Breaking news: US accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine

May 20, 2022 06:07 AM IST
PM Modi to address BJP national office bearers' meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national office bearers, news agency ANI reported.
May 20, 2022 05:47 AM IST
United States accuses Russia of using food as weapon in Ukraine
The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" supplies for not just the war-torn country, but also millions around the world.
"The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not - to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," Blinken said on Thursday while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
The court, however, clarified that the Delhi government can make its own policy using its own resources and not those of the Union government’s, referring to the foodgrains that are typically available via fair price shops (FPS).
India’s drugs regulator has approved the use of two coronavirus vaccines – Corbevax and Covaxin – in children under the age of 12 but the government is yet to expand the coronavirus vaccination drive to this age group.
The apex court said the blow inflicted, in this case, was not on a person identically physically placed but a 65-year-old man, who was more than double the age of the then cricketer at that time, and Sidhu cannot say that he did not know the effect of the blow or plead ignorance on this aspect.
The central agency also filed a first information report (FIR) against Adhikary, the minister of state for education, after he failed to meet the 3pm deadline set by the Calcutta high court for appearance before its sleuths.