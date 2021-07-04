Home / India News / Breaking news: Explosion reported at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar
Breaking news: Explosion reported at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:15 AM IST

  • JUL 04, 2021 07:15 AM IST

    How dangerous third wave of Covid-19 will be? Scientist on govt panel explains

    A scientist, who is part of a government panel, has said that a possible third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can hit its peak between October-November if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed. The panel is tasked with modelling of Covid-19 cases. Read more

  • JUL 04, 2021 06:37 AM IST

    Explosion reported at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district

    An explosion took place at a Bharat Chemicals in Maharashtra's Palgarh district on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to Thunga hospital. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, ANI further reported.



It is being observed that these camps are crucial for the Congress, which in recent years, has seen the exit of many prominent leaders.(File photo)
It is being observed that these camps are crucial for the Congress, which in recent years, has seen the exit of many prominent leaders.(File photo)
india news

UP poll prep: Cong to hold training camps for block presidents in Agra, Kanpur

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid will be inaugurating the camps, former MLA Pradeep Mathur told news agency PTI, adding people from Chhattisgarh have been roped in to train the block presidents of Agra and Kanpur.
india news

Breaking news: Explosion reported at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The mango tree developed this ability due to experiments by the horticulturists.
The mango tree developed this ability due to experiments by the horticulturists.
india news

121 mango varieties on a single tree? Horticulturists make it possible in UP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The horticulturists have been carrying out experiments on the tree for the past five years due to which it developed the ability to produce different types of mangoes. The 15-year-old tree has become an attraction in Saharanpur.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been meeting a number of leaders form the minority community on the population issue.(File Photo/HT)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been meeting a number of leaders form the minority community on the population issue.(File Photo/HT)
india news

Population issue: Assam CM Himanta Sarma to meet 150 Muslim intellectuals today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two-child policy is the only way to eradicate poverty and illiteracy in the Muslim community in the state. He also said that there is no resistance from the community.
