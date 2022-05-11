Home / India News / Breaking: Rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada amid Cyclone Asani warning
Breaking: Rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada amid Cyclone Asani warning

Updated on May 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    Rain lashes parts of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh

  • May 11, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    6.7-magnitude quake hits 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina: USGS

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 23:06:28 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

    The epicentre, with a depth of 235.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.621 degrees south latitude and 66.884 degrees west longitude.

Topics
breaking news
india news

LIVE: Rain lashes parts of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh

Updated on May 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi honoured with prestigious UK medal

  • Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth II.
Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi.
Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi.
Published on May 11, 2022 03:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

Fully supportive of Lanka’s democracy and stability: India

  • “India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(ANI file photo)
Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(ANI file photo)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

UK team visits architect BV Doshi to confer Royal Gold Medal in-person

Given his age and the risks to travel amid Covid-19 pandemic, Doshi could not travel to UK to receive the award and hence a team of representatives of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), London, UK led by Architect Simon Allford, visited him at his residence in Ahmedabad to bestow him with the Royal Gold Medal 2022.
Balkrishna Doshi was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in 2020, for his contribution to the field of architecture. He is the protégé of the legends of the field, Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn. (HT PHOTO.)
Balkrishna Doshi was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in 2020, for his contribution to the field of architecture. He is the protégé of the legends of the field, Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

MHA grants foreign funding licences to Quest Foundation and PVR Nest

Quest Foundation and PVR Nest are among 44 non-government organisations which have been granted FCRA licence this year. There are currently 16,890 FCRA registered organisations in the country.
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has granted foreign funding licences to Quest Foundation, a Mumbai based charity and PVR Nest, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of PVR Cinemas. (HT PHOTO.)
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has granted foreign funding licences to Quest Foundation, a Mumbai based charity and PVR Nest, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of PVR Cinemas. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 11, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
india news

8 charged for selling Pak MBBS seats in Kashmir

UAPA court headed by Manjeet Singh Manhas has framed charges against eight accused, including a Hurriyat leader, for selling Pakistani MBBS seats in J&K
Hurriyat leader among others, against whom charges have been framed by UAPA court, have been booked for committing offences under Sections 13, 17, 18, 40 UA(P) Act and Section 420 of the IPC. (HT FILE)
Hurriyat leader among others, against whom charges have been framed by UAPA court, have been booked for committing offences under Sections 13, 17, 18, 40 UA(P) Act and Section 420 of the IPC. (HT FILE)
Updated on May 11, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
india news

Bar Council debars 19 lawyers from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Among the 19 lawyers, A Murugaiyan from Chennai was involved in a job racketing case and issued fabricated notification in the name of Tamil Nadu state consumer disputes redressal commission
The 19 lawyers have been barred as advocates in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India to practise either in their name or in any assumed name, said a notification issued by the council’s secretary. (ANI)
The 19 lawyers have been barred as advocates in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India to practise either in their name or in any assumed name, said a notification issued by the council’s secretary. (ANI)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Jagan gets his cousin arrested for extortion

Kadapa superintendent of police KKN Anburajan told reporters that YS Konda Reddy, in charge of ruling YSR Congress party in Chakrayapet block in Pulivendula assembly constituency represented by the chief minister, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by SRK Constructions, a leading contracting agency from Karnataka on May 5.
Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Monday arrested a cousin of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly demanding bribe from a contractor for laying a road. (PTI)
Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Monday arrested a cousin of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly demanding bribe from a contractor for laying a road. (PTI)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Will not allow Hindi imposition: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai was speaking amid a controversy over alleged Hindi imposition in neighbouring union territory of Puducherry where the DMK protested against a new circular at JIPMER, saying the entries in service books must be in Hindi and English.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai was candid in revealing that he doesn’t know how to speak Hindi and it was acceptable for people to learn Hindi voluntarily but it shouldn’t be forced. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai was candid in revealing that he doesn’t know how to speak Hindi and it was acceptable for people to learn Hindi voluntarily but it shouldn’t be forced. (ANI)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Rahul Gandhi shares dais with Hardik Patel, attacks PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating “two Indias” -- one of a select few billionaires and the other for the common people
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor and party leader Hardik Patel during the tribal convention, at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College ground in Dahod on Tuesday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor and party leader Hardik Patel during the tribal convention, at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College ground in Dahod on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on May 11, 2022 03:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Former TDP minister Narayana held for Class 10 paper leak in Andhra

Police picked up Narayana, who was the Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister during the TDP rule, from his residence at Kondapur in Hyderabad.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Ponguru Narayana owns a large chain of educational institutions in the Telugu states and across different parts of the country. (HT Photo)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Ponguru Narayana owns a large chain of educational institutions in the Telugu states and across different parts of the country. (HT Photo)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Thrissur Pooram back with splendour after two-year gap

Billed as the mother of all festivals, Pooram was cancelled in the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival is held annually at Vadakkunnathan (Lord Shiva) temple situated at the heart of Thrissur, which is also known as the cultural capital of the state. (HT Photo)
The festival is held annually at Vadakkunnathan (Lord Shiva) temple situated at the heart of Thrissur, which is also known as the cultural capital of the state. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

How Chennai police solved a high-profile double murder, nabbed accused in hours

The victims and the main accused, Lal Krishna, had known each other for more than a decade as employer and driver-cum-domestic help in Chennai.
The two accused, who according to police, do not have a criminal history, left a trail of evidence in the victims’ home in Chennai’s Mylapore. (Representative Photo)
The two accused, who according to police, do not have a criminal history, left a trail of evidence in the victims’ home in Chennai’s Mylapore. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Asani likely to weaken into cyclonic storm today: MeT

The CWC predicted that there could be extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Krishna and Guntur districts; heavy to very heavy rain in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam. East Godavari and Yanam, West Godvari, Prakasam and Nellore districts by Wednesday morning.
A bulletin from Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam said Asani was likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the morning of Wednesday and into a depression by Thursday morning. (ANI)
A bulletin from Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam said Asani was likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the morning of Wednesday and into a depression by Thursday morning. (ANI)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, 3 other Indians awarded Pulitzer 2022

Akhtar Siddiqui, Danish’s father, said that the family was happy to see his son’s work was getting recognised
Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed last year while covering the war between Afghan troops and the Taliban in Kandahar. (REUTERS)
Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed last year while covering the war between Afghan troops and the Taliban in Kandahar. (REUTERS)
Updated on May 11, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
