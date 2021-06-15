Home / India News / Breaking news updates: 1 killed, 5 hurt after plane crashes at Texas airport
Breaking news updates: 1 killed, 5 hurt after plane crashes at Texas airport

  • Breaking news updates June 15, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 06:40 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.


For those who keep a keen eye on political developments, or want to know about the rumblings in faraway corners of the world, this platform will bring the latest and fastest news updates to bring you up to speed.


Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 15, 2021 06:40 AM IST

    Research being done globally over need of booster dose against Covid-19: AIIMS doctor

    Research is taking place in India, US and several other countries to see if booster dose will be needed for maintaining longer efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, a senior doctor of the AIIMS has said.

  • JUN 15, 2021 06:34 AM IST

    1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport

    One person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed early Monday at a municipal airport in Texas, authorities said.

  • JUN 15, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    China reports 20 new coronavirus cases on June 14

    China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 14, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

  • JUN 15, 2021 06:11 AM IST

    Georgia cashier killed in spat over coronavirus masks

    A grocery store cashier has been killed in a shooting and three others wounded following an argument over wearing face masks at an Atlanta-area supermarket.

  • JUN 15, 2021 05:34 AM IST

    Uttarakhand opens Char Dham yatra for three districts

    Uttarakhand on Tuesday opened the Char Dham yatra for pilgrims from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of the state. These are the districts where the four Himalayan shrines are located.

  • JUN 15, 2021 05:18 AM IST

    Light to moderate rains to lash parts of Haryana today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall for isolated places in Haryana on Tuesday morning.

A man rides a cart during heavy rainfall.
A man rides a cart during heavy rainfall.
india news

IMD predicts rainfall in Punjab and Haryana, issues alerts for Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 06:24 AM IST
  • IMD also said that conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in the country.
Removed objectionable posts on Hindu deities, Instagram tells Delhi High Court
Removed objectionable posts on Hindu deities, Instagram tells Delhi High Court
india news

Removed objectionable posts on Hindu deities, Instagram tells Delhi High Court

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The controversy pertains to highly “obnoxious and objectionable” posts put up by a user on Instagram, as submitted to the court by petitioner Aditya Singh Deshwal.
21% elderly in Chandigarh have faced abuse: NGO report(Getty images)
21% elderly in Chandigarh have faced abuse: NGO report(Getty images)
india news

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: History, aim and theme

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 05:49 AM IST
  • The principal goal of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is to provide our communities around the world with an opportunity to get a better knowledge of the abuse and neglect of older people.
VHP's Alok Kumar also said that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent. (Alok Kumar/Twitter)
VHP's Alok Kumar also said that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent. (Alok Kumar/Twitter)
india news

VHP defends Ram temple trust, says oppn misleading people

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 05:45 AM IST
VHP's Alok Kumar said the land deal was a "transparent agreement".
The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.(HT photo)
The matter is likely to be heard on Thursday.(HT photo)
india news

Class 10, pre-board scores may factor in CBSE Class 12 formula

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 05:27 AM IST
  • The Union government on June 1 cancelled the Class 12 exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and said CBSE would come up with “well-defined objective criteria” in a timebound manner to assess the students.
india news

Breaking news updates: 1 killed, 5 hurt after plane crashes at Texas airport

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 06:34 AM IST
  • Breaking news updates June 15, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
People shop at a market after the government eased restrictions as the number of new Covid-19 coronavirus infections dropped, in Gurgaon.(AFP)
People shop at a market after the government eased restrictions as the number of new Covid-19 coronavirus infections dropped, in Gurgaon.(AFP)
india news

How to prepare for the third wave

By Abhishek Jha, Vineet Sachdev
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Vaccinations apart, here are four things that must be done to reduce the impact of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections.
READ FULL STORY
Former promoter of Ranbaxy pharmaceuticals Shivinder Singh was arrested on Thursday by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).(Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)
Former promoter of Ranbaxy pharmaceuticals Shivinder Singh was arrested on Thursday by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).(Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)
india news

Delhi HC cancels bail granted to Shivinder Singh

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 03:32 AM IST
  • “The (trial court) should have borne in mind the peculiarity of fraud and conspiracy involved in this case and refrained itself from passing a blanket order,” the high court said.
A man cremates his relative Hatayben Bharwad, 58, who died from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a crematorium in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
A man cremates his relative Hatayben Bharwad, 58, who died from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a crematorium in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Anecdotal evidence suggests that some states keen to show their ability in managing the pandemic have under-reported deaths by simply ascribing them to other causes
HT Image
HT Image
india news

KCR hands out cars worth 9.6 crore to bureaucrats

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:30 AM IST
A day after the Telangana government handed out luxury cars, bought for approximately 9
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Lakshadweep residents observe ‘black day’ to protest administrator Patel’s visit to island

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Residents of Lakshadweep observed a black day to protest against the week-long visit of administrator Praful Khoda Patel who arrived in the archipelago on Monday
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Former Telangana minister joins BJP, vows to expand party’s base

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: Former Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after being sacked from the state cabinet by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 1 following the allegations of land grabbing
R Selvarani
R Selvarani
india news

Tamil Nadu woman broke barriers, strived to give her children a better life

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Born in Madurai as the eldest of three siblings, Selvarani, after her wedding, moved to Achipatti town, a hamlet of about 10,000 people sandwiched between Pollachi and Coimbatore in western Tamil Nadu.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee .(ANI)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee .(ANI)
india news

‘Misleading’: Bengal counters plea for CBI probe in post-poll violence

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 15, 2021 02:42 AM IST
Nirmalya Ghoshal said 16 people were killed in violence in two days (May 2-3), five people in the next two days (May 3-5), and one person was killed in the next five days (May 5-9).
HT Image
HT Image
india news

AIADMK gives Panneerselvam dy leader post, expels 16 Sasikala supporters

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Chennai: Former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam, the two top leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Monday came together to block expelled interim general secretary VK Sasikala from trying to regain control of the party and expelled 16 party members including three leaders for their proximity to her
