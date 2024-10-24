Brics supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war, says PM

New Delhi: Brics should send out a message that it isn’t a divisive organisation and that it supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while highlighting the bloc’s positive role in confronting global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other world leaders, pose for the BRICS family photo, at Kazan Expo Center, BRICS Summit venue, in Kazan on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

Modi made the remarks while addressing the Brics Summit in the Russian city of Kazan, the first gathering of the grouping since its expansion last year. Brics is an “inclusive platform” whose approach must remain people-centric, he told a gathering that included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The world has high expectations of Brics at a time when it is grappling with challenges ranging from wars to food and energy security and disinformation in an age of technology, Modi said.

“We have to give the world the message that Brics is not a divisive organisation but one that works in the interest of humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war,” he told a closed plenary session, speaking in Hindi.

“And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like Covid together, we are fully capable of creating new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong and prosperous future for future generations.”

Without naming any countries, Modi said there can be no double standards in combating terror. He sought active steps stop radicalisation of youth and global regulations for cyber-security and safe and secure artificial intelligence (AI). “In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter,” he said.

Modi listed the challenges confronting the world, including wars, economic uncertainty, climate change, terrorism and a North-South and East-West divide. Tackling inflation and food, energy, health and water security are a priority for all countries, and new challenges such as deep fakes and disinformation have emerged in an era of technology, he said.

In the context of the expansion of Brics, Modi said that while India is ready to welcome the new category of “partner countries”, all decisions in this regard should be made “unanimously and the views of the founding members of Brics should be respected”.

The guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures adopted at the Johannesburg Summit in 2023 should be followed by all member and partner countries, he added.

Brics member states should work for the reform of the UN Security Council, multilateral development banks and World Trade Organization (WTO). At the same time, Brics should ensure it is seen as an organisation that wants to reform global institutions but not replace them, Modi said.

The Global South’s aspirations should be kept in mind in this process. Brics was formed by the “confluence of different ideas and ideologies”, and the bloc’s diversity, respect for each other and tradition of consensus should be the basis of cooperation, he said.

At a subsequent open plenary session, Modi focused on economic and financial cooperation and climate action. Noting that Brics accounts for 40% of the world’s population and 30% of the global economy after its expansion, he called for enhanced financial integration among member states.

“Trade in local currencies and smooth cross-border payments will strengthen our economic cooperation. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) developed by India is a huge success story and has been adopted in many countries,” he said, adding that UPI had been launched in the UAE and could be rolled out in other countries.

The New Development Bank (NDB) of Brics has become an important option for development needs of the Global South, and the Gujarat International Finance Tech City (GIFT) and regional centres in Africa and Russia have boosted its activities. NDB has sanctioned development projects worth $35 billion and should continue to work on the “basis of the demand driven principle”.

“While expanding the bank, ensuring long-term financial sustainability, healthy credit rating and market access should remain a priority,” Modi said.

Consensus within Brics on resilient supply chains, e-commerce and special economic zones will strengthen economic cooperation and India’s Railway Research Network initiative is playing an important role in increasing logistics and supply chain connectivity among member countries.

The Brics Vaccine research and development centre, launched in 2022, is helping increase health security and Indiais ready to share its experience in digital health with partners, Modi said.

Modi also offered to share India’s expertise and initiatives for climate action, resilient infrastructure and green transition, such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Mission Lifestyle for Environment. “Special emphasis is being laid on construction of infrastructure in all Brics countries,” he said.

The Kazan Declaration adopted at the Brics Summit expressed concern at the “disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions”, on the world economy, global trade, and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. “Such measures undermine the UN Charter, the multilateral trading system, sustainable development and environmental agreements,” it said.

Without referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the declaration expressed concern at the “rise of violence and continuing armed conflicts”, and called for peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy, inclusive dialogue and consultations. “We stress the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes,” it said.

Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Wednesday the BRICS summit declaration demonstrated that the organisation had no unified position on the war in Ukraine.

“Moscow’s attempts to impose an idea of an alleged alternative position of the so-called Global South regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine have failed again,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The declaration demonstrated that the BRICS as an association does not have a joint position on Russian aggression against Ukraine,” it added.

The declaration expressed “grave concern” and alarm over the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and southern Lebanon, particularly the “unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure”.

It called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and detainees from both sides and the unhindered supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and cessation of all aggressive actions.

The Brics states condemned all forms of terrorism, describing it as a common threat that requires a comprehensive and balanced approach. “We recognise that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, and stress the need to ensure strong collective response to the persistent and emerging terrorist threats without double standards,” the declaration said, calling for decisive measures to counter cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and other forms of support.