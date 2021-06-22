Home / India News / Breaking news: Rahul Gandhi releases report on ‘mismanagement’ of Covid-19, says aim not to ‘point fingers’ at govt
Breaking news: Rahul Gandhi releases report on 'mismanagement' of Covid-19, says aim not to 'point fingers' at govt

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 22, 2021 11:16 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on mismanagement of Covid

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a white paper on the mismanagement of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and said the aim of this report is not to point fingers at the government.

  • JUN 22, 2021 10:40 AM IST

    Minimum temperature in Delhi rises

    Residents of the national capital woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is like to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

  • JUN 22, 2021 09:49 AM IST

    Sensex surges 326 points to record high of 52,901; Nifty opens at 15,847

    Sensex surges 326.27 pts to lifetime intra-day record of 52,900.73 in opening session; Nifty rallies 100.30 pts to 15,846.80.

  • JUN 22, 2021 09:49 AM IST

    India's daily Covid-19 tally falls to 42,640; active cases go below 700,000

    India on Tuesday recorded 42,640 cases and 1,167 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 29,977,861 and 389,302 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am. Read more

  • JUN 22, 2021 08:53 AM IST

    Cong leader Rahul Gandhi to release white paper on Covid at 11am

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference today at 11am where he will release a white paper on Covid-19.

  • JUN 22, 2021 08:42 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel rates hiked after one-day pause

    Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday hiked fuel prices across the country, a day after keeping the rates unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-28 paise per litre at 6am on the day. Read more

  • JUN 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST

    Delta plus variant of coronavirus spreading in India, 3 states report cases

    As India continues to fight the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it is also struggling to control the increasing spread of the Delta variant, which has further mutated as Delta plus. Read more

  • JUN 22, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh administers over 1.67 million Covid vaccines in last 24 hrs

    As the central began a mega vaccination drive from Monday, where doses are being administered to people above 18 years free of cost, Madhya Pradesh administered a record total of 1,673,858 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that Madhya Pradesh had topped all other states in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.

  • JUN 22, 2021 07:03 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh aims to vaccinate entire state population with first dose by July 25: CM Thakur

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said the state government will vaccinate 100 per cent of the population with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, adding there is no shortage of doses. "There is no shortage of vaccines, about 5 lakh doses available at present. By June 25, we are aiming to have 100 per cent population vaccinated with the first dose in tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, and other areas," Thakur said while speaking to reporters.

  • JUN 22, 2021 07:02 AM IST

    Amarinder vs Sidhu battle reaches Delhi: Punjab CM to meet Congress panel today

    The Congress party has stepped up its efforts to end the feud between Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party MLA Navjot Sidhu. Read more

  • JUN 22, 2021 05:56 AM IST

    Ready for talks ‘anytime’ with North Korea, says Biden envoy

    The United States special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim said the US was ready for talks “anywhere, anytime” with North Korea. “We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions,” Kim said.

