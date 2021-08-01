Home / India News / Breaking: Over 49.49 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far
Breaking: Over 49.49 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far

  Breaking News Updates August 1, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:14 AM IST

  • AUG 01, 2021 11:14 AM IST

    RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala to TN from August 5

    RT-PCR report mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5: Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian.

  • AUG 01, 2021 11:02 AM IST

    Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment of Delhi Metro to be opened on August 6

    Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment of Delhi Metro to be opened on August 6: DMRC.

  • AUG 01, 2021 10:57 AM IST

    Over 49.49 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far

    More than 49.49 crore (49,49,89,550) Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far. 3,00,58,190 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India.

  • AUG 01, 2021 10:36 AM IST

    Schools will reopen for Class 9 to Class 12 from tomorrow in Uttarakhand

    Uttarakhand | Schools will reopen for Class 9 to Class 12 from tomorrow in the state.

    All schools have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where number of students is higher: State Education Minister Arvind Pandey.

  • AUG 01, 2021 10:35 AM IST

    Till now, India has administered 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses

    Till now, India has administered 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses including 60,15,842 doses administered in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

  • AUG 01, 2021 10:21 AM IST

    South Korea reports 1,442 more Covid-19 cases, 199,787 in total

    South Korea reported 1,442 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 199,787.

  • AUG 01, 2021 09:57 AM IST

    Indian boxer Satish Kumar exits Olympic Games

    Indian boxer Satish Kumar ( 91kg) exits Olympic Games after quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov.

  • AUG 01, 2021 09:38 AM IST

    Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs likely to visit J-K, Ladakh from August 17-22

    Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from 17th August to 22nd August: Sources, reports ANI.

  • AUG 01, 2021 09:29 AM IST

    India logs fresh 41,831 Covid-19 cases; 541 deaths in last 24 hrs

    India on Sunday recorded fresh 41,831 Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths in last 24 hours, Union health ministry's data showed.

  • AUG 01, 2021 09:24 AM IST

    Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan

    Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan: Airport official, reports AFP.

  • AUG 01, 2021 09:07 AM IST

    India takes over UN Security Council Presidency for August

    "Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues incl maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful & effective work," tweets Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Envoy to India.

  • AUG 01, 2021 08:45 AM IST

    Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation

    Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu.

  • AUG 01, 2021 08:12 AM IST

    Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area

    Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall in the national capital this morning.

  • AUG 01, 2021 08:04 AM IST

    Australia's New South Wales reports 239 locally acquired Covid-19 cases

    Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded 239 Covid-19 infections of the highly transmissible Delta variant on Sunday, matching the record daily number of cases in the current outbreak seen on Thursday.

  • AUG 01, 2021 07:24 AM IST

    ATM cash withdrawals to cost more from today

    Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across banks are all set to undergo a change from Sunday, August 1, following an order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

  • AUG 01, 2021 06:52 AM IST

    Muslim Women's Rights Day

    Muslim Women's Rights Day is observed across the nation on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of the law against triple talaq.

  • AUG 01, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    Rashtrapati Bhavan, museum to open for visitors from today

    Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as the museum complex, which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic since April this year, will reopen for public viewing from Sunday.

  • AUG 01, 2021 06:04 AM IST

    Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

    Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

  • AUG 01, 2021 05:51 AM IST

    Antony Blinken to participate in 5 ASEAN ministerial meetings on August 2-6

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in five online ministerial meetings within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss regional and international issues.

  • AUG 01, 2021 05:45 AM IST

    National Book Trust Foundation Day

    National Book Trust (NBT) was established on August 1, 1957. This organisation is the vision of the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

  • AUG 01, 2021 05:11 AM IST

    5.2 magnitude quake jolts Mexico

    A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted 26 kilometer West-Southwest of Bavispe, Mexico at 21.19 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

  • AUG 01, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new Covid cases

    Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors.

