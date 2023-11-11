British High Commission wishes ‘safe, prosperous and happy’ Diwali to Indians

The British High Commission in India wished all Indians on the occasion of Diwali. British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis wished for a safe, happy and prosperous Diwali for everyone.(X/@UKinIndia)

"Diwali is about family, friends, and fun - so we brought all of that together in the office. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se Diwali ki shubhkamnayein (A very Happy Diwali to all of you from our side)," the British High Commission in India posted on X (formerly Twitter).

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis wished for a safe, happy and prosperous Diwali for everyone.

"Namaste! We wish you all a very Happy Diwali from the side of the British High Commission. Diwali is truly a global event, celebrated in India, celebrated across the world including in 10 Downing Street, and across the United Kingdom," Ellis said.

He said, "That's why I would like to say... 'Aap aur aapki Diwali surakshit, samridh aur khushaal rahe' (We wish you and your Diwali stay safe, prosperous and happy)".

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali.

Visuals shared by Downing Street on X showed the UK PM and his wife, Akshata Murty, lighting diyas, surrounded by a large number of people who had come to join the celebration.

Later, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, hosted the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON