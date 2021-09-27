Breaking News Live: Delhi Traffic Police stop vehicular movement from UP towards Ghazipur border
SEP 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Farmers block Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border
In view of the SKM's bandh call, farmers close Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
SEP 27, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Bharat Bandh: No traffic movement from towards Ghazipur border
Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest, tweets Delhi Traffic Police.
SEP 27, 2021 06:42 AM IST
China reports 35 new Covid-19 cases
China reports 35 new cases of Covid-19, up from 29 on September 25. Tally rises to 96,050 while toll stays unchanged at 4636.
SEP 27, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Cyclonic storm Gulab has weakened into a deep depression: IMD
The cyclonic storm Gulab over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 hours IST of 27th September over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 6 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
- The flight ban was lifted after test results of passengers who flew to Canada from New Delhi on September 22 aboard three Air Canada flights came out to be negative.