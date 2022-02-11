Live
Breaking news: US purchases 6 L doses of Covid antibody drug yet to be approved
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Feb 11, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Covid-19: United States purchases 6,00,000 doses of antibody drug awaiting clearance
The United States has purchased 6,00,000 doses of a Covid-19 antibody drug to treat infected patients. The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is yet to be approved.
Man wanted for murder held 21 yrs later
- Police have found evidence of suspect, Raj Kumar, having lived in states such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal since the murder in 2001.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 04:17 AM IST
India-US trade crossed $100bn-mark in 2021
- According to figures released by the US Census Bureau, India-US bilateral goods trade was worth $113.391 billion from January to December 2021. India exported goods worth over $73 billion, and imported goods worth a little over $40 billion dollars.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 03:39 AM IST
Nehru left Goa’s freedom fighters to die, delayed liberation, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister also hit out at the Trinamool Congress, which has re-entered the state and is hopeful of opening its account. Goa goes to polls on February 14 along with Uttarakhand while the counting will be held on March 10.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:53 AM IST
CPI(M) mouthpiece calls hijab move BJP’s latest attack on minorities
It further said the visuals of Muslim girls with hijabs being barred from entering campuses have brought out “starkly the gross injustice” of preventing girls who aspire to study.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:34 AM IST
No response from China on India’s request for documents related to Netaji
The Japanese government declassified two files on Bose that are now part of that country’s archives and available in the public domain. Based on the Indian government’s request, Japan transferred these files to India and they are currently in the National Archives of India.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Karnataka cabinet approves two drinking water projects worth ₹825 crore
The projects are intended to provide river water to 344 habitats in Ramanagara taluk and 697 habitats in Magadi taluk
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Bid to create wrong image of India: BJP hits out at Congress in hijab row
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also hit out at the Congress’ state president D K Shivakumar, accusing him of spreading lies and inciting people
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Karnataka CM asks colleagues & others not to make statements on Hijab row
Udupi: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asked his cabinet colleagues, party members and others not to speak on the raging Hijab row and wait for the court’s orders in the matter
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Dissatisfied with the HC order, will wait till Monday for ruling: CFI
The statements come hours after the three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC directed the state government to reopen schools and colleges .
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Karnataka reports 5,019 new Covid infections, 39 fatalities; active cases now 52,013
Of the new cases, 2,315 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 5,739 people being discharged and 17 virus-related deaths
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Karnataka govt decides to reopen classes until 10th grade from Monday after HC order
Udupi Following the Karnataka high court’s directive, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will direct the reopening of schools up to Class 10 in the first phase from Monday and a decision will be taken after that on resuming classes in pre-university, degree and professional colleges
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Centre raises concerns over anti-India activities in UK
The Centre on Thursday voiced concerns regarding anti-India activities of extremists and radical elements in the UK, while urging the authorities there to maintain vigil over such activities and take appropriate action
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Telangana college apologises after student takes to Twitter over hijab
The chairman of the college has refuted the allegations saying there were no such restrictions in place. He also held a meeting with students and their parents on Thursday afternoon.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Kerala records 18,420 fresh COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths
Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 20,000 on Thursday with the state recording 18,420 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 6365,051
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:00 AM IST
