Home / India News / Breaking news: US purchases 6 L doses of Covid antibody drug yet to be approved
Live

Breaking news: US purchases 6 L doses of Covid antibody drug yet to be approved

Breaking news updates February 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST

    Covid-19: United States purchases 6,00,000 doses of antibody drug awaiting clearance

    The United States has purchased 6,00,000 doses of a Covid-19 antibody drug to treat infected patients. The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is yet to be approved.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: US purchases 6 L doses of Covid antibody drug yet to be approved

Breaking news updates February 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Man wanted for murder held 21 yrs later

  • Police have found evidence of suspect, Raj Kumar, having lived in states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal since the murder in 2001.
The suspect, Raj Kumar, in police custody on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
The suspect, Raj Kumar, in police custody on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 04:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

India-US trade crossed $100bn-mark in 2021

  • According to figures released by the US Census Bureau, India-US bilateral goods trade was worth $113.391 billion from January to December 2021. India exported goods worth over $73 billion, and imported goods worth a little over $40 billion dollars.
A worker walks past containers stacked under a gantry crane at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), part of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), in Haldia, West Bengal, India, on Thursday, (Photographer: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg)
A worker walks past containers stacked under a gantry crane at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), part of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), in Haldia, West Bengal, India, on Thursday, (Photographer: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 03:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha, Rajeev Jayaswal, Washington Dc/new Delhi
Close Story
india news

Nehru left Goa’s freedom fighters to die, delayed liberation, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister also hit out at the Trinamool Congress, which has re-entered the state and is hopeful of opening its account. Goa goes to polls on February 14 along with Uttarakhand while the counting will be held on March 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Goa Assembly elections, at Mapusa, in North Goa on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Goa Assembly elections, at Mapusa, in North Goa on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza
Close Story
india news

CPI(M) mouthpiece calls hijab move BJP’s latest attack on minorities

It further said the visuals of Muslim girls with hijabs being barred from entering campuses have brought out “starkly the gross injustice” of preventing girls who aspire to study.
Muslim women during a protest favouring hijab in Allahabad on Thursday (AFP)
Muslim women during a protest favouring hijab in Allahabad on Thursday (AFP)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

No response from China on India’s request for documents related to Netaji

The Japanese government declassified two files on Bose that are now part of that country’s archives and available in the public domain. Based on the Indian government’s request, Japan transferred these files to India and they are currently in the National Archives of India.
The Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry was constituted by the government to inquire into all facts and circumstances related to the “disappearance” of Bose in 1945 and subsequent developments. (HT ARCHIVES.)
The Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry was constituted by the government to inquire into all facts and circumstances related to the “disappearance” of Bose in 1945 and subsequent developments. (HT ARCHIVES.)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Karnataka cabinet approves two drinking water projects worth 825 crore

The projects are intended to provide river water to 344 habitats in Ramanagara taluk and 697 habitats in Magadi taluk
CN Ashwatha Narayana, district In-charge minister for Ramanagara, said these projects under Jal Jeevan Mission would provide pure drinking water for 365,000 people of the two taluk. (Archive)
CN Ashwatha Narayana, district In-charge minister for Ramanagara, said these projects under Jal Jeevan Mission would provide pure drinking water for 365,000 people of the two taluk. (Archive)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies
Close Story
india news

Bid to create wrong image of India: BJP hits out at Congress in hijab row

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also hit out at the Congress’ state president D K Shivakumar, accusing him of spreading lies and inciting people
Activists from Students Federation of India (SFI) hold placards during a demonstration against the recent hijab ban in few of Karnataka's educational institutes, in Chennai on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)
Activists from Students Federation of India (SFI) hold placards during a demonstration against the recent hijab ban in few of Karnataka's educational institutes, in Chennai on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (AFP)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Karnataka CM asks colleagues & others not to make statements on Hijab row

Udupi: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asked his cabinet colleagues, party members and others not to speak on the raging Hijab row and wait for the court’s orders in the matter
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai speaks to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Dissatisfied with the HC order, will wait till Monday for ruling: CFI

The statements come hours after the three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC directed the state government to reopen schools and colleges .
Muslim women take part in a protest against the recent hijab ban in few educational institutes of Karnataka state, on Thursday. (AFP)
Muslim women take part in a protest against the recent hijab ban in few educational institutes of Karnataka state, on Thursday. (AFP)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
BySharan Poovanna
Close Story
india news

Karnataka reports 5,019 new Covid infections, 39 fatalities; active cases now 52,013

Of the new cases, 2,315 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 5,739 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths
While the positivity rate for Karnataka stood at 4.25 per cent on Thursday, the case fatality rate was 0.77 per cent. (PTI)
While the positivity rate for Karnataka stood at 4.25 per cent on Thursday, the case fatality rate was 0.77 per cent. (PTI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Karnataka govt decides to reopen classes until 10th grade from Monday after HC order

Udupi Following the Karnataka high court’s directive, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will direct the reopening of schools up to Class 10 in the first phase from Monday and a decision will be taken after that on resuming classes in pre-university, degree and professional colleges
The deserted campus of Central College in Bengaluru as Karnataka government ordered high schools and colleges to shut for three days, after protests broke out over the recent hijab ban in a few educational institutes. (AFP)
The deserted campus of Central College in Bengaluru as Karnataka government ordered high schools and colleges to shut for three days, after protests broke out over the recent hijab ban in a few educational institutes. (AFP)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Centre raises concerns over anti-India activities in UK

The Centre on Thursday voiced concerns regarding anti-India activities of extremists and radical elements in the UK, while urging the authorities there to maintain vigil over such activities and take appropriate action
HT Image
HT Image
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Telangana college apologises after student takes to Twitter over hijab

The chairman of the college has refuted the allegations saying there were no such restrictions in place. He also held a meeting with students and their parents on Thursday afternoon.
On February 9, a student took to Twitter against Sweekar Academy of Rehabilitation Sciences at Picket in Secunderabad, alleging that chairman of the institute had asked Muslim girls not to enter the college wearing a burqa. (AFP)
On February 9, a student took to Twitter against Sweekar Academy of Rehabilitation Sciences at Picket in Secunderabad, alleging that chairman of the institute had asked Muslim girls not to enter the college wearing a burqa. (AFP)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

Kerala records 18,420 fresh COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 20,000 on Thursday with the state recording 18,420 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 6365,051
Kerala on Thursday also reported 341 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 61,134, according to a government release. (ANI File)
Kerala on Thursday also reported 341 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 61,134, according to a government release. (ANI File)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out