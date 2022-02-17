Home / India News / Breaking news: Delhi University to reopen for offline classes today after nearly 2 years
Breaking news: Delhi University to reopen for offline classes today after nearly 2 years

Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Feb 17, 2022 06:27 AM IST

    DU set to welcome students for offline classes after nearly 2 years

    Delhi University is all set to reopen for offline classes on Thursday after remaining shut for nearly two years for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

Topics
breaking news
india news

LIVE: DU to reopen for offline classes today after nearly 2 years

Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

'Tukde tukde': Himanta's swipe at Priyanka over Channi's ‘bhaiyas’ comment

Himanta Biswa linked the viral ‘bhaiyas’ comment with Rahul Gandhi's omission of the northeast from “union of cultures” and said Congress epitomises the ‘politics of tukde tukde’.
After Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's video went viral, Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fresh attack.&nbsp;
After Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's video went viral, Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fresh attack. 
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.
The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement at depth of 5km near Katra. (Representative Photo/Reuters)
The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the seismic movement at depth of 5km near Katra. (Representative Photo/Reuters)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:19 AM IST
ANI | Byhindustantimes.com
india news

'If a lady suffers from alopecia....': Karnataka hijab row argument in court

As the debate veered towards whether other religious symbols are allowed, Justice Krishna Dixit said if a lady suffers from alopecia, she will not be allowed headdress to “minimise her ugliness”
Students of a government college in Karnataka's Davanagere wore the hijab to the premises as educational institutes resumes classes.&nbsp;(AFP)
Students of a government college in Karnataka's Davanagere wore the hijab to the premises as educational institutes resumes classes. (AFP)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Manufacturing, construction will drive growth, says FinMin

Referring to various initiatives in the Union Budget 2022-23, the state-backed review said the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and public spending in capital infrastructure will be “growth drivers”.
The review, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that India is “yet the only large and major nation listed by the IMF whose growth projection has been revised upwards in 2022-23”, even though the fund had lowered global growth forecast in January 2022.(Livemint)
The review, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that India is “yet the only large and major nation listed by the IMF whose growth projection has been revised upwards in 2022-23”, even though the fund had lowered global growth forecast in January 2022.(Livemint)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByZia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

India set to sign CEPA trade pact with UAE

CEPA with the UAE will have clauses for protecting the interests of domestic firms.
The CEPA may also give a boost to India’s jewellery exports.(Reuters)
The CEPA may also give a boost to India’s jewellery exports.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:19 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Centre makes helmet, safety harness a must for kids riding pillion

Children above four years are already covered under the Motor Vehicles Act. In 2016, the Centre amended the Act to make it mandatory for children above 4 years to wear helmets while travelling on two-wheelers.
Speed limit for two-wheelers with kids on them will have to be a maximum of 40km/hr.(HT File Photo)
Speed limit for two-wheelers with kids on them will have to be a maximum of 40km/hr.(HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:48 AM IST
BySweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

ED registers PMLA case in ABG Shipyard fraud

ABG is accused of cheating a consortium of 28 banks led by ICICI Bank of 22,842 crore, with ICICI having the highest exposure of 7,089 crore, followed by IDBI Bank ( 3,639 crore), State Bank of India ( 2,925 crore), Bank of Baroda ( 1,614 crore) and Punjab National Bank ( 1,244 crore).
Preliminary investigations have suggested that there could be at least 100 shell companies involved in the case which were used for diverting public money.(ANI)
Preliminary investigations have suggested that there could be at least 100 shell companies involved in the case which were used for diverting public money.(ANI)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

MP forest dept probes alleged smuggling of vultures to middle east countries

‘It is a very big network and has many links. We are trying to know the source of vultures to buyers,’ said MP principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).
The probe was started after the arrest of a man from the Sultanpur-Mumbai Superfast Express with seven endangered live vultures in January. (Representational Image/HT archive)
The probe was started after the arrest of a man from the Sultanpur-Mumbai Superfast Express with seven endangered live vultures in January. (Representational Image/HT archive)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
india news

Tata chief: Air India will be made world-class

The Tata Sons chairman promised employees the group will make the airline financially fit and set off on a path of technological upgrades.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. Tata group took over the airline on January 27. (PTI)
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. Tata group took over the airline on January 27. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 04:06 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kerala budget to be presented on March 11, assembly session from tomorrow

Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Wednesday said the fourth session of the 15th Assembly would begin on February 18 and the budget would be presented by finance minister K N Balagopal on March 11.
The assembly would witness the motion of thanks on the governor’s address for three days from February 22. (HT Archives)
The assembly would witness the motion of thanks on the governor’s address for three days from February 22. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

India’s youngest mayor from Kerala to tie the knot with youngest MLA

Both the leaders – belonging Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) – said the wedding date will be announced after consulting the party and their families.
Arya Rajendran is the state president of Bala Sangham, children wing of the ruling CPI-M and Dev is the state secretary of the SFI. (HT Photo)
Arya Rajendran is the state president of Bala Sangham, children wing of the ruling CPI-M and Dev is the state secretary of the SFI. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Man accused of Murder bid held for forging Kerala high court order

With a person claiming to be the accused man’s lawyer having produced the forged order before the police, additional public prosecutor (APP) P Narayanan has written to the high court’s registrar general to take appropriate action in the matter
The accused moved the Kerala high court seeking anticipatory bail on January 21 and on that date the court asked the public prosecutor to get instructions and listed his plea for hearing on February 2, the APP said in his letter. (Representative use)
The accused moved the Kerala high court seeking anticipatory bail on January 21 and on that date the court asked the public prosecutor to get instructions and listed his plea for hearing on February 2, the APP said in his letter. (Representative use)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram/kochi
india news

Andhra Pradesh: Tribal-style marriages a hit among tourists in Araku Valley

The government agency has set up a tribal village of sorts at Pedalabudu village, about six km from popular picturesque tourist spot Araku Valley. Nearly 92 per cent of the population in this area, bordering Odisha, are tribals.
What is attractive for the tourists at Giri Grama Darshini is the Adivasi style of marriage. (HT Photo)
What is attractive for the tourists at Giri Grama Darshini is the Adivasi style of marriage. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 12:03 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

TTD moves to develop Hanuman ‘birthplace’

Despite strong objections from the Kishkindha trust of Karnataka’s Hampi, and a direction from the Andhra Pradesh high court, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the development of Hanuman Janmabhoomi on Anjanadri, one of the seven hills of Tirumala
(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
