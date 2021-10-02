PM Modi to launch Jal Jeevan Mission app, Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday virtually interact with gram panchayats and village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) on the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO statement on Friday said that PM Modi will also launch the Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application for improving awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the initiative.

PM Modi will also launch the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, which will facilitate contributions for providing tap water connection in every rural household, school, Anganwadi centre, etc. Contributions can be made by any individual, organisation, philanthropist, be it in India or overseas.

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd October, I will be taking part in an interesting programme relating to Jal Shakti and rural empowerment. I would interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis. Jal Jeevan Mission App and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh would be launched,” PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd October, I would be taking part in an interesting programme relating to Jal Shakti and rural empowerment. I would interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis. Jal Jeevan Mission App and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh would be launched. https://t.co/N01N4wlFZV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

The Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by the Prime Minister in August 2019 to provide clean tap water to all households. At the time of its launch, only 17% (32.3 million) of the country’s rural households had a tap water supply.

“Despite Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, more than 5 Crore households have been provided with tap water connections. As on date, about 8.26 Crore (43%) rural households have tap water supply in their homes. Every rural household in 78 districts, 58 thousand Gram Panchayats and 1.16 lakh villages are getting tap water supply,” the PMO statement said, adding that as of now, tap water supply has been provided in 772,000 schools and 748,000 Anganwadi centres.

The initiative has been implemented in partnership with states with a budget of ₹36,000,000, and ₹14,200,000 has been further given to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) “as a tied grant under the 15th Finance Commission for water and sanitation in villages for the period 2021-2022 to 2025-2026.”

“Nation-wide Gram Sabhas on Jal Jeevan Mission will also take place during the day. The Gram Sabhas will discuss planning and management of village water supply systems and also work towards long-term water security,” the PMO statement also read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON