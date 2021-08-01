Breaking: Over 49.49 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 01, 2021 11:14 AM IST
RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala to TN from August 5
RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5: Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian.
-
AUG 01, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment of Delhi Metro to be opened on August 6
Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment of Delhi Metro to be opened on August 6: DMRC.
-
AUG 01, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Over 49.49 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far
More than 49.49 crore (49,49,89,550) Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far. 3,00,58,190 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India.
-
AUG 01, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Schools will reopen for Class 9 to Class 12 from tomorrow in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand | Schools will reopen for Class 9 to Class 12 from tomorrow in the state.
All schools have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where number of students is higher: State Education Minister Arvind Pandey.
-
AUG 01, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Till now, India has administered 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses
Till now, India has administered 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses including 60,15,842 doses administered in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
-
AUG 01, 2021 10:21 AM IST
South Korea reports 1,442 more Covid-19 cases, 199,787 in total
South Korea reported 1,442 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 199,787.
-
AUG 01, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Indian boxer Satish Kumar exits Olympic Games
Indian boxer Satish Kumar ( 91kg) exits Olympic Games after quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov.
-
AUG 01, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs likely to visit J-K, Ladakh from August 17-22
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from 17th August to 22nd August: Sources, reports ANI.
-
AUG 01, 2021 09:29 AM IST
India logs fresh 41,831 Covid-19 cases; 541 deaths in last 24 hrs
India on Sunday recorded fresh 41,831 Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths in last 24 hours, Union health ministry's data showed.
-
AUG 01, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan
Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan: Airport official, reports AFP.
-
AUG 01, 2021 09:07 AM IST
India takes over UN Security Council Presidency for August
"Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues incl maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful & effective work," tweets Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Envoy to India.
-
AUG 01, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation
Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu.
-
AUG 01, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area
Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall in the national capital this morning.
-
AUG 01, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Australia's New South Wales reports 239 locally acquired Covid-19 cases
Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded 239 Covid-19 infections of the highly transmissible Delta variant on Sunday, matching the record daily number of cases in the current outbreak seen on Thursday.
-
AUG 01, 2021 07:24 AM IST
ATM cash withdrawals to cost more from today
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks are all set to undergo a change from Sunday, August 1, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Muslim Women's Rights Day
Muslim Women's Rights Day is observed across the nation on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of the law against triple talaq.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan, museum to open for visitors from today
Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as the museum complex, which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic since April this year, will reopen for public viewing from Sunday.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Antony Blinken to participate in 5 ASEAN ministerial meetings on August 2-6
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in five online ministerial meetings within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss regional and international issues.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:45 AM IST
National Book Trust Foundation Day
National Book Trust (NBT) was established on August 1, 1957. This organisation is the vision of the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:11 AM IST
5.2 magnitude quake jolts Mexico
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted 26 kilometer West-Southwest of Bavispe, Mexico at 21.19 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:06 AM IST
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new Covid cases
Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors.