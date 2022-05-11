Live
Breaking: Rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada amid Cyclone Asani warning
Breaking news updates May 11, 2022:
Updated on May 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST
May 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Rain lashes parts of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh
May 11, 2022 05:37 AM IST
6.7-magnitude quake hits 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 23:06:28 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 235.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.621 degrees south latitude and 66.884 degrees west longitude.
Rain lashes parts of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh
Updated on May 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi honoured with prestigious UK medal
- Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth II.
Published on May 11, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Fully supportive of Lanka’s democracy and stability: India
- “India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
Published on May 11, 2022 02:54 AM IST
UK team visits architect BV Doshi to confer Royal Gold Medal in-person
Given his age and the risks to travel amid Covid-19 pandemic, Doshi could not travel to UK to receive the award and hence a team of representatives of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), London, UK led by Architect Simon Allford, visited him at his residence in Ahmedabad to bestow him with the Royal Gold Medal 2022.
Published on May 11, 2022 02:07 AM IST
MHA grants foreign funding licences to Quest Foundation and PVR Nest
Quest Foundation and PVR Nest are among 44 non-government organisations which have been granted FCRA licence this year. There are currently 16,890 FCRA registered organisations in the country.
Published on May 11, 2022 01:35 AM IST
8 charged for selling Pak MBBS seats in Kashmir
UAPA court headed by Manjeet Singh Manhas has framed charges against eight accused, including a Hurriyat leader, for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J&K
Updated on May 11, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Bar Council debars 19 lawyers from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Among the 19 lawyers, A Murugaiyan from Chennai was involved in a job racketing case and issued fabricated notification in the name of Tamil Nadu state consumer disputes redressal commission
Published on May 11, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Jagan gets his cousin arrested for extortion
Kadapa superintendent of police KKN Anburajan told reporters that YS Konda Reddy, in charge of ruling YSR Congress party in Chakrayapet block in Pulivendula assembly constituency represented by the chief minister, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by SRK Constructions, a leading contracting agency from Karnataka on May 5.
Published on May 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Will not allow Hindi imposition: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai was speaking amid a controversy over alleged Hindi imposition in neighbouring union territory of Puducherry where the DMK protested against a new circular at JIPMER, saying the entries in service books must be in Hindi and English.
Published on May 11, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi shares dais with Hardik Patel, attacks PM Modi
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating “two Indias” -- one of a select few billionaires and the other for the common people
Updated on May 11, 2022 03:37 AM IST
Former TDP minister Narayana held for Class 10 paper leak in Andhra
Police picked up Narayana, who was the Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister during the TDP rule, from his residence at Kondapur in Hyderabad.
Published on May 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Thrissur Pooram back with splendour after two-year gap
Billed as the mother of all festivals, Pooram was cancelled in the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Updated on May 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
How Chennai police solved a high-profile double murder, nabbed accused in hours
The victims and the main accused, Lal Krishna, had known each other for more than a decade as employer and driver-cum-domestic help in Chennai.
Published on May 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Asani likely to weaken into cyclonic storm today: MeT
The CWC predicted that there could be extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Krishna and Guntur districts; heavy to very heavy rain in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam. East Godavari and Yanam, West Godvari, Prakasam and Nellore districts by Wednesday morning.
Published on May 11, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, 3 other Indians awarded Pulitzer 2022
Akhtar Siddiqui, Danish’s father, said that the family was happy to see his son’s work was getting recognised
Updated on May 11, 2022 12:42 AM IST