Highlights: Delhi logs 1,490 fresh Covid cases, 123 more than yesterday

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 28, 2022 10:29 PM IST

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple files application for home-cooked food in jail

    Maharashtra Rana couple, who is currently in judicial custody in Hanuman Chalisa row, filed applications on Thursday before a Mumbai court seeking home-cooked food in jail, PTI reported. Read more.

  • Apr 28, 2022 09:51 PM IST

    Delhi records 1,490 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

    Delhi on Thursday once again logged over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases after 1,490 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, according to the health bulletin data. The capital also reported two fresh fatalities. The case positivity rate also increased slightly reaching 4.62 per cent from Wednesday's 4.50 per cent. Read more.

  • Apr 28, 2022 07:42 PM IST

    Covid-19: Maharashtra records 165 new cases, including 90 in Mumbai

    Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 165 new coronavirus infections including 90 in Mumbai alone, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 78,77,429 and the death toll reached 147,840.

  • Apr 28, 2022 07:29 PM IST

    Nitish Kumar; RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav attend  Iftar party in Patna

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav attend Iftar party in Patna.

  • Apr 28, 2022 07:04 PM IST

    Israel PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail

    The family of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the mail for the second time this week, the police said Thursday, AP reported.

  • Apr 28, 2022 06:37 PM IST

    NCB seizes 50 kg of heroin, 30 lakh in cash from Delhi's Jamia Nagar

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized about 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs and 30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar here, the federal anti-narcotics agency said on Thursday, PTI reported.

  • Apr 28, 2022 06:21 PM IST

    US economy shrank by 1.4% in Quarter 1

    The US economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience, AP reported.

  • Apr 28, 2022 06:04 PM IST

    Two militants, involved in attacks on migrant labourers, killed in Pulwama encounter

    Two Al-Badr militants, responsible for recent attacks on migrant labourers in Kashmir, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, police said on Thursday, PTI reported.

  • Apr 28, 2022 05:51 PM IST

    Mamata allows Ukraine-returned medical students to do internship, attend practical classes in medical colleges attend

  • Apr 28, 2022 05:24 PM IST

    Moderna seeks US authorization for Covid vaccine in children under 6: statement

    US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years

  • Apr 28, 2022 05:14 PM IST

    HC asks Delhi govt, Police for status report on CCTVs at police stations

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to file a status report on the plea seeking direction to ensure that CCTV cameras installed in the police stations must be functioning properly and the footages are stored for a minimum period of 18 months or one year as directed by the Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported.

  • Apr 28, 2022 04:41 PM IST

    Congress leader Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

    Kamal Nath on Sunday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The Congress high command has accepted the former chief minister's resignation from the post, news agency PTI reported. Read more

  • Apr 28, 2022 04:05 PM IST

    SC adjourns hearing on plea relating to EWS quota in NEET PG

    The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea relating to the Economically Weaker Section in the All-India Quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination.

  • Apr 28, 2022 03:06 PM IST

    Delhi govt  imposes a fine of 50 lakhs on North MCD over  Bhalswa landfill site blaze

    The Delhi government has imposed a fine of 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in connection with the fire at Bhalswa landfill site, news agency ANI reported. Read more

  • Apr 28, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy visits Gandhinagar to study Gujarat model of governance

  • Apr 28, 2022 02:01 PM IST

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple file petition in court asking for home-made food to be served to them in Jail

    Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana have filed a petition in sessions court asking for home-made food to be served to them in jail, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. 

    The hearing on this plea will take place on Friday. 

    The Rana couple arrested last Saturday, hours after calling off plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the home of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:00 PM IST

    IMD announces orange warning for 5 states

  • Apr 28, 2022 12:55 PM IST

    INS Vikrant fund case: Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, son Neil till June 14

    The Bombay high court on Thursday extended the interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, son Neil till June 14 in the INS Vikrain fund case. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 12:19 PM IST

    Centre launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario: Report

    The Centre on Thursday launched antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario, news agency Reuters reported citing sources. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    Assam: PM Modi lays foundation stone for several projects 

  • Apr 28, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    Covid hospital admissions very few in Delhi, says health minister

    Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that active cases in the national capital are around 5,000, but hospital admissions are very few. 

    “We have 10,000 beds in Delhi out of which only 100 of them are occupied. We are also preparing for the booster dose to be administered to everyone,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    Karachi suicide bomber's husband arrested: Report  

    Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of Karachi University suicide bomber Shari Baloch, was arrested by security personnel Wednesday, a day after the explosion, news agency ANI reported citing Pakistan's ARY News. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 10:02 AM IST

    Maharashtra's Thane records 15 new Covid cases, no deaths

    Thane district recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while no new fatalities were seen. The total number of infections in Thane have now climbed to 7,09,002. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 09:37 AM IST

    Markets in Delhi bring back Covid-19 protocols amid surge in cases

    Amid a fresh surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi, traders’ associations across the national capital have brought back virus protocols, including regular sanitisation, ensuring proper wearing of masks in marketplaces and putting up posters of dos and don’ts. Read more

  • Apr 28, 2022 09:09 AM IST

    3,303 Covid cases in India in 24 hours, active cases near 17,000

    India on Thursday saw yet another increase in its daily Covid-19 tally after 3,303 infections were registered in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 4,30,68,799, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. Thirty-nine more patients died and 2,563 recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 5,23,693 and 4,25,28,126. The active cases in the country are nearing 17,000. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 08:19 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Assam today, to address rally at Diphu

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on Thursday where he will lay the foundation stone for several projects.

    Modi will also address the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District at 11 am.

  • Apr 28, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Mizoram reports 85 new Covid-19 cases, active cases at 730

    Mizoram reported 85 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload to 2,27,237, according to the health department's bulletin. The active cases in the state now stand at 730. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 06:54 AM IST

    United States: 4 fatally shot in Mississippi

    Four people were killed in a shootout at a motel in Mississippi's Gulf Coast late Wednesday, authorities told news agency AP. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    Delhi: Some areas of Bhalswa landfill site continue to burn

    Some areas in Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site are still burning, after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

  • Apr 28, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    Goa urges citizens to continue wearing masks amid surge in Covid-19 cases

    The Goa government has urged citizens to continue wearing masks and follow Covid appropriate behaviour amid a surge in infections. 

    "Government desires that in view of the emerging Covid situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all Covid appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure," an advisory of the health department said on Wednesday. 

Copy Link
