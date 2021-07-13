Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
Breaking news: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today

  Breaking News Updates July 13, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:35 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 13, 2021 05:35 AM IST

    Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh from today

    Cinema halls can now operate with 50 per cent strength and markets can remain open till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of a significant dip in the coronavirus cases in the state.

  • JUL 13, 2021 05:14 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with India's Olympic contingent today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conferencing.

  • JUL 13, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation pertaining to Covid-19 with the chief ministers of the northeastern states at 11am on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

PM Modi had recently reviewed the preparations for the facilitation of the Indian contingent at Tokyo-2020.(HT PRINT)
india news

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:38 AM IST
  • A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.
india news

Breaking news: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:35 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates July 13, 2021
Lightning strikes have killed at least 2,000 people every year in India since 2004, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said last month in an awareness workshop on lightning strikes.(AP representative image)
india news

Climate crisis reason behind increase in lightning strikes

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 04:08 AM IST
  • In 2019, there were 2,876 deaths due to lightning, compared to fewer than 1,500 on an average, annually, between 1968 and 2004.
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Bhopal, on Monday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive hit as states run out of stock

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:36 AM IST
  • As per data available on the Centre's CoWin platform, 1.33 million doses were administered on Sunday, which is the lowest since May 30 when 1.11 million doses were administered.
