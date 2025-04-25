Bring perpetrators to justice: NHRC statement on Pahalgam terror attacks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, mostly tourists on Tuesday. The NHRC expressed concerns that such attacks could result in “shrinking of democratic space”. (Reuters picture)

“The Commission condemns the dastardly attack on the unarmed and unsuspecting innocent civilians,” the NHRC said in its statement issued on Friday.

The commission described terrorism as “one of the biggest causes of human rights violations in the world” and called for accountability for those involved in terrorist activities.

“The time has come to act against those aiding, abetting, supporting and advancing terrorism and to hold them accountable for this menace,” the statement read.

The NHRC expressed concerns that such attacks could result in “shrinking of democratic space” and “grave violation of various human rights, including right to life, liberty, equality, fraternity, and livelihood.”

NHRC also called on authorities to “take all the necessary steps to fix accountability; bring the perpetrators to justice and provide succour to the families of the victims in all possible manner”.

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.