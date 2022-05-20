Home / India News / Bridges across Pangong Lake in area under China's illegal occupation since 1960s: MEA
Bridges across Pangong Lake in area under China's illegal occupation since 1960s: MEA

  • The MEA said the Centre, on several occasions, had made it clear that the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh were an integral part of India and “we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Updated on May 20, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs on Friday issued a statement on reports of China building a second bridge across the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. 

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said both the bridges were in areas that continued to remain under illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. “We've never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities.” 

The MEA said the Centre, on several occasions, had made it clear that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were an integral part of India and “we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.” 

A day ago, Bagchi, while addressing a press conference, said such developments were being monitored by India.

The statement further said that the government had stepped up development of border infrastructure, especially since 2014, in the interest of the nation's security. Such work included construction of roads and bridges. 

“The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic development of these areas. And of course, the government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” 

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pangong lake china
