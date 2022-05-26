Live
Breaking: UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today
Updated on May 26, 2022 05:39 AM IST
HT News Desk, New Delhi
May 26, 2022 05:38 AM IST
UN security council to vote on tougher North Korea sanctions today
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will on Thursday vote on a resolution aimed at toughening sanctions on North Korea after it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The voting is being done at the request of the United States.
3 JeM terrorists, constable killed in J&K gunfight
- According to the police, the terrorists were killed during an encounter at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla when the joint team of police and army intercepted them moving in a car.
Published on May 26, 2022 03:27 AM IST
Army reviews, bolsters deployment along LAC
- The Indian Army is fully deployed along the LAC with roads and bridges that can accommodate tanks or armoured personnel carriers all the way up to Daulet Beg Oldi and as many as seven bridges coming up on Galwan river to handle any military emergency.
Published on May 26, 2022 03:19 AM IST
How the Modi era altered the nature of politics and policy
- The Narendra Modi years - the post-2014 period- have changed the nature of political and electoral competition. It has altered the way political power is exercised, and has transformed political and social realities on the ground. Each of these has, together, changed the nature of the Indian State.
Published on May 26, 2022 02:00 AM IST
Unrecognised political parties under ECI scanner
The Election Commission of India has initiated action against 2,100 such parties to maintain financial discipline, public accountability and propriety
Published on May 26, 2022 12:52 AM IST
, New DelhiDeeksha Bhardwaj and Snehashish Roy
3 booked for murder of BJP leader in Chennai
Police on Wednesday registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the murder of BJP functionary K Balachandar in Chennai on Tuesday night
Published on May 26, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Defence ministry extends deadline for veterans to claim pension
Pensions for the month of May will not be withheld as a special case so that the veterans are not inconvenienced, and the former servicemen have been asked to complete the paperwork by June 25, the officials said.
Updated on May 26, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Kerala local bodies to get powers to cull wild boars
While executing the job, a forest official should be present and carcass should be sent to post-mortem immediately and buried under his supervision.
Published on May 26, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Kerala actor assault case: Survivor’s sabotage fears unfounded, govt tells HC
The court also declined an oral submission of the government pleader to extend time of the investigation.
Published on May 26, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Police should treat all sex workers with dignity and should not abuse them: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court bench also directed the media to restrain from revealing identities of sex workers, both in their capacity as victims or accused
Published on May 26, 2022 12:47 AM IST
‘AIADMK a weak Oppn’: Sasikala launches attack
She said Palaniswami, the AIADMK joint coordinator, and Panneerselvam, party coordinator, led party is a “weak opposition”
Published on May 26, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Former MLA P C George arrested for hate speech
Kerala police on Wednesday arrested former legislator and Kerala Congress leader PC George after a district court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled his anticipatory bail for flouting conditions of the pre-arrest bail
Published on May 26, 2022 12:45 AM IST
2024 elections: BJP charts plan to strengthen booths
The party plans to strengthen the organisation and boost outreach activities in around 74,000 electoral booths across the country where it is relatively weak, BJP functionaries familiar with the matter said.
Updated on May 26, 2022 03:03 AM IST
Yediyurappa gets exemption from court appearance in graft case
The BJP veteran’s counsel submitted a medical certificate saying the 79-year-old was advised bed rest for 10 days by doctors from Sagar Hospital, who are treating him especially for bi-lateral pneumonitis.
Published on May 26, 2022 12:43 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Faulty bio-toilet in Rajdhani express raises stink for railways
Sixteen months ago, on January 6, 2021, the vigilance branch of Railway Board, the apex decision-making body of Railways, suggested there could be a scam in the supply of vacuum toilets, and proposed that M/s Amit Engineering and another company be banned.
Updated on May 26, 2022 03:07 AM IST
Centre’s stand sought on national song status for Vande Mataram
The petitioner argued before the court that in the absence of any guideline or regulations to honour ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song is being sung in an ‘uncivilised manner’ and misused in films and parties
Published on May 26, 2022 12:41 AM IST