agency ANI.

  • Mar 08, 2022 06:31 AM IST

    Delhi: Satyendar Jain inaugurates  polyclinic at Jwala Nagar, Shahdara

  • Mar 08, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    Schools in Ladakh reopens for students after almost two years 

Tourism minister Kishan Reddy scolds ASI officials for poor cleanliness at Gwalior Fort

A video of union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy has gone viral on social media in which he is seen scolding the ASI officials for poor cleanliness at the Gwalior Fort.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Mahesh Shivhare
Daily brief: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says exit polls create 'mental pressure'

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 09:04 PM IST
New Delhi
'Next humanitarian corridor uncertain', says govt, urges Indians to leave

The advisory warned Indians stranded in conflict zones to leave because 'establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain'. The advisory said people should use "trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety".
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Nearly 18,000 Indians brought back from Ukraine by special flights, says Centre

Russia-Ukraine war: The Indian Air Force had flown 12 missions to bring back 2,467 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga, and carried over 32-tonne relief material, the ministry of civil aviation said
Published on Mar 08, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on Int'l women's day

  Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for Himachal Pradesh police department, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 08:11 PM IST
New Delhi
Mamata cabinet gets new woman finance minister in reallocation

The announcement made on International Women's Day was not without significance, said political observers.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 07:21 PM IST
PTI
BJP will make Tripura number one state if voted back to power in 2023: Amit Shah

After the Manipur assembly elections, union home minister Amit Shah's visit to Tripura is considered to be important as the state will go for assembly elections next year.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 07:16 PM IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Covid-19: After 2 years, India to resume regular int'l flights from Mar 27

The ministry of civil aviation said that the international flight operations will be subject to strict adherence to the ministry of health & family welfare guidelines for international travel as amended from time to time.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Neha LM Tripthi
1962 war veteran moves court over denial of access to canteen

The petitioner filed an application for renewal of canteen card on April 8, 2021, which was rejected through a letter of April 16, 2021, the petition stated.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 06:27 PM IST
ANI
BJP's departure from UP is certain: Tejashwi Yadav on Exit polls

"Congress will form the government in Goa and Uttarakhand. In Punjab, there will be a tough fight, but BJP is not seen anywhere. People need to keep an eye till the end of counting of votes," he added.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 06:20 PM IST
ANI
India to resume regular int'l flight operations from March 27 after two years

  In a statement, the DGCA said that the current suspension of international flight operations will stay in effect till 11.59pm of March 26. 
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
HT This Day: March 13, 1948 -- Thibaw's throne back in Burma after 81 years

Lord Mountbatten today returned to the Burmese people the throne of King Thibaw, the last Burmese king, at an impressive and colourful ceremony at the palace of the President, Sao Shwe Thaik.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 05:23 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Rangoon
HT This Day: March 11, 2000 -- Sudarshan takes over as RSS chief

K.S. Sudarshan was today appointed as the new chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), succeeding Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiyya, who stepped down due to ill health, reports PTI.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 05:02 PM IST
HT Correspondent, Nagpur
Evening brief: Samajwadi Party candidate 'guards' votes and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 05:40 PM IST
600 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's north-eastern city Sumy

Russia-Ukraine war: Hindustan Times has learnt that the total number of people who were evacuated from Sumy is around 600.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 04:56 PM IST
Shishir Gupta
