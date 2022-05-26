Home / India News / Breaking: UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today
Breaking: UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today

Breaking news highlights - May 26, 2022
Updated on May 26, 2022 05:39 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today

    The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will on Thursday vote on a resolution aimed at toughening sanctions on North Korea after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The voting is being done at the request of the United States. 

3 JeM terrorists, constable killed in J&K gunfight

  • According to the police, the terrorists were killed during an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla when the joint team of police and army intercepted them moving in a car.
So far this year, 22 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in various encounters with security forces, Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.(Waseem Andrabi/HT)
So far this year, 22 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in various encounters with security forces, Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said.(Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 03:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Army reviews, bolsters deployment along LAC

  • The Indian Army is fully deployed along the LAC with roads and bridges that can accommodate tanks or armoured personnel carriers all the way up to Daulet Beg Oldi and as many as seven bridges coming up on Galwan river to handle any military emergency.
Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviewing defence preparedness in East Ladakh.
Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviewing defence preparedness in East Ladakh.
Published on May 26, 2022 03:19 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
How the Modi era altered the nature of politics and policy

  • The Narendra Modi years - the post-2014 period- have changed the nature of political and electoral competition. It has altered the way political power is exercised, and has transformed political and social realities on the ground. Each of these has, together, changed the nature of the Indian State.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Mohd. Zakir/Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Mohd. Zakir/Hindustan Times)
Published on May 26, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha
Unrecognised political parties under ECI scanner

The Election Commission of India has initiated action against 2,100 such parties to maintain financial discipline, public accountability and propriety
The development comes barely a week after new chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar took charge. (Archive)
The development comes barely a week after new chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar took charge. (Archive)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj and Snehashish Roy, New Delhi
3 booked for murder of BJP leader in Chennai

Police on Wednesday registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the murder of BJP functionary K Balachandar in Chennai on Tuesday night
Police said they found three men, on a motorbike, chased and attacked Balachandar on Tuesday night. (HT)
Police said they found three men, on a motorbike, chased and attacked Balachandar on Tuesday night. (HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Defence ministry extends deadline for veterans to claim pension

Pensions for the month of May will not be withheld as a special case so that the veterans are not inconvenienced, and the former servicemen have been asked to complete the paperwork by June 25, the officials said.
Annual identification is mandatory for continued and timely credit of pension.
Annual identification is mandatory for continued and timely credit of pension.
Updated on May 26, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Kerala local bodies to get powers to cull wild boars

While executing the job, a forest official should be present and carcass should be sent to post-mortem immediately and buried under his supervision.
But animal lovers and wildlife experts fear misuse of the provision and say mindless killing will affect the number of wild boars. (HT)
But animal lovers and wildlife experts fear misuse of the provision and say mindless killing will affect the number of wild boars. (HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala actor assault case: Survivor’s sabotage fears unfounded, govt tells HC

The court also declined an oral submission of the government pleader to extend time of the investigation.
The Kerala government made the submission when the single bench of Justice Ziyad Rehman was hearing her plea alleging political interference and attempts to sabotage the case. (HT)
The Kerala government made the submission when the single bench of Justice Ziyad Rehman was hearing her plea alleging political interference and attempts to sabotage the case. (HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Police should treat all sex workers with dignity and should not abuse them: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court bench also directed the media to restrain from revealing identities of sex workers, both in their capacity as victims or accused
The Supreme Court directed states and Union territories to ensure compliance of its order. (Archive)
The Supreme Court directed states and Union territories to ensure compliance of its order. (Archive)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
‘AIADMK a weak Oppn’: Sasikala launches attack

She said Palaniswami, the AIADMK joint coordinator, and Panneerselvam, party coordinator, led party is a “weak opposition”
VK Sasikala, a long-time confidante of late J Jayalalithaa, launched a tirade against the DMK government over several issues including the state’s sour relationship with the union government. (AFP File)
VK Sasikala, a long-time confidante of late J Jayalalithaa, launched a tirade against the DMK government over several issues including the state’s sour relationship with the union government. (AFP File)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Former MLA P C George arrested for hate speech

Kerala police on Wednesday arrested former legislator and Kerala Congress leader PC George after a district court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled his anticipatory bail for flouting conditions of the pre-arrest bail
Former legislator and Kerala Congress leader PC George’s son Sharon George said he will move the high court on Thursday for bail. (HT)
Former legislator and Kerala Congress leader PC George’s son Sharon George said he will move the high court on Thursday for bail. (HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
2024 elections: BJP charts plan to strengthen booths

The party plans to strengthen the organisation and boost outreach activities in around 74,000 electoral booths across the country where it is relatively weak, BJP functionaries familiar with the matter said.
The plans for the 2024 elections were devised at a meeting chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda with top party leaders and a few senior ministers and booth in-charges. (ANI)
The plans for the 2024 elections were devised at a meeting chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda with top party leaders and a few senior ministers and booth in-charges. (ANI)
Updated on May 26, 2022 03:03 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Yediyurappa gets exemption from court appearance in graft case

The BJP veteran’s counsel submitted a medical certificate saying the 79-year-old was advised bed rest for 10 days by doctors from Sagar Hospital, who are treating him especially for bi-lateral pneumonitis.
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Faulty bio-toilet in Rajdhani express raises stink for railways

Sixteen months ago, on January 6, 2021, the vigilance branch of Railway Board, the apex decision-making body of Railways, suggested there could be a scam in the supply of vacuum toilets, and proposed that M/s Amit Engineering and another company be banned.
Indian Railways has installed more than 250,000 lakh bio-toilets till last year, spending <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1500 crores. (Mint file)
Indian Railways has installed more than 250,000 lakh bio-toilets till last year, spending 1500 crores. (Mint file)
Updated on May 26, 2022 03:07 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Centre’s stand sought on national song status for Vande Mataram

The petitioner argued before the court that in the absence of any guideline or regulations to honour ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song is being sung in an ‘uncivilised manner’ and misused in films and parties
The Delhi high court was hearing a petition that has sought to ensure that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day. (Archive)
The Delhi high court was hearing a petition that has sought to ensure that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day. (Archive)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
