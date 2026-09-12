Brics agrees to establish AGRIN, continue work on grain trading platform

Brics countries have agreed to establish a collaborative, non-binding and farmer-centric Brics AGRIN (Agro-Inputs, Genetic Resources, and Information Network), as well as to continue work on a Brics-focused grain trading platform, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the grouping on Saturday. The declaration said AGRIN would draw on national, regional, and international practices and focus on cooperation on agro-inputs, genetic resources, and agricultural information. (PMO)

The declaration said AGRIN would draw on national, regional, and international practices and focus on cooperation on agro-inputs, genetic resources, and agricultural information. The leaders have welcomed the launch of a Global Forum on Farmers’ Rights in Seed Systems to address shared challenges, promote effective policies and facilitate the documentation and exchange of traditional knowledge on agriculture and seed systems.

The declaration also backed continued work on establishing a Brics Grain Exchange, with members agreeing to discuss its functioning and subsequent development. The platform could eventually be expanded beyond grains to “other agricultural products and commodities,” the declaration said.