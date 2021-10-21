Home / India News / Breaking news: Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network
Breaking news: Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network

Breaking News Updates October 21, 2021:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 06:43 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 21, 2021 06:23 AM IST

    52 dead in Uttarakhand floods, Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey today

    Union home minister Amit Shah, who reached Uttarakhand around midnight, will take stock of the flood situation in the state on Thursday. Shah was welcomed by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun airport. Read more

  • Oct 21, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network

    Former United States President Donald Trump announced plans to launch his new social network called 'TRUTH Social', news agency AFP reported on Thursday. Read more

  • Oct 21, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    Enforce UN sanctions on North Korea, say US and EU

    The United States and the European Union on Wednesday's condemned North Korea's submarine missile tests this week and said that the country's technical advances demonstrate the urgent need to ramp up implementation of United Nations sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs along with its economic activities, news agency AP reported. 

Aryan Khan's lawyers to plead Bombay HC to hear bail plea on urgent basis

Cruise drugs case: The special NDPS court in Mumbai heard the bail petitions of all three accused on Wednesday and rejected those after observing that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha acted in conspiracy with each other.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai.&nbsp;(File Photo / PTI)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

india news

India likely to cross 1 billion Covid jab milestone today, celebrations planned

Since the launch of the nationwide inoculation programme, India has seen its vaccine coverage going up steadily, with single-day figures first reaching 10 million in the month of August and crossing a high of 25 million on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
Students being given vaccination at Dnyansadhna College in Thane.&nbsp;(HT File Photo)
Students being given vaccination at Dnyansadhna College in Thane. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:51 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

IRCTC to launch ‘Jyotirlinga Darshan’ train today; check pricing, other details

The Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train will take devotees through four Jyotirlingam sites – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar – and also facilitate a visit to the Statue of Unity and Udaipur.
Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple. IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga darshan train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam on October 21.&nbsp;(FILE PHOTO)
Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple. IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga darshan train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam on October 21. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
