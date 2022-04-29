Home / India News / Breaking: Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumption
Breaking: Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumption

Breaking news updates April 29, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.


Updated on Apr 29, 2022 06:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 29, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    Assam court to pass order on Jignesh Mevani's bail plea today

    A local court in Assam's Barpeta district will pass its order on the bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday. Mevani was remanded to five days of police custody in connection with an assault case.

  • Apr 29, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumption

    Haryana power minister Ch Ranjeet Singh has said that the state will take additional power from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and other sources to meet the consumption, amid reports of thermal power plants witnessing a dip in their coal stocks. 

    "We will tackle the situation within a week. 1200-1400 MW additional power would be taken from Adani. Power consumption has increased. Further, 350 MW of additional power would be taken from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh," Singh told news agency ANI. 

Very few recombinant variants found in India, says INSACOG

  • A recombinant is a variant created by the combination of genetic material from two different variants of the virus, according to the United States’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The consortium, however, stated that it is monitoring the mutations in the virus through 52 laboratories in its network. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 06:27 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Ropeways now exempted from green nod

  • The ministry in its notification said the decision was following a request from ministry of road transport to exempt the sector for better connectivity in hilly regions.
The ministry in its notification said the decision was following a request from ministry of road transport to exempt the sector for better connectivity in hilly regions. (Representational image)(HT File)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 06:23 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
India 1st in Asia Pacific to achieve feat as IndiGO uses new tech to land plane

Jointly developed by the AAI and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), GAGAN is the first indigenous satellite based augmentation system developed for India and the neighbouring countries in the equatorial region.
IndiGo ATR 72-600 aircraft equipped with GAGAN lands using Localiser Performance with Vertical Guidance (LPV) Approach, at Kishangarh Airport, in Ajmer.(ANI)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 06:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash


No diversion of disaster funds: Andhra tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court granted a last chance to the state to file affidavit through chief secretary and posted the matter for hearing on May 13.
The proceeding against the state was taken up in the pending matter concerning Covid ex-gratia payout where an application was filed by a former AP legislator Palla Srinivasa Rao, belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (HT File)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Stalin: GoI gave an impression of cutting fuel prices only to hike it later

Chennai: Chief minister M K Stalin slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the assembly on Thursday over him pulling up a few states including Tamil Nadu for not reducing state taxes on fuel
Thane, India - April 25, 2022: Crowd of motorists at Kailas Petrol Pump after Shiv Sena activists distribute petrol at Re.1 per litre on the occasion of the birthday of Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik, on Ghodbunder Road, in Thane Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
Telangana, Google sign pact for skill training of youth and women

The MoU was signed by country head of Google India Sanjay Gupta and Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, in the presence of state IT minister K T Rama Rao.
KTR, as the state IT minister is called, said with the present expansion plans, Google is deepening its roots in Hyderabad
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:22 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jaishankar conveys PM Modi’s invitation to Sheikh Hasina to visit India

PM Narendra Modi visited Dhaka in March last year to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.
(HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 06:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New delhi
Two held for woman’s rape, murder in Guntur

The case is being investigated by Mangalagiri rural inspector of police, Guntur superintendent of police K Arif Hafeez told reporters
Two held for woman’s rape, murder in Guntur
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:19 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
KCR’s national aspirations set political circles abuzz

On Thursday, TRS legislator Balka Suman gave hinted that the party might contest the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 02:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Archbishop hits out at edu min, says all religions have moral values

Machado said that the government should include all religious textbooks in the moral sciences syllabus and not just Bhagavad Gita.
Police personnel stand guard outside Clarence High School. (Ht Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Students dies after falling off 6th floor in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old final year engineering student from Uganda died after falling from the sixth floor of the hostel campus of Gitam university at Nagadevanahally, in Doddaballapura, under Bengaluru rural police limits
HT Image
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Lookout notice issued against rape accused Malayalam film producer

The Kerala police on Thursday issued a lookout notice against Malayalam producer-cum-actor Vijay Babu (45) who has been accused of raping a woman actor in Kochi and revealing her identity
Kochi, Apr 27 (ANI): Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu denies sexual assault allegations against him, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ Screenshot of Actor's Facebook live) (Screenshot of Actor's Facebook l)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Ukraine war highlights need for a self-reliant military: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict highlighted the need for achieving self-reliance in defence even as he lauded the Indian Navy for being at the forefront of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, MoS defence Ajay Bhatt, chief of the naval staff R Hari Kumar and others during the Naval Commanders Conference 2022, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Centre seeks inputs from ministries for national curriculum

The education ministry has sought inputs from other Union ministries on the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework (NFC) that will lay down the broad guidelines for revision of school curriculum, officials said.
States and Union territories have also started providing inputs to NCERT based on the 25 focus areas drawn from NEP 2020. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 04:26 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
