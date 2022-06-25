Brics summit: Modi hints at China’s role in blocking Makki terror tag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told other leaders of Brics that members of the grouping should understand each other’s security concerns and provide mutual support in designating terrorists – an apparent reference to China recently blocking the UN designation of a Pakistan-based terrorist.

Modi raised the matter at the virtual summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry on Friday night.

The prime minister noted that Brics members “should understand security concerns of each other and provide mutual support in designation of terrorists”, the statement said. This “sensitive issue should not be politicised”, Modi added, without specifically referring to any country.

However, the remarks came about a week after China blocked a joint move by India and the US to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council by putting a “technical hold” on the proposal.

The method adopted by China, a close ally of Pakistan, was identical to the steps it took to repeatedly block the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar under the UN Security Council’s Al-Qaeda and ISIL Sanctions Committee for almost a decade. China finally relenting in Azhar’s case in May 2019 in the face of mounting international pressure.

On June 1, India and the US jointly proposed the listing of Makki, a close aide and brother-in-law of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, at the UN Security Council. Both countries have already designated Makki as a terrorist under their domestic laws, and the US has offered a bounty of $2 million for him.

The 15 members of the UN Security Council’s Al-Qaeda and ISIL Sanctions Committee, also known as the 1267 Committee, had time till June 16 to object to the proposal. On the last day, China put a “technical hold” on the proposal, which can last for up to six months at a time under the Security Council’s procedures. China’s action has effectively blocked the proposal to designate Makki till such time as the “technical hold” is withdrawn.

The declaration issued after the virtual summit said the Brics leaders reaffirmed the “sole authority of the UN Security Council for imposing sanctions and call for further consolidation and strengthening of the working methods of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees to ensure their effectiveness, responsiveness and transparency, while avoiding politicization of any of their proceedings including listing proposals objectively on evidence-based criteria”.

The leaders also strongly condemned all forms of terrorism and reiterated their commitment to combat all types of terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing networks and safe havens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON