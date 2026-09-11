Putin is here, when are other dignitaries arriving in Delhi for BRICS?

While Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the leaders who are already in Delhi for the summit, there are many more yet to arrive. Though the summit begins on Saturday, foreign dignitaries have been arriving since Thursday and will continue to arrive through Friday and Saturday as well.

Tight security measures have been put in place for the arrival and stay of foreign dignitaries attending the summit, which will take place from September 12-13 at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Follow LIVE updates here.

New Delhi is rolling out the Red Carpet for the BRICS Summit 2026 over the weekend, with several world leaders and heads of state arriving in the national capital.

How will the BRICS Summit impact daily life in Delhi?

How will the BRICS Summit impact daily life in Delhi?

Why is Delhi implementing traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit?

Why is Delhi implementing traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit?

What are the arrival times of key dignitaries for the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

What are the arrival times of key dignitaries for the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

Several heads of state, World body chiefs, and other foreign dignitaries are scheduled to attend the BRICS Summit 2026, taking place under the chairmanship of India. While some have already arrived, others are scheduled to come in a staggered manner throughout the day. Here are the foreign dignitaries arriving in Delhi and their arrival times, according to a Ministry of External Affairs release.

Brazil: The South American country is being represented by its minister of foreign affairs, Mauro Vieira, who arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport at around 10 pm on Thursday.

Russia: The Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Palam Air Force Station at around 1:15am on Friday for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WHO chief: The next to arrive was the chief of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The Director-General of the United Nations’ health body arrived at the IGI airport around 4:10am on Friday.

AIIB head: The President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Zou Jiayi, arrived at the IGI airport around 8:30am on Friday.

Uruguay: Mario Lubetkin, Uruguay's minister of foreign affairs, arrived for the BRICS Summit, landing at IGI Airport at around 8:45am.

South Africa: The President of South Africa, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, touched down at the IGI airport at around 9:05am on Friday.

Uganda: The African nation is represented by its Vice President, Jessica Alupo, who arrived at IGI Airport at around 9:15am.

The UNSG: The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, will also attend the BRICS Summit and will touch down at around 1:25pm on Friday, according to the release.

NDB chief: Dilma Rousseff, the President of the New Development Bank, will follow the UN secretary general, landing in Delhi around 2pm.

Iran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will represent the Islamic Republic at the BRICS Summit and will arrive at the Palam Air Force Station on Friday at around 2 pm.

Nigeria: The country will be represented by its Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who will land in New Delhi around 2:45pm.

Egypt: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will land at the Palam Air Force base at around 5:35pm on Friday.

UAE: The United Arab Emirates will be represented by his highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He will arrive at around 5:50pm.

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, will arrive in Delhi at around 6:40pm on Friday.

Ethiopia: The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, will land at around 7:30pm for the Summit.

Burundi: Evariste Ndayishimiye, the President of the Republic of Burundi, will arrive in Delhi at around 8:45pm on Friday.

Indonesia: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will land in the national capital at around 9pm.

Philippines: Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, the President of the Philippines, is expected to touch down in Delhi at around 10pm.

Cuba: Cuban minister of foreign affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will represent his country at the BRICS Summit 2026 and is expected to land in Delhi at around 10:50pm on Friday.

WTO chief: The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will arrive at around 11:35pm.

Belarus: The Belarusian minister of foreign affairs, Maxim Ryzhenkov, will lead the Belarusian delegation to the Summit and arrive in New Delhi on Saturday at around 5:35am.

Vietnam: Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will land in New Delhi at around 11:05am on Saturday.

China: Chinese President Xi Jinping will lead the delegation from Beijing and will arrive in New Delhi at around 12:25pm on Saturday.

Bahrain: Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the minister of foreign affairs of Bahrain, will land at around 3:30pm on Saturday.

Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will arrive in the national capital at around 4:10pm on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia: The Saudi delegation is being led by the country's minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is expected to land in Delhi at around 9pm on Saturday.