BREAKING: ‘Twitter legal team complained I violated their NDA’, says Elon Musk
Updated on May 15, 2022 06:37 AM IST
May 15, 2022 06:33 AM IST
IGL price hike in Delhi: CNG to cost
₹71.61/kg, piped cooking gas ₹45.86
Prices of CNG in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by
₹2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by ₹4.25 per unit to record levels on the back of surge in raw material cost. Read more
May 15, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident
Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia.
May 15, 2022 05:42 AM IST
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in New York
A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, killing 10 people.
Updated on May 15, 2022 06:33 AM IST
The level in the Wazirabad pond has dropped to 670.7 feet, the lowest so far this year. It was 671.80 feet on Thursday.
Water shortage in Delhi (AFP)
Published on May 15, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Scores of Kashmiri Pandit employees, appointed under the Prime Minister’s employment package, assembled at Press Colony in Srinagar and staged a protest seeking their safety and relocation outside the Valley
Protesters clash with cops in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on May 15, 2022 06:26 AM IST
In certain areas, all successive governments for several decades in Tamil Nadu had consistently taken some policy decisions which supported the ones of the previous government irrespective of the political dispensation, Justice R Suresh Kumar of the Madras high court observed
The Madras high court on Saturday stated that there have been instances of successive Tamil Nadu governments abandoning welfare projects initiated by the previous regime, but the prohibition policy remained untouched for several decades. (HT Archives)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Chennai
The IMD has issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki for Saturday while an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts in Kerala till May 16.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala for Saturday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for southern districts till May 16. (PTI)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Thiruvananthapuram
Advocate Gaurav Bansal, appearing in the Supreme Court for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, had alleged that Andhra Pradesh has diverted funds from SDRF to personal deposit accounts which is not permissible under the Disaster Management Act.
The Supreme Court has directed the CAG to examine the reply filed by the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the alleged transfer of funds from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts. (HT Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , New Delhi
Police said more than 75 students have accused KV Sasi Kumar of sexual assault but the majority of them were not ready to file complaints
KV Sasi Kumar, who was expelled from the CPI(M) last month, has dismissed the allegations saying that ‘he was targeted due to an internal rift in the party’ (Representational image)
Updated on May 15, 2022 05:44 AM IST
The under secretary was posted in the FCRA division of the home ministry and was questioned by a CBI team in FCRA bribery case
(Representational image)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByAsian News International
The increase in CNG prices follows a
₹10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a ₹50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates. The new rates will be effective from May 15.
This is the third price hike this month and the 11th since March 7. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
Updated on May 15, 2022 05:16 AM IST
Accusing the TRS government of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of “water, funds and jobs”, Shah said BJP, if elected to power, would implement them
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the public meeting organised to mark the end of the second phase of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district on Saturday. (PTI)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Manik Saha was made party’s Tripura president in 2020, a post that was occupied by Biplab Deb for four years
A well-known dental surgeon, Manik Saha quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2016. (ANI)
Updated on May 15, 2022 05:46 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman , Agartala
On May 12, the Varanasi civil court directed a day-to-day survey of the mosque to inspect, film and collect evidence regarding the claimed existence of Hindu deities inside the mosque
More than 1,500 policemen and PAC jawans were deployed at the Gyanvapi mosque complex as part of the security arrangements.
Updated on May 15, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Justice Bhat also expressed his disappointment in the non-implementation of the earlier suggestions of a high-level committee and recommendations made by the 246th Law Commission of India on the creation of an autonomous body, which would oversee the functioning of arbitral institutions in India
Justice Ravindra Bhat also said that Indian arbitration needs to incorporate the new tools and techniques including “hot-tubbing”, introduced by Australia
Published on May 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST
According to BJP leaders, Deb received a call from a senior party functionary in the morning to submit his resignation to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.
BJP leader Biplab Deb leaves after submitting his resignation as chief minister of Tripura to Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, in Agartala on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on May 15, 2022 05:15 AM IST
On Saturday, the Congress panel on social justice also pushed for a quota within quota in the Women’s Reservation Bill, years after the party resisted such demands when the draft legislation was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with other dignitaries during the ongoing 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (ANI)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:07 AM IST