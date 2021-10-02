Home / India News / Breaking news: California to impose US' 1st vaccine mandate for school students
Breaking news: California to impose US' 1st vaccine mandate for school students

Breaking News Updates October 2, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 06:31 AM IST

  • OCT 02, 2021 06:31 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app, Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday virtually interact with gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) on the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Read more

  • OCT 02, 2021 06:06 AM IST

    California to impose US' first vaccine mandate for school students

    California will become the first state in the United States to impose the first Covid-19 vaccine mandate for school students, news agency AP reported on Friday. Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that the vaccine mandate won't take effect for all children until the government has finished fully vetting the vaccine for two age groups — 12 to 15 and 5 to 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file photo)
india news

PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app, Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh today

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 06:26 AM IST
PM Modi will also launch the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, which will facilitate contributions for providing tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi centre, etc.
It is said that while implementing the forest law, the British captured most of the cattle of Tamora and the surrounding villages.(Wikipedia)
It is said that while implementing the forest law, the British captured most of the cattle of Tamora and the surrounding villages.(Wikipedia)
india news

On Gandhi Jayanti, know the importance of forest satyagraha

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 06:20 AM IST
  • Forest satyagraha was a unique feature of the Gandhian movement in Chhattisgarh in 1930.
india news

Indians travelling to the UK will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine under new British travel rules.&nbsp;(Bloomberg Photo/Representative Image)
Indians travelling to the UK will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine under new British travel rules. (Bloomberg Photo/Representative Image)
india news

Engaging with India on vaccine certification: UK reacts to reciprocal move

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 06:04 AM IST
India’s decision came days after the UK announced new travel rules under which Indian travellers, even those who have received both doses of the Covishield, will be considered unvaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
