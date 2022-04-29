Breaking: Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumption

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Apr 29, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Assam court to pass order on Jignesh Mevani's bail plea today
A local court in Assam's Barpeta district will pass its order on the bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday. Mevani was remanded to five days of police custody in connection with an assault case.
Apr 29, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumption
Haryana power minister Ch Ranjeet Singh has said that the state will take additional power from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and other sources to meet the consumption, amid reports of thermal power plants witnessing a dip in their coal stocks.
"We will tackle the situation within a week. 1200-1400 MW additional power would be taken from Adani. Power consumption has increased. Further, 350 MW of additional power would be taken from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh," Singh told news agency ANI.
Jointly developed by the AAI and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), GAGAN is the first indigenous satellite based augmentation system developed for India and the neighbouring countries in the equatorial region.
A 24-year-old final year engineering student from Uganda died after falling from the sixth floor of the hostel campus of Gitam university at Nagadevanahally, in Doddaballapura, under Bengaluru rural police limits
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict highlighted the need for achieving self-reliance in defence even as he lauded the Indian Navy for being at the forefront of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.
The education ministry has sought inputs from other Union ministries on the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework (NFC) that will lay down the broad guidelines for revision of school curriculum, officials said.