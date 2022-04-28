Highlights: Delhi logs 1,490 fresh Covid cases, 123 more than yesterday
Apr 28, 2022 10:29 PM IST
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple files application for home-cooked food in jail
Maharashtra Rana couple, who is currently in judicial custody in Hanuman Chalisa row, filed applications on Thursday before a Mumbai court seeking home-cooked food in jail, PTI reported. Read more.
Apr 28, 2022 09:51 PM IST
Delhi records 1,490 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
Delhi on Thursday once again logged over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases after 1,490 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, according to the health bulletin data. The capital also reported two fresh fatalities. The case positivity rate also increased slightly reaching 4.62 per cent from Wednesday's 4.50 per cent. Read more.
Apr 28, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra records 165 new cases, including 90 in Mumbai
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 165 new coronavirus infections including 90 in Mumbai alone, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 78,77,429 and the death toll reached 147,840.
Apr 28, 2022 07:29 PM IST
Nitish Kumar; RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav attend Iftar party in Patna
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav attend Iftar party in Patna.
Apr 28, 2022 07:04 PM IST
Israel PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail
The family of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the mail for the second time this week, the police said Thursday, AP reported.
Apr 28, 2022 06:37 PM IST
NCB seizes 50 kg of heroin, ₹30 lakh in cash from Delhi's Jamia Nagar
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized about 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs and ₹30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar here, the federal anti-narcotics agency said on Thursday, PTI reported.
Apr 28, 2022 06:21 PM IST
US economy shrank by 1.4% in Quarter 1
The US economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience, AP reported.
Apr 28, 2022 06:04 PM IST
Two militants, involved in attacks on migrant labourers, killed in Pulwama encounter
Two Al-Badr militants, responsible for recent attacks on migrant labourers in Kashmir, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, police said on Thursday, PTI reported.
Apr 28, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Mamata allows Ukraine-returned medical students to do internship, attend practical classes in medical colleges attend
Apr 28, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Moderna seeks US authorization for Covid vaccine in children under 6: statement
US biotech firm Moderna said in a statement Thursday it had submitted a request for an emergency use authorization in the United States for its Covid vaccine for children aged six months to under six years
Apr 28, 2022 05:14 PM IST
HC asks Delhi govt, Police for status report on CCTVs at police stations
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to file a status report on the plea seeking direction to ensure that CCTV cameras installed in the police stations must be functioning properly and the footages are stored for a minimum period of 18 months or one year as directed by the Supreme Court, news agency ANI reported.
Apr 28, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Congress leader Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Kamal Nath on Sunday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The Congress high command has accepted the former chief minister's resignation from the post, news agency PTI reported. Read more
Apr 28, 2022 04:05 PM IST
SC adjourns hearing on plea relating to EWS quota in NEET PG
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea relating to the Economically Weaker Section in the All-India Quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination.
Apr 28, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Delhi govt imposes a fine of ₹50 lakhs on North MCD over Bhalswa landfill site blaze
The Delhi government has imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in connection with the fire at Bhalswa landfill site, news agency ANI reported. Read more
Apr 28, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy visits Gandhinagar to study Gujarat model of governance
Apr 28, 2022 02:01 PM IST
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple file petition in court asking for home-made food to be served to them in Jail
Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana have filed a petition in sessions court asking for home-made food to be served to them in jail, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.
The hearing on this plea will take place on Friday.
The Rana couple arrested last Saturday, hours after calling off plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the home of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Apr 28, 2022 01:00 PM IST
IMD announces orange warning for 5 states
Apr 28, 2022 12:55 PM IST
INS Vikrant fund case: Bombay HC extends interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, son Neil till June 14
The Bombay high court on Thursday extended the interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, son Neil till June 14 in the INS Vikrain fund case.
Apr 28, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Centre launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario: Report
The Centre on Thursday launched antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario, news agency Reuters reported citing sources.
Apr 28, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Assam: PM Modi lays foundation stone for several projects
Apr 28, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Covid hospital admissions very few in Delhi, says health minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that active cases in the national capital are around 5,000, but hospital admissions are very few.
“We have 10,000 beds in Delhi out of which only 100 of them are occupied. We are also preparing for the booster dose to be administered to everyone,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Apr 28, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Karachi suicide bomber's husband arrested: Report
Habitan Bashir Baloch, husband of Karachi University suicide bomber Shari Baloch, was arrested by security personnel Wednesday, a day after the explosion, news agency ANI reported citing Pakistan's ARY News.
Apr 28, 2022 10:02 AM IST
Maharashtra's Thane records 15 new Covid cases, no deaths
Thane district recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while no new fatalities were seen. The total number of infections in Thane have now climbed to 7,09,002.
Apr 28, 2022 09:37 AM IST
Markets in Delhi bring back Covid-19 protocols amid surge in cases
Amid a fresh surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi, traders’ associations across the national capital have brought back virus protocols, including regular sanitisation, ensuring proper wearing of masks in marketplaces and putting up posters of dos and don’ts. Read more
Apr 28, 2022 09:09 AM IST
3,303 Covid cases in India in 24 hours, active cases near 17,000
India on Thursday saw yet another increase in its daily Covid-19 tally after 3,303 infections were registered in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 4,30,68,799, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. Thirty-nine more patients died and 2,563 recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 5,23,693 and 4,25,28,126. The active cases in the country are nearing 17,000.
Apr 28, 2022 08:19 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Assam today, to address rally at Diphu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on Thursday where he will lay the foundation stone for several projects.
Modi will also address the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District at 11 am.
Apr 28, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Mizoram reports 85 new Covid-19 cases, active cases at 730
Mizoram reported 85 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload to 2,27,237, according to the health department's bulletin. The active cases in the state now stand at 730.
Apr 28, 2022 06:54 AM IST
United States: 4 fatally shot in Mississippi
Four people were killed in a shootout at a motel in Mississippi's Gulf Coast late Wednesday, authorities told news agency AP.
Apr 28, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Delhi: Some areas of Bhalswa landfill site continue to burn
Some areas in Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site are still burning, after a massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Apr 28, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Goa urges citizens to continue wearing masks amid surge in Covid-19 cases
The Goa government has urged citizens to continue wearing masks and follow Covid appropriate behaviour amid a surge in infections.
"Government desires that in view of the emerging Covid situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all Covid appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure," an advisory of the health department said on Wednesday.