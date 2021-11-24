Breaking news: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 24, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday.
“I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal,” Banerjee said on Monday. She will stay in Delhi till Thursday.
Nov 24, 2021 06:22 AM IST
JD(U) to celebrate 15 years of CM Nitish Kumar’s governance in Bihar today
The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar will on Wednesday hold celebrations at 40 locations in the state to mark chief minister Nitish Kumar’s 15 years of governance. Kumar and the JD(U)’s report card for these past years will be presented on all platforms on the occasion. Read more
Nov 24, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Australia lists Hezbollah as terrorist organisation
The Australian government has listed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation.
The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a mega campaign on Wednesday to cover more population under its vaccination programme. As on November 23, a total of 8,12,79,730 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
The projects for which the foundation stone will be laid by Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari involve rehabilitation and upgradation of some sections and construction of viaduct and tunnels.
“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji spoke to me on the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the state. PM expressed grief over the loss of lives and deep concern over the crop damages. PM assured all possible support from the Centre,” Bommai said in a post on Twitter.
JD (S) may not be the only ones trying to bring their kin to the Karnataka legislative council – the upper house. Several relatives of senior leaders of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too have found name in the lists for the upcoming legislative council polls.
The entire complex with over 600 homes was flooded after a heavy downpour on Sunday night that led to the overflowing of the nearby lake, inundating the entire residential locality. Over 130 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Yelahanka zone on Sunday night alone.
India halted export of Covid-19 vaccines in April after a severe second wave hit the country that impacted the Covid-19 vaccines global access, or Covax programme, which has been established to deliver Covid-19 vaccines equitably to all countries.
The high court reasoned that the trial judge sentenced the man to the minimum sentence of 10 years provided under Section 6, and retained this principle even as it sentenced the Jhansi man under Section 4 which is punishable by a minimum jail of 7 years.
The findings are based on the study conducted between April 15 and May 15, at the height of India’s second wave of infections this year. Covaxin in clinical trials had an estimated efficacy of 65% when the more infectious Delta variant was taken into account.
The scheme was introduced by the Tamil Nadu government in May 2016 as part of an electoral promise by which loans of small and marginal farmers were waived off. As per the state, the small farmer was classified as those holding land between 2.5 to 5 acres while marginal farmer held land up to 2.5 acres.
Both were found guilty by the special court judge K S Ambika on November 20 and the quantum of punishment announced was on Tuesday. The trial of the duo was held separately as they were absconding and were later arrested by police in 2011.