Breaking news: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
JUL 13, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh from today
Cinema halls can now operate with 50 per cent strength and markets can remain open till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of a significant dip in the coronavirus cases in the state.
JUL 13, 2021 05:14 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with India's Olympic contingent today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conferencing.
JUL 13, 2021 05:06 AM IST
PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation pertaining to Covid-19 with the chief ministers of the northeastern states at 11am on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said on Monday.
Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent today
- A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.
Climate crisis reason behind increase in lightning strikes
- In 2019, there were 2,876 deaths due to lightning, compared to fewer than 1,500 on an average, annually, between 1968 and 2004.
Covid-19 vaccination drive hit as states run out of stock
- As per data available on the Centre's CoWin platform, 1.33 million doses were administered on Sunday, which is the lowest since May 30 when 1.11 million doses were administered.