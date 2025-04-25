Bring perpetrators to justice: NHRC statement on Pahalgam terror attacks

The NHRC expressed concerns that such attacks could result in “shrinking of democratic space” and “grave violation of various human rights, including right to life, liberty, equality, fraternity, and livelihood.”
NHRC also called on authorities to “take all the necessary steps to fix accountability; bring the perpetrators to justice and provide succour to the families of the victims in all possible manner”.
Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.