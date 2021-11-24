Home / India News / Breaking news: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today
Breaking news: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today

Breaking news updates November 24, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 24, 2021 06:54 AM IST

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. 

    “I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal,” Banerjee said on Monday. She will stay in Delhi till Thursday. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    JD(U) to celebrate 15 years of CM Nitish Kumar’s governance in Bihar today

    The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar will on Wednesday hold celebrations at 40 locations in the state to mark chief minister Nitish Kumar’s 15 years of governance. Kumar and the JD(U)’s report card for these past years will be presented on all platforms on the occasion. Read more

  • Nov 24, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    Australia lists Hezbollah as terrorist organisation

    The Australian government has listed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation. 

