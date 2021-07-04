Breaking news: Explosion reported at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar
JUL 04, 2021 07:15 AM IST
How dangerous third wave of Covid-19 will be? Scientist on govt panel explains
A scientist, who is part of a government panel, has said that a possible third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can hit its peak between October-November if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed. The panel is tasked with modelling of Covid-19 cases. Read more
JUL 04, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Explosion reported at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district
An explosion took place at a Bharat Chemicals in Maharashtra's Palgarh district on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to Thunga hospital. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, ANI further reported.