Breaking news: US accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine

Breaking news May 20, 2022:


Updated on May 20, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 20, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    PM Modi to address BJP national office bearers' meeting today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national office bearers, news agency ANI reported. 

  • May 20, 2022 05:47 AM IST

    United States accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine

    The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" supplies for not just the war-torn country, but also millions around the world.

    "The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not - to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," Blinken said on Thursday while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). 

Topics
breaking news
india news

Breaking news: US accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine

Breaking news May 20, 2022:


Updated on May 20, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Delhi HC sets aside doorstep ration delivery scheme

  • The court, however, clarified that the Delhi government can make its own policy using its own resources and not those of the Union government’s, referring to the foodgrains that are typically available via fair price shops (FPS).
Reacting to the judgment, a Delhi government official said it would analyse the judgment and decide the future course of action. (Representational image/HT Archive)
Published on May 20, 2022 05:01 AM IST
ByRicha Banka
india news

Centre pulls up states over pending dues to gencos, coal producer

Union power minster RK Singh also wrote separately to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal and Karnataka to lift the coal allotted to them on time or face cuts in allocation
FILE PHOTO: A worker sits on a truck being loaded with coal at a railway coal yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave (REUTERS)
Published on May 20, 2022 04:31 AM IST
BySweta Goswami
india news

Jabs for kids below 12 is likely only at govt centres

India’s drugs regulator has approved the use of two coronavirus vaccines – Corbevax and Covaxin – in children under the age of 12 but the government is yet to expand the coronavirus vaccination drive to this age group.
Currently, the government is administering vaccines to children aged 12 and above under the national Covid immunisation programme. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on May 20, 2022 04:27 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul
india news

‘Hand can be weapon if…': Supreme Court

The apex court said the blow inflicted, in this case, was not on a person identically physically placed but a 65-year-old man, who was more than double the age of the then cricketer at that time, and Sidhu cannot say that he did not know the effect of the blow or plead ignorance on this aspect.
File photo of Supreme Court in Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Published on May 20, 2022 03:03 AM IST
PTI |
india news

CBI files FIR against Bengal minister for daughter’s ‘illegal job posting’

The central agency also filed a first information report (FIR) against Adhikary, the minister of state for education, after he failed to meet the 3pm deadline set by the Calcutta high court for appearance before its sleuths.
West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikary arrives at the CBI office, to appear before the investigation agency, in alleged illegal teachers recruitment scam case, in Kolkata. (ANI Photo) (Saikat Paul)
Published on May 20, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Madras high court stays installation of statue of former CM Karunanidhi

The bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and J Sathya Narayana Prasad granted the interim injunction on the petition from G Karthick
The Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu objected to the petition by stating that there was no illegality in the matter. (HT Archive)
Updated on May 20, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Tamil Nadu hails Supreme Court ruling giving Centre, states equal power to legislate on GST

The role of GST Council is recommendatory in nature and its decisions are not binding on governments either at the state or at Centre and this aspect has been made clear in the court ruling
The Supreme Court has pointed out that the GST council has powers to make only recommendations and its decisions could be implemented only after union and state governments make suitable amendments to their respective laws, says Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (PTI)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Madurai
india news

Liquor costlier in T’gana, govt looks for additional revenue

According to the revised budgetary estimates for 2021-22, the state government had earned 31,225 crore from liquor sales
A senior official of the state revenue department said the increase in all brands of liquor is expected to result in the mobilisation of additional revenues of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 crore this financial year. (Representative Photo)
Updated on May 20, 2022 12:48 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Dams swollen, rain continues in Kerala

This year, the state received 94% excess rainfall during the pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 18 - the average fall is 235 mm but it crossed 460 mm this time.
This year, the state received 94 per cent excess rainfall during the pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 18. (AP)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Congress protests Perarivalan’s release, BJP slams it for ‘double standards’

Congress workers covered their mouth using white clothes and held protests in several parts of Tamil Nadu
The Congress says its stand against AG Perarivalan’s release and key ally DMK supporting it would not affect ties between the 2 partners. (ANI)
Updated on May 20, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Andhra Pradesh introduces exclusive ambulances equipped with small laboratory for animals

The ambulances would attend to all emergency services, including artificial insemination services and early veterinary diagnosis
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off a fleet of 175 mobile veterinary ambulances at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district. (HT)
Updated on May 20, 2022 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad:
india news

Two constables found dead near police training camp, 2 suspects held in kerala

The bodies both were found at different spots in the field. Initial reports suggest electrocution led to their deaths.
Bodies of head constables, K Mohandas and Ashokan, were found in a paddy field near the police camp by farmers on Thursday morning. (Representative Photo)
Updated on May 20, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Andhra introduces exclusive ambulances for animals

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh have been enjoying unlimited power supply free of cost and there has been no measure of how much power they are consuming.
Opposition parties strongly resisted the government’s decision to do away with power subsidy to Discoms and introduce direct benefit transfer to farmers. (HT)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:42 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Karnataka high court issues notices to state, complainant police officer in PSI scam case

The police have registered two FIRs and already arrested over 30 people, including some candidates, in connection with the scam
The Karnataka high court fixed May 25 as the next date for hearing in the case. (HT Archive)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
Friday, May 20, 2022
