world news

Ex-US Prez Donald Trump announces plans to launch new social network

The platform called "TRUTH Social," will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video on demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, the group said in a statment.
Former US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:42 AM IST
AFP |

Former US president Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to launch his own social networking platform called "TRUTH Social," which is expected to begin its beta launch for "invited guests" next month.

The platform will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which also intends to launch a subscription video on demand service that will feature "non-woke" entertainment programming, the group said in a statment.

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump was quoted as saying in the statement.

 

 

Thursday, October 21, 2021
