Live
Breaking news: Delhi University to reopen for offline classes today after nearly 2 years
- Breaking news updates February 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 17, 2022 06:27 AM IST
DU set to welcome students for offline classes after nearly 2 years
Delhi University is all set to reopen for offline classes on Thursday after remaining shut for nearly two years for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more
Topics
LIVE: DU to reopen for offline classes today after nearly 2 years
- Breaking news updates February 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:27 AM IST
'Tukde tukde': Himanta's swipe at Priyanka over Channi's ‘bhaiyas’ comment
Himanta Biswa linked the viral ‘bhaiyas’ comment with Rahul Gandhi's omission of the northeast from “union of cultures” and said Congress epitomises the ‘politics of tukde tukde’.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:26 AM IST
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:19 AM IST
'If a lady suffers from alopecia....': Karnataka hijab row argument in court
As the debate veered towards whether other religious symbols are allowed, Justice Krishna Dixit said if a lady suffers from alopecia, she will not be allowed headdress to “minimise her ugliness”
Published on Feb 17, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Manufacturing, construction will drive growth, says FinMin
Referring to various initiatives in the Union Budget 2022-23, the state-backed review said the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and public spending in capital infrastructure will be “growth drivers”.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:28 AM IST
India set to sign CEPA trade pact with UAE
CEPA with the UAE will have clauses for protecting the interests of domestic firms.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:19 AM IST
Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New DelhiRajeev Jayaswal
Centre makes helmet, safety harness a must for kids riding pillion
Children above four years are already covered under the Motor Vehicles Act. In 2016, the Centre amended the Act to make it mandatory for children above 4 years to wear helmets while travelling on two-wheelers.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ED registers PMLA case in ABG Shipyard fraud
ABG is accused of cheating a consortium of 28 banks led by ICICI Bank of ₹22,842 crore, with ICICI having the highest exposure of ₹7,089 crore, followed by IDBI Bank ( ₹3,639 crore), State Bank of India ( ₹2,925 crore), Bank of Baroda ( ₹1,614 crore) and Punjab National Bank ( ₹1,244 crore).
Published on Feb 17, 2022 02:45 AM IST
MP forest dept probes alleged smuggling of vultures to middle east countries
‘It is a very big network and has many links. We are trying to know the source of vultures to buyers,’ said MP principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Tata chief: Air India will be made world-class
The Tata Sons chairman promised employees the group will make the airline financially fit and set off on a path of technological upgrades.
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 04:06 AM IST
, Hindustan Times, New DelhiNeha LM Tripathi
Kerala budget to be presented on March 11, assembly session from tomorrow
Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Wednesday said the fourth session of the 15th Assembly would begin on February 18 and the budget would be presented by finance minister K N Balagopal on March 11.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:04 AM IST
India’s youngest mayor from Kerala to tie the knot with youngest MLA
Both the leaders – belonging Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) – said the wedding date will be announced after consulting the party and their families.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Man accused of Murder bid held for forging Kerala high court order
With a person claiming to be the accused man’s lawyer having produced the forged order before the police, additional public prosecutor (APP) P Narayanan has written to the high court’s registrar general to take appropriate action in the matter
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 12:03 AM IST
, Thiruvananthapuram/kochiPress Trust of India
Andhra Pradesh: Tribal-style marriages a hit among tourists in Araku Valley
The government agency has set up a tribal village of sorts at Pedalabudu village, about six km from popular picturesque tourist spot Araku Valley. Nearly 92 per cent of the population in this area, bordering Odisha, are tribals.
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 12:03 AM IST
TTD moves to develop Hanuman ‘birthplace’
Despite strong objections from the Kishkindha trust of Karnataka’s Hampi, and a direction from the Andhra Pradesh high court, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the development of Hanuman Janmabhoomi on Anjanadri, one of the seven hills of Tirumala
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 12:01 AM IST