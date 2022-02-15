Live
Breaking: US warns Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Feb 15, 2022 07:10 AM IST
From today, Centre to receive first supply of Corbevax vaccine
From Tuesday, the Centre will receive its first supply of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
Feb 15, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Biden administration warns Russia of severe consequences if it invades Ukraine; insists on diplomatic solution
The Joe Biden-led United States administration has warned Russia of severe consequences if it raids Ukraine and has insisted on a diplomatic solution on the matter.
Feb 15, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Assam schools set to reopen today, restrictions end
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced several relaxations including curfew timings, paving way for schools in the state to reopen from February 15.
The supply of 300 million doses comes a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) recommended emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for children between the ages of 12-18 subject to certain conditions.
In December last year, the DGCI had approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami
, New Delhi
TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan poses a “complex security threat outside the region, particularly in Africa where terrorist groups may try to emulate the Taliban’s example.
India’s permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said serious concern remains that Afghanistan may become a safe haven for Al-Qaida and a number of terrorist groups in the region (ANI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Incoming travellers will have to upload their Covid-19 vaccination certificates on the government’s Air Suvidha portal aimed at digitally documenting relevant details of international passengers at the country’s entry points.
The requirement of mandatory seven-day home quarantine after arrival has also been done away with. Passengers will now have to self- monitor their health for 14 days. (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
initial investigation revealed that on February 9, the 6-year-old girl was playing with other children of the locality before she disappeared. The next day her body was recovered from a nearby forest area.
The boy has been arrested under several serious charges but he is a minor and the procedure will go as per the Juvenile Justice Act. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Other than taking custody of Azhar, Asghar, Athar and Alvi, Indian authorities are seeking from Pakistan details of their communication, including WhatsApp chats, voice notes and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls with Athar’s son and the strike’s key executioner Mohammad Umar Farooq .
The CRPF paid homage to its jawans in Srinagar. (PTI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vineet Joshi, additional secretary in the ministry of education, has been assigned the charge of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson, the ministry announced on Monday
Vineet Joshi (Arijit Sen/Ht)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police will provide all assistance to maintain peace and harmony.
Students arrive to attend a school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restrained students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent , Udupi
Demanding action and a criminal case against Eshwarappa for his statement that the saffron flag may fly at the Red Fort in place of the national flag, sometime in the future, Siddaramaiah said, patriots don’t speak such things.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot greets Opposition leaders after addressing the joint session of Karnataka Assembly, during the first day of Karnataka Assembly session, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said the country can extend the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network of laboratories for genomic sequencing and surveillance in the neighbourhood
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla represented India at the meeting convened by US secretary of state Antony Blinken since external affairs minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to the Philippines (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Replying to a specific question on the ABG Shipyard Ltd bank fraud case in which the CBI filed an FIR last week, the finance minister said while the fraud took place when the UPA was in power
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das arrive for the post-budget meeting of the RBI central board, in New Delhi on Monday (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 05:52 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The four were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act for selling the tiger skin in 2017.
Chhindwara district court chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Pawan Kumar on Saturday discharged the accused on the basis of the forensic report of the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health (SWFH), Jabalpur.(Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar and Bhojraj Raghuvanshi , Bhopal/ Chhindwara
The actor had written a letter to Chief Justice of India on February 6 expressing serious concern over leak and said her privacy as a victim was violated
The Kerala high court vigilance deputy superintendent of police will investigate this and submit a report at the earliest (Representative use)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The high court allowed the contention of the government that the survey was held only for assessing the social impact of the project and hence it should be allowed to conduct as per the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act.
A single bench of the Kerala high court had stayed the survey on January 20 forcing the government to move the division bench.
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The Election Commission does not track how many differently abled voters on the rolls actually vote, but it has made special arrangements.
The total number of differently abled voters has gone up from 1,123,946 to 1,316,264 from 2019 (in these five states) to 2022, an increase of 17.11% (Atish Naik)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj , Hindustan Times, New Delhi