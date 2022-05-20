Bridges across Pangong Lake in area under China's illegal occupation since 1960s: MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Friday issued a statement on reports of China building a second bridge across the Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said both the bridges were in areas that continued to remain under illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. “We've never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities.”

The MEA said the Centre, on several occasions, had made it clear that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were an integral part of India and “we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

A day ago, Bagchi, while addressing a press conference, said such developments were being monitored by India.

The statement further said that the government had stepped up development of border infrastructure, especially since 2014, in the interest of the nation's security. Such work included construction of roads and bridges.

“The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic development of these areas. And of course, the government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

