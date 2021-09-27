Home / India News / Breaking News Live: Delhi Traffic Police stop vehicular movement from UP towards Ghazipur border
Live

Breaking News Live: Delhi Traffic Police stop vehicular movement from UP towards Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST

  • SEP 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    Farmers block Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

    In view of the SKM's bandh call, farmers close Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

  • SEP 27, 2021 06:54 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh: No traffic movement from  towards Ghazipur border

    Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest, tweets Delhi Traffic Police.

  • SEP 27, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    China reports 35 new Covid-19 cases

    China reports 35 new cases of Covid-19, up from 29 on September 25. Tally rises to 96,050 while toll stays unchanged at 4636.

  • SEP 27, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    Cyclonic storm Gulab has weakened into a deep depression: IMD

    The cyclonic storm Gulab over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 hours IST of 27th September over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 6 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Maharashtra government has announced reopening of schools from October 4, religious places from October 7 and cinema halls from October 22 (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases daily average dropped significantly in September

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally has now reached 6,544,325. There were 165,990 Covid tests done on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 3,292
The SKM has said that all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments will be closed across the nation during the strike.(HT File Photo)
india news

Bharat Bandh 2021 Live Updates: 10-hour strike begins

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Bharat Bandh 2021: All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted from the strike.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel interact with local residents in the wake of Cyclone Gulab, in Ganjam.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
india news

Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 06:39 AM IST
Cyclone Gulab made landfall at Miduguda and Tokali villages near Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. 
Prior to boarding, air operators will check the travellers’ test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada.(Reuters)
india news

India, Canada flights to resume from today: Check guidelines here

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • The flight ban was lifted after test results of passengers who flew to Canada from New Delhi on September 22 aboard three Air Canada flights came out to be negative.
