Breaking news: Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 21, 2021 06:23 AM IST
52 dead in Uttarakhand floods, Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey today
Union home minister Amit Shah, who reached Uttarakhand around midnight, will take stock of the flood situation in the state on Thursday. Shah was welcomed by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun airport. Read more
Oct 21, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network
Former United States President Donald Trump announced plans to launch his new social network called 'TRUTH Social', news agency AFP reported on Thursday. Read more
Oct 21, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Enforce UN sanctions on North Korea, say US and EU
The United States and the European Union on Wednesday's condemned North Korea's submarine missile tests this week and said that the country's technical advances demonstrate the urgent need to ramp up implementation of United Nations sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs along with its economic activities, news agency AP reported.
Cruise drugs case: The special NDPS court in Mumbai heard the bail petitions of all three accused on Wednesday and rejected those after observing that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha acted in conspiracy with each other.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since the launch of the nationwide inoculation programme, India has seen its vaccine coverage going up steadily, with single-day figures first reaching 10 million in the month of August and crossing a high of 25 million on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
The Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train will take devotees through four Jyotirlingam sites – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar – and also facilitate a visit to the Statue of Unity and Udaipur.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi