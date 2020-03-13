British couple with coronavirus symptoms slip out of hospital in Kerala

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:08 IST

The Kerala Police are on the lookout for a British couple, who came to a hospital in Alappuzha on Friday after they showed symptoms of coronavirus and later slipped out once the doctors advised them to get admitted to the isolation ward.

According to the police, they reached Kochi on March 9 and moved to Alappuzha on March 12. Both later developed diarrhoea and other complications and came to the medical college hospital for a check up. In the medical college hospital they were advised to go to the virology hospital and doctors there advised them to get quarantined. Hospital authorities said they came out in the guise of making some calls and disappeared from there.

“We have their personal details with us. We have already alerted hotels and other places. They will be taken into custody and admitted to the hospital at the earliest,” said a senior police officer who did not want to be identified. The latest case surfaced at a time when the state is engaged in a tough battle to contain the virus. Recently, three people who came from Italy had caused enough damage to the state by not disclosing their travel history.

They had reportedly dodged health authorities and hid their travel history compounding the state’s woes. At least eight others were infected through these cases. A 24-year-old man and his parents had landed at the Cochin International Airport on February 29 and came out of the airport allegedly concealing their travel history. A week later, they fell ill and rushed to the isolation ward and later tested positive. By that time, they had contacted hundreds of people in two districts, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. The state government has decided to book such persons under the state public health act.